“Nervous” Guy Brings Bestie To Chaperone His First Date, Lady Told To “Chill” When She Gets Mad

It’s sad that the world is regressing to the most horrible place for women. We hear so many disturbing stories that even the slightest sign can make us feel concerned about our safety. With that in mind, trusting men has never been so difficult.

Speaking of men, this woman was creeped out after her first date turned into an utter disaster because the guy brought along his best friend, who was a complete stranger to her. Obviously, she decided to walk out, but the guy had the nerve to accuse her of embarrassing him! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

Sadly, women have to be extra cautious on first dates because they never know if the guy is a creep or not

Nervous guy in white t-shirt holding coffee and phone, looking away thoughtfully by a window at home.

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster met a guy on a dating app, and since he seemed like a normal person, she agreed to meet him for dinner

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

As she was waiting for him at the restaurant, he showed up with his friend, claiming that the guy was “bored,” and the poster was shocked

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This random stranger started interrogating the poster and then asked her to “chill” when she got irritated by the situation

Image credits: Electronic_Site6202

She was so frustrated that she walked out immediately, but then started receiving angry texts from her date that she had embarrassed him

In today’s bizarre tale, the original poster (OP) tells us that she met a guy (Mark) on a dating app, and she agreed to go on a dinner date with him as he seemed normal. She arrived early at the casual restaurant that they had picked, and grabbed a table. Well, a lot of romantic thoughts must have been going on inside her head, but the bubble burst after he showed up with a friend (Josh).

At first, she really felt that the guy was just there to say hello or something, but to her horror, he sat down with them and started interrogating her. Apparently, Mark claimed that Josh was “bored,” so he tagged along. The poor poster got extremely uncomfortable, but ironically, Mark said that since he was nervous and didn’t want to make things awkward, he had brought him.

When OP said she wasn’t comfortable with some random stranger on their date, he had the audacity to state that she was overreacting. Moreover, Josh also asked her to “chill,” and that was the final straw for our lady. She put the money down for her drink and walked out on a stunned Mark, who accused her of being “rude and dramatic.” Ugh, as if!

As she left, she heard Josh laugh and mock that “she can’t hang.” That’s not all, folks, for Mark also texted her that she had embarrassed him, and his friend was just there as he felt nervous. He even said that she should have stayed and acted nice, but OP didn’t think she was crazy for walking out on him at all.

Young nervous woman sitting alone at a wooden table in a modern cafe, waiting for her first date with a friend chaperone nearby

Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens could only scoff at Mark, who felt that this was normal. Considering how risky it can be for a woman to “hang” with a complete stranger and a guy she barely knows, I think we can all agree that walking out was the best decision. Data shows that online dating can be horrifying, as 31% of women faced physical violence after going on a date with a guy they met online.

It further reveals that several popular dating apps do not screen for such aggressors. Another survey states that “The share of U.S. adults who say online dating is generally a very or somewhat safe way to meet people has dipped slightly since 2019, from 53% to 48%. It also states that women are more likely than men to say online dating is not too or not at all safe.”

When we take a closer look at these statistics, it becomes blatantly obvious why many netizens jumped to the poster’s safety in this case. Cheers to OP for walking out immediately rather than waiting and testing the waters. The good part is that at least she wasted only one week of her time on this guy.

However, research states that one bad date can impact a person’s morale. More than one in six people (16%) report feeling disheartened, while many others claim to leave feeling self-conscious (12%) and even depressed (13%). This might explain why more than half of singles (51%) refuse to date.

I hope that the next guy she meets turns out to be better than Mark. Don’t you hope so, too? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens were aghast at the creepy guy, and many said that it was unsafe for the poster to be with a random stranger

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a nervous guy bringing his best friend to chaperone his first date, sparking a mad reaction.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying NTJ advising to block the nervous guy who brought his bestie to his first date.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a nervous guy bringing his bestie to chaperone his first date.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a story about a nervous guy bringing his bestie to chaperone his first date.

Chat screenshot showing a user commenting on a nervous guy bringing his bestie as chaperone on a first date and a lady being told to chill.

Text conversation screenshot showing a comment about bringing a bestie as chaperone on a nervous guy’s first date.

Comment discussing a nervous guy bringing his bestie to chaperone his first date and reactions from others.

Comment discussing concerns about a nervous guy bringing his bestie as chaperone on a first date and the reaction to it.

Text message conversation with someone calling out a nervous guy for bringing his bestie to chaperone his first date.

Text comment about a nervous guy bringing his bestie to chaperone his first date and the lady being told to chill.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a nervous guy bringing his bestie as a chaperone on a first date.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to block and move on from a situation involving a nervous guy bringing a bestie to chaperone his first date.

Comment warning about safety concerns when a nervous guy brings his bestie to chaperone his first date.