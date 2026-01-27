Lady Sends Lovey-Dovey Texts To Guy She Met Once, Ditches Him As He Won’t Pay Thousands On 2 Dates

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Sometimes a new relationship feels less like a slow burn and more like a video game speedrun. You skip the early levels of “getting to know you” and jump straight to the “planning a vacation together” boss battle. Zero to 100 before a first kiss. It’s a thrilling, high-octane ride that can make you feel like you’ve found the one
But what happens when you hit one tiny speed bump, or just a gentle tap on the brakes? For one man, a simple question about the pace of their week-long relationship caused the entire thing to explode on the launchpad, derailing her whole gold-digging plan.
The next morning, she sent a gaslighting breakup text, accusing him of wanting her to pay for everything
A man’s Instagram flirtation with a stunning 24YO finally paid off when she came to L.A. and agreed to a date. Her idea for the date was a Lakers game, which cost him over $400. After she almost had him Uber her to the meetup, she arrived in an Uber Black, a bright red flag he chose to ignore. The date itself was incredible, a perfect rom-com montage of hand-holding, cheek kisses, and a singalong to “A Thousand Miles.”
The night ended with a $100 dinner he paid for, her planning his visit to Arizona, and a polite refusal of a goodnight kiss because she wanted to “take it slow.” But “slow” was not on the agenda. The next five days were a “relationship speedrun” of constant texting and FaceTiming, culminating in her demanding he ask her to be his girlfriend. He did, she screamed “YESSSSSS,” and they were official, a whole six days after their first date.
The first official act of their new relationship was planning his birthday visit to her, which she quickly morphed into a one-night stay at a nice resort in Sedona. A quick search revealed this “nice resort” cost $650 a night. He gently pumped the brakes, asking if maybe, just maybe, things were moving “objectively a bit fast.” This rational question was a catastrophic mistake.
She “lost it.” She called him offensive, insisted she could pay for it herself, and hung up. The next morning, she sent a breakup text that was a gaslighting onslaught, accusing him of expecting her to pay for everything and declaring him not “independent” enough for her. He was left single, out over $500, and completely baffled, wondering if he’d dodged a bullet or somehow massively screwed up.
This relationship was a bullet train heading straight for a cliff. The whiplash pace, from first date to planning a lavish, $650-a-night vacation in under a week, is a classic sign of a relationship moving “too fast,” as described by experts at Boundless. Rushing past the “getting to know you” phase is a huge red flag, as it often masks a lack of genuine connection with a flurry of intense, but ultimately shallow, experiences.
Now, we’re not here to call anyone a gold digger, but that breakup text was gaslighting 101. AIA explains that gaslighting is a manipulation tactic where someone twists reality to make you question your own perceptions. Her text, which completely fabricated a scenario where he was asking her to pay, is a classic move. She flipped the entire script to make him the villain and herself the victim.
The poor OP did more than just dodge a bullet. He dodged a speeding, gold-plated, gaslighting missile. The breakneck pace, the high financial expectations, and the immediate resort to manipulative tactics when questioned are all signs of a deeply unhealthy dynamic.
Even Marriage.com warns that she ticks several boxes of their “gold digger” criteria. They mention tell-tale signs like lacking emotional attachment, valuing expensive gifts and rejecting inexpensive ones, using charm to gain financial benefits, and never offering to split a bill. This OP can consider himself lucky he ONLY lost $500 and a week of emotional effort in this toxic relationship!
Was he right in suspecting her motives, or should he have sucked it up and paid for the resort? Share your thoughts in the comments!
The internet unanimously agreed that he can thank his lucky stars all he lost was $500 and a week of his life
