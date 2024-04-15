Man Wonders If He Overreacted When His Future Stepdaughter’s Joke Nearly Got Him Arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

When making a joke, one needs to be mindful about many things, including what the joke is about and the timing. Just like an insulting joke, an untimely one might have a short or long-term negative effect on the joke’s victim. As an example, frankly, quite a bizarre one, we can take today’s story – a man got nearly arrested after his future stepdaughter joked about not knowing who he was. And, well, that didn’t sit right with him.

Occasionally, people can’t see that some of their actions might make people in their environment end up in quite unfavorable situations

A man has a future stepdaughter who isn’t the biggest fan of his, and well, their relationship is a complicated one

One time, the man had to pick his future stepdaughter up from school as her mom couldn’t do it, but she made sure to inform the school about it

But when he came over to pick the teen up, the school refused to let him in and soon sent an officer to tell him to leave or be arrested

Later that day, he found out that his fiancée had forgotten to call the school and her daughter then lied about not knowing him, which led to the man raising his voice at his fiancée

The post author’s fiancee has 2 kids from previous relationships. He gets along very well with one of these kids, but the other one, his future stepdaughter Riley, gives him quite a lot of trouble, as she claims that neither she nor her biological parents view the OP as a parental figure for her.

One of these troubles caused the post on Reddit to be born. It all started when the OP’s fiancée asked him to pick the aforementioned daughter up from school, as the woman couldn’t do it. She said she would call the school to inform them that the person not approved by the pick-up list yet would be picking up the teen.

When the man got to school, he buzzed into the office to let them know he was there to pick up Riley, and that his fiancée would’ve already called to let them know. But they didn’t know anything about it. After some time of waiting, a school resource officer, a law enforcement officer who’s responsible for safety in school, came out and told the OP to leave. And if he didn’t, he would be arrested. So, the man left without picking up his future stepdaughter.

Later in the day, the fiancée admitted she had forgotten to call the school. But that wasn’t the only thing that was revealed. Apparently, Riley had lied to the office and told them that she didn’t know the post author, as she thought it would be funny.

The OP didn’t take this news well. He raised his voice at his fiancée, letting her know that she was no less responsible than the girl for nearly getting him arrested, as she didn’t call the school beforehand.

The woman viewed her fiancé’s flipping out as an overreaction and told him to let her and Riley’s biological dad figure out the punishment for playing such a dangerous prank. And that’s how the story ended up on Reddit – the man wants to know whether people online also think he overreacted.

Apparently, the majority of commenters didn’t agree with the man’s fiancée – he didn’t overreact. After all, he almost got arrested for things he was completely innocent of! And only because his fiancée didn’t inform the school as she had promised, and even more importantly, the teen decided to make such a dangerous and ill-timed joke just because she’s not a fan of her future stepfather.

Well, the tricky relationship between stepparents and stepchildren aren’t a new thing. And the reasons for that vary. In some cases, the stepparent might have some trouble letting a brand new child into their lives and adapting their life to fit a kid.

Or it might be the other way around – maybe the kid is having trouble fitting a whole new parent into their life. A kid might feel that getting close to a new parent might be a betrayal of their biological one. Or, simply, they might view their parent’s partner as an outsider, which seems to be the case in today’s story.

Just as there are many reasons why stepchildren and stepparents might struggle to connect, there are many ways to solve it. From simply waiting it out until slowly it becomes a warmer connection to even going to therapy, if it is needed. Still, just like any other relationship, sometimes it just doesn’t click – maybe the people involved are just too different, which is completely normal. And as long as this distance doesn’t hurt anyone, for example, doesn’t get someone arrested, it can successfully exist in a family.

So, let’s just hope the OP and his future stepdaughter will figure things out and the girl’s parents will prove to her that acting the way she’s doing right now is totally wrong. After all, all jokes have a time and place, as long as they don’t get people arrested.

The woman thought the man had overreacted and shouldn’t have raised his voice, but people online thought differently