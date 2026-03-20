Delusional Lady Says Guy She Hooks Up With Is Her BF, Snoops Through His Phone, And Rages Over Truth

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Being attracted to other people is the whole part and parcel of the human experience. However, everyone should know their limits, especially if the person they are attracted to sets clear boundaries. After all, nothing good comes out of a forced relationship, does it?

This woman started hooking up with a guy from her gym, but he was clear that it was unserious and that he was also seeing other people. She initially agreed, but got so obsessed with him that she was burning with jealousy when she learned about his serious girlfriend! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Some people are really awful when it comes to respecting others’ boundaries

Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster started hooking up with a guy from her gym, and he had told her that he was also “seeing other people”

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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However, one day she snooped through his phone and found out that he had a serious girlfriend, so the poster flipped out

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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He also claimed that his girlfriend knew everything, so the poster texted her, and she confirmed everything that the guy had said

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Image credits: dimaberlin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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However, she also told the poster that it would be best if she stopped contacting both of them and blocked her

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Image credits: ArtisticRoyal9827

Despite this, the poster still texted the guy as she wanted to “fix things” between them, but didn’t get any reply from him

Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) life, as she shares how she liked a guy from her gym (Nate). They went out for dinner once, but started hooking up regularly. In the beginning, he told her that he was also “seeing other people,” and asked if she was fine with it. Since OP really liked him, she agreed, and things seemed to work well with them.

However, the poster soon became a little delusional. She thought that since they were together every weekend, Nate was her “boyfriend.” That’s why, when she saw a “love you” text on his phone, our lady freaked out. She snooped through his phone and found out that he had a serious, long-distance girlfriend, which she felt contradicted his claim that he was just “seeing people.”

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When she confronted him, he told her that it was none of her business and that his girlfriend knew about his other casual relationships. After that, he immediately dropped her off at her house and then ghosted her. OP stalked his girlfriend’s Instagram, and it shocked her that they had been together for 4 years, but she felt she needed to tell her about Nate’s casual relationships.

After much hesitation, she ended up texting the woman, who confirmed everything that her boyfriend had told OP. She also clarified that the guy was giving her a signal, and it would be best if the poster didn’t contact any of them after that. However, OP still texted Nate to meet her for coffee to “fix things” between them, but got no reply at all.

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the update, netizens couldn’t help but call out her obsessive behavior, which was causing all the problems. Experts stress that having obsessive thoughts about another person can feel all-consuming. Moreover, they elaborate that it’s extremely unhealthy and can significantly affect a person’s mental health by inducing anxiety and stress, and impacting self-esteem.

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However, some folks held the guy accountable for not revealing he was in a serious relationship. There’s a lot of difference between “seeing someone” and having a girlfriend for 4 years. A few netizens also applauded her for talking to his girlfriend and confirming that he’s not two-timing her. After all, stats show that men (20%) are more likely to cheat than women (13%).

What was really problematic was how she disrespected all his boundaries. Even after she spoke to his girlfriend, OP still texted him, and it highlighted her lack of self-respect. Research emphasizes, “Self-respect is an important part of your identity because it reflects how you view yourself, which in turn impacts every area of your life, including your relationships, work, and social life.”

“Respecting and loving yourself is the first step toward gaining the love and respect of others,” it sums up. Netizens also implied that she was clearly not someone who was fine with casual relationships, and I hope she realized this before making her life more complicated. What are your thoughts about it? We would love to hear them, so feel free to jot them down in the comments!

Netizens called out the poster’s obsessive behavior, but many also felt that the guy was wrong for hiding the whole truth

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