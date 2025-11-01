ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to romance in the 21st century, where dating apps give us endless profiles to swipe through, yet half the time we don’t even get a reply. There are catfish in the sea, lovebombers on the loose, ghosters vanishing mid-chat, and even the occasional date who disappears before paying the bill.

Still, if there’s one upside to modern dating chaos, it’s the comedy gold it produces. The Instagram account Texts With Benefits captures it all, sharing some of the funniest and most painfully relatable posts about love, dating, and everything in between.

Scroll down to see them and upvote the ones that made you laugh (or cringe) the hardest!

#1

Tweet about dating from Hinge highlighting unhinged, relatable experiences in modern dating texts with benefits theme.

textswithbenefits Report

    #2

    Two dogs outside with text about dating, humorously referencing perfectly unhinged tweets on dating experiences.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #3

    Tweet about dating from Bumble, sharing a humorous take on tiredness and asking a date to build a bed frame.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #4

    Tweet about dating experience where a Hinge date leaves abruptly and unmatches, highlighting unhinged dating moments.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #5

    Tweet about dating standards expressing disappointment in men, illustrating perfectly unhinged dating humor and relatable experiences.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #6

    Text about a hinge date making a funny comment on lining up the next date at a bar in unhinged dating tweets.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #7

    Adulting humor about parents using Netflix and Spotify, reflecting on life and unhinged tweets about dating.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #8

    Tweet about a hilarious and perfectly unhinged dating experience involving a fake Australian accent and misunderstanding.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #9

    Tweet about dating with a hilarious ghosting story illustrating perfectly unhinged dating moments on social media.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #10

    Tweet about dating humor mentioning ghosting and texting anxieties, illustrating perfectly unhinged dating experiences.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #11

    Text about cuffing season and dating humor mentioning anxiety, depression, and relationships from unhinged dating tweets.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #12

    Funny unhinged tweet about dating describing an awkward Hinge date introduction as a one-night stand.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #13

    Cartoon showing a woman telling a man she likes him as a friend, humorous unhinged dating tweet about relationships.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #14

    Tweet about dating ghosting on Bumble, humorously describing an awkward bus encounter after being deleted.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #15

    Text about texting back fast as a perfectly unhinged tweet about dating humor and relationships.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #16

    Close-up of a young woman smiling widely on a dating profile with a humorous, unhinged dating bio.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #17

    Text about a hinge date, unhinged tweets on dating highlighting red flags and relationship humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #18

    Text about a Bumble date owing a back massage for carrying the conversation, reflecting unhinged dating tweets humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #19

    Tweet about a Bumble date involving white pants and an ex, highlighting perfectly unhinged tweets about dating.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #20

    Tweet about a Hinge dating experience highlighting the awkward use of the word females in dating conversations.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #21

    Text post humor about dating from the perfect unhinged tweets about dating, highlighting a sarcastic quote and dating humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #22

    Text about using a dog missing as an excuse to cancel a hinge date, reflecting unhinged tweets about dating.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #23

    Tweet about dating standards lowered to someone who simply texts back, reflecting unhinged tweets about dating experiences.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #24

    Tweet about dating humorously suggesting Love is Blind prepared people for dating during Coronavirus, reflecting unhinged dating tweets.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #25

    Unhinged dating tweet about low expectations and unexpected compliments on lips during a date.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #26

    Funny unhinged dating tweet about a Bumble date misunderstanding Jewish deli as a place of worship.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #27

    Tweet about meeting a Bumble date humorously admitting weight gain, reflecting perfectly unhinged dating moments.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #28

    Text debate about whether to pour cereal before or after milk, highlighting unhinged tweets about dating opinions humorously.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #29

    Text about guys who ghosted on Bumble trying to message on Hinge, reflecting unhinged tweets about dating reality.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #30

    Planning a Hinge date timeline with anxious texts and relatable moments about dating from perfectly unhinged tweets.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #31

    Humorous unhinged tweet about dating standards, now only wanting to date a guy with a dog, from dating tweets collection.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #32

    Tweet about dating woes mentioning a hinge date and strep throat, showcasing perfectly unhinged dating humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #33

    Tweet about dating expressing frustration with telling nice guys sorry during a bad time, reflecting unhinged dating reality.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #34

    Tweet humorously comparing credit card chip machine instructions to confusing dating experiences in perfectly unhinged tweets about dating.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #35

    Two Spider-Men pointing at each other with text about dating profiles and height differences, illustrating unhinged dating humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #36

    Text about impatience and ghosting in Bumble messages, highlighting unhinged tweets about dating humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #37

    Tweet humor about dating expenses and Bumble dates reflecting perfectly unhinged tweets about dating experiences.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #38

    Tweet about dating from a user named Melissa joking about stalking a date who is a loving husband and father, illustrating unhinged dating humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #39

    A humorous unhinged tweet about snacks highlighting perfectly unhinged tweets about dating that feel way too real.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #40

    Tweet about a Bumble date with awkward honesty, capturing the perfectly unhinged moments in dating life.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #41

    Tweet about ghosting a Bumble date, illustrating humor in perfectly unhinged dating tweets that feel way too real.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #42

    Tweet about a Bumble date mix-up at a cooking class highlighting perfectly unhinged tweets about dating reality.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #43

    Text about roasting as a mistaken way to flirt, illustrating unhinged tweets about dating humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #44

    Tweet about dating confusion involving a Bumble date, illustrating perfectly unhinged dating moments that feel way too real.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #45

    Tweet about a Bumble date experience shared among multiple girls, highlighting unhinged and relatable dating moments.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #46

    Text about having an extra hour for sleep, featuring perfectly unhinged tweets about dating humor and relatable moments.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #47

    Text about a Hinge date saying play it by here leading to ending the dating situation, featuring unhinged dating tweets.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #48

    Tweet about a parent explaining why school is mandatory with a humorous twist on unhinged dating tweets.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #49

    Woman with long brown hair in an outdoor setting, featuring a dating profile highlighting unhinged tweets about dating reality.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #50

    Screenshot of a humorous unhinged tweet about dating featuring a Bumble date asking about kids and a bleak reply about human civilization.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #51

    Tweet about dating awkwardness after ghosting someone on Bumble and running into them looking tired from work.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #52

    Text about dating on Hinge mentioning ghosting and wanting to respond with a ghost emoji, from unhinged tweets about dating.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #53

    Tweet about a hinge date failing as they discuss exes early, illustrating perfectly unhinged tweets about dating humor.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #54

    Funny unhinged tweet about dating comparing personality to iceberg lettuce and its relatable charm.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #55

    Text message conversation humorously illustrating dating struggles with unhinged, relatable tweets about dating experiences and communication.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #56

    Tweet about dating hilariously describing the most compatible person as someone who ghosted after wasting time.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #57

    Tweet by Brock about being constantly tired but staying awake, reflecting perfectly unhinged tweets about dating reality.

    textswithbenefits Report

    #58

    Text about a Bumble date and marriage plans being canceled, showcasing unhinged tweets about dating that feel way too real.

    textswithbenefits Report

