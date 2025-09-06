Woman Sets Up Widow And Single Mom For A Date, The Guy Cuts It Short And Hides The Horrible Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re single, chances are your friends have tried to play matchmaker at some point. Usually, it’s sweet… but let’s be honest, sometimes it ends in total chaos or something even messier.

One woman shared the story of setting up two of her friends, only for her guy friend to show up visibly upset after the date. Meanwhile, the woman he was set up with said everything had gone well. Keep reading to find out what really happened and how the whole situation unfolded.

RELATED:

Finding a partner later in life can often feel like an emotional roller coaster

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her close friend completely cut her off after she set him up with someone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tonodiaz / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gawsharon

As she revealed more details about the situation, people online stepped in to share advice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Arriving on time for a first date helps make a strong and positive first impression

First dates should feel like a mini adventure, a chance to meet someone new, laugh a little, and maybe discover a spark. The goal is to get to know the person, not impress them with over-the-top gestures or a perfectly curated persona. Relax, breathe, and enjoy the process. Fun energy is contagious, and showing that you can be relaxed and engaging is half the magic.

Arriving on time shows respect and sets the tone for the evening. Being a few minutes late is understandable, but showing up 30 minutes or more late is a first-date faux pas. Imagine your date sitting there, checking their watch, wondering if you value their time. It creates unnecessary tension before the conversation even starts. Being punctual tells your date you care, and it helps both of you start the night with good vibes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trying to impress someone by exaggerating your skills or interests is tempting but risky. Claiming you love adventure sports when you’re terrified of heights, or calling yourself a pro skater after one office outing, can backfire quickly. Authenticity is attractive, and it’s easier to build connection when you’re honest.

A first date shouldn’t feel like a monologue. Thoughtful questions and active listening show that you’re genuinely interested in the other person. Avoid mindless banter, interrupting, or talking over your date— it’s a turn-off. Engage with their answers, laugh, and ask follow-up questions. People remember how you make them feel, and showing curiosity and empathy can make a huge difference.

Scrolling through notifications, replying to messages, or checking social media every few minutes sends a loud message: you’re not fully present. First dates are rare opportunities to connect, so treat them like it. Turn off distractions and give your date your full attention. Eye contact, smiles, and genuine engagement speak volumes. Being “in the moment” shows respect, interest, and emotional maturity. After all, the best stories and laughs happen when your phone is tucked away.

Your outfit doesn’t need to be a runway show, but it should show effort and self-respect. First dates aren’t the time to appear rushed or underdressed. Aim for a balance between comfort and style. A little thought goes a long way in communicating that you value yourself and the experience. Bonus points if your outfit reflects your personality, it’s an instant conversation starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking too much and misbehaving on a date is a definite no-go

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

Sharing a little about your past is fine, but rehashing old relationships or complaints about exes is a no-go. First dates are about new beginnings, not unresolved baggage. If you’re still processing past heartbreaks, take time to reflect before jumping into dating. Too much ex-talk can make your date feel like a therapist instead of a partner-in-crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confidence is magnetic, but over-the-top bragging can kill a date. Share accomplishments naturally, but avoid turning the conversation into a trophy list. Remember, your date wants to connect with a real person, not a walking résumé. A little self-assuredness paired with warmth is infinitely more appealing than an ego-heavy monologue.

A drink or two can help ease nerves, but overindulgence is a recipe for awkwardness. Getting drunk on a first date can lead to embarrassing behavior, miscommunications, or instant regret. Know your limits and pace yourself. It’s better to have a memorable, enjoyable evening than a blurry story you’ll both cringe over later. Remember, your actions on a first date set the tone for potential future adventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this particular case, it seems the author’s friend not only got drunk but also misbehaved. How would you handle a situation like this? Share your thoughts.

Eventually, her friend reached out and cleared the air about what had really happened

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gawsharon