Syracuse University student newspaper The Daily Orange, now known by the name of Perry Bible Fellowship, has been making comics for over 20 years now. The twists and turns in these short cartoon stories have been recognized by many comics award committees, such as Ignatz Awards, Web Cartoonist’s Choice Award (WCCA), Harvey Awards, and Eisner Awards.

Nicholas Gurewitch, the creator of PBF, draws in various styles, which is why it can be a bit difficult to connect all the comic strips to one artist, and I am pretty sure you have seen one or more of his comics somewhere before but could not pin them together. The use of different styles keeps things interesting and allows for Nicholas to branch out.

So, if you haven't discovered PBF comics yet, you are in for a treat. And for all of you who are proud members of the follower group, we invite you to explore his newest stories.

