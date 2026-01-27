Lady Sends Lovey-Dovey Texts To Guy She Met Once, Ditches Him As He Won’t Pay Thousands On 2 Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes a new relationship feels less like a slow burn and more like a video game speedrun. You skip the early levels of “getting to know you” and jump straight to the “planning a vacation together” boss battle. Zero to 100 before a first kiss. It’s a thrilling, high-octane ride that can make you feel like you’ve found the one

But what happens when you hit one tiny speed bump, or just a gentle tap on the brakes? For one man, a simple question about the pace of their week-long relationship caused the entire thing to explode on the launchpad, derailing her whole gold-digging plan.

More info: Reddit

A ‘relationship speedrun’ can be a thrilling ride, but it’s often headed straight for a cliff

Young man smiling while reading lovey-dovey texts on his phone during a dimly lit evening at home.

Image credits: Eddy Billard / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A man slid into the DMs of a woman he thought was gorgeous, and she agreed to go on a date when they were both in Los Angeles

Wide view of a packed basketball arena during a night game with vibrant lighting and a lively crowd surrounding the court.

Image credits: Kyle Richards / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He spent over $500 to take her to a Lakers game and a fancy dinner afterwards, and they had a fabulous time talking and being affectionate

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

They had just one date and then continued talking long-distance, but she pushed to make things official just a week later

Man video chatting on phone with woman, sending lovey-dovey texts after meeting once, sitting on couch at home.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The first act of their new relationship was her planning a birthday trip to a $650-a-night resort

Angry woman looking at phone frustrated after dating disappointment, highlighting a lovey-dovey text and payment conflict.

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He gently tapped the brakes, asking if things were moving “objectively a bit fast,” but s he immediately “lost it,” called him offensive, and hung up on him

Image credits: jaselakers95

The next morning, she sent a gaslighting breakup text, accusing him of wanting her to pay for everything

A man’s Instagram flirtation with a stunning 24YO finally paid off when she came to L.A. and agreed to a date. Her idea for the date was a Lakers game, which cost him over $400. After she almost had him Uber her to the meetup, she arrived in an Uber Black, a bright red flag he chose to ignore. The date itself was incredible, a perfect rom-com montage of hand-holding, cheek kisses, and a singalong to “A Thousand Miles.”

The night ended with a $100 dinner he paid for, her planning his visit to Arizona, and a polite refusal of a goodnight kiss because she wanted to “take it slow.” But “slow” was not on the agenda. The next five days were a “relationship speedrun” of constant texting and FaceTiming, culminating in her demanding he ask her to be his girlfriend. He did, she screamed “YESSSSSS,” and they were official, a whole six days after their first date.

The first official act of their new relationship was planning his birthday visit to her, which she quickly morphed into a one-night stay at a nice resort in Sedona. A quick search revealed this “nice resort” cost $650 a night. He gently pumped the brakes, asking if maybe, just maybe, things were moving “objectively a bit fast.” This rational question was a catastrophic mistake.

She “lost it.” She called him offensive, insisted she could pay for it herself, and hung up. The next morning, she sent a breakup text that was a gaslighting onslaught, accusing him of expecting her to pay for everything and declaring him not “independent” enough for her. He was left single, out over $500, and completely baffled, wondering if he’d dodged a bullet or somehow massively screwed up.

Man confused and frustrated looking at phone, representing guy ditched after refusing to pay thousands on two dates.

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This relationship was a bullet train heading straight for a cliff. The whiplash pace, from first date to planning a lavish, $650-a-night vacation in under a week, is a classic sign of a relationship moving “too fast,” as described by experts at Boundless. Rushing past the “getting to know you” phase is a huge red flag, as it often masks a lack of genuine connection with a flurry of intense, but ultimately shallow, experiences.

Now, we’re not here to call anyone a gold digger, but that breakup text was gaslighting 101. AIA explains that gaslighting is a manipulation tactic where someone twists reality to make you question your own perceptions. Her text, which completely fabricated a scenario where he was asking her to pay, is a classic move. She flipped the entire script to make him the villain and herself the victim.

The poor OP did more than just dodge a bullet. He dodged a speeding, gold-plated, gaslighting missile. The breakneck pace, the high financial expectations, and the immediate resort to manipulative tactics when questioned are all signs of a deeply unhealthy dynamic.

Even Marriage.com warns that she ticks several boxes of their “gold digger” criteria. They mention tell-tale signs like lacking emotional attachment, valuing expensive gifts and rejecting inexpensive ones, using charm to gain financial benefits, and never offering to split a bill. This OP can consider himself lucky he ONLY lost $500 and a week of emotional effort in this toxic relationship!

Was he right in suspecting her motives, or should he have sucked it up and paid for the resort? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet unanimously agreed that he can thank his lucky stars all he lost was $500 and a week of his life

Screenshot of an online comment calling a lady a gold digger and advising to walk away from her.

Comment warning to stay away from girls after sending lovey-dovey texts and ditching a guy who won’t pay thousands on dates

Screenshot of a social media comment about a lady sending lovey-dovey texts and expecting thousands spent on dates.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising not to follow up with a girl who expects thousands spent on two dates.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman sending lovey-dovey texts and expecting thousands from dates.

Text message warning about no chemistry and advice to block lady who sends lovey-dovey texts then ditches man over money.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man’s struggles with dating a younger woman and relationship challenges.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration over a story about a lady ditching a guy who won’t pay thousands on dates.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing spending money on lessons with a direct and concise message.

Screenshot of online comment discussing fairness in paying for dates and transactional expectations in dating relationships.

Comment discussing a lady sending lovey-dovey texts and ditching a guy who won’t pay thousands on two dates.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to block a money grubber after two costly dates with a lady sending lovey-dovey texts.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a lady ditching a guy after he won’t pay thousands on two dates.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a lady sending lovey-dovey texts and ditching a guy over paying thousands on dates.