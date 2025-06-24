ADVERTISEMENT

As human beings, we are flawed, messy, and full of mystery. Even when we think we’ve got ourselves figured out, we always learn something new. It’s also easy to think of ourselves as the exception to the rule, but it takes time to learn that we’re all pretty much the same.

That’s why the folks in this list are sharing all the difficult facts about human behavior that always seem to turn out true, even when we don’t expect them to. Some of the posts might surprise you, and also, hopefully, make you question things.

Reddit

#1

A diverse group in a support circle, focusing on a man showing signs of distress, reflecting dark truths in human behavior. Psychopaths thrive.

Capitalism is perfect for people without empathy to thrive. The decisions you need to make to be rich (really rich) isn't possible for someone who has empathy and wants to sleep at night.

1000000% I've worked closely in both the public and private services in my country and I wouldn't be able to sleep if I had to do the things they do to climb the financial ladder.

    #2

    Young woman with crossed arms in dim light, reflecting on dark truths of human behavior and complex emotions. Humans have an incredible ability to **justify immoral or harmful behavior** to protect their self-image.

    #3

    Two men preparing formal attire indoors, illustrating dark truths about human behavior and uncomfortable social interactions. If you're too nice, you're asking to get burned. Empathy without boundaries attracts manipulative and toxic people, just like honey attracts bears.

    maybe you should have told me that some years ago? 😅

    There are many things about the world that people are still working to discover. Even though we think we know a lot about everything, there’s still so much to learn. To make this uncertainty easy for ourselves, we come up with beliefs about various things that help us make sense of the world around us.

    One such dark thing that many humans seem to believe in is how karma works on poorer folks. We often tend to believe that people are in bad situations because of their past actions, and that they deserve the negative things that are happening to them. This also colors our perception of rich people and makes us view them through rose-tinted glasses.
    #4

    Young woman hugging herself and smiling in front of a mirror, representing dark truths of human behavior and self-perception. People constantly lie to themselves to justify behaviors that are selfish and instinctual.

    #5

    Young woman in beige sweater thoughtfully discussing dark truths of human behavior in a cozy living room setting People will pull you down to their level and play the victim card in the end.

    #6

    Group of smiling elderly people holding sparklers, illustrating dark truths of human behavior in social moments. Humans are social beings. So I think they wouldn’t call something out if it would go against a group.

    People often care more about being part of a group than being right.

    As you’ve probably noticed in this list, there are many facts about human behavior that are so true, but that we refuse to accept for ourselves. We often think that we’re the exception to the rule, but, more often than not, we all tend to end up in the same situations at least once in our lives.

    According to research, people strongly think that they are right, especially when it comes to their most deeply held beliefs. It’s difficult to question ourselves or come to terms with the fact that we can be wrong; that’s why this is often the easiest route to take. The best way to actually know if we are right is to seek out contradictory perspectives and play the devil’s advocate with our own views.

    #7

    Young woman smiling with eyes closed among white flowers illustrating dark truths of human behavior. Stupid people Are happiest.

    Ignorance is indeed bliss. I would also say people who believe what they choose to believe (even if it's monumentally wrong) is also bliss.

    #8

    Group of friends toasting with wine glasses outdoors reflecting on dark truths in human behavior during a casual gathering. Most people don’t really care for you other than your loves ones. Friendships come and go. Most friendships are conditional and based on convenience.

    #9

    Two people sitting on a green couch having a serious conversation revealing dark truths about human behavior. Some people, men and women don`t accept a "no" as an answer. They get very offended, when you don`t want to go on a date with them.

    People try to force their religion on you.

    People think, that you`re not a grown adult, until you have kids. Sorry, but not gonna happen.

    Every person is unique and busy creating a wonderful life story of their own. In the midst of that, nobody wants to believe that bad things will happen to them or that their loved ones could betray them in any way. The sad truth is that heartbreak is more common than not, and most people go through some kind of romantic pain at least once in their lives.

    Even researchers say that things like cheating are extremely rampant among humans. It is, in fact, so common that people have developed cheat-defense mechanisms so that they can figure out these behaviors better. Research shows that our logical abilities even go up a notch when we think about cheating.
    #10

    Young woman with dark hair embracing herself outdoors, reflecting on dark truths of human behavior in a calm setting. People s**t on others to make themselves feel better.

    It's so ingrained their sense of worth depends on it.

    #11

    Person showing discomfort as another person touches their shoulder, illustrating dark truths of human behavior. Expect the worst out of people and you will never be disappointed .

    #12

    Crowd of diverse people crossing a city street, illustrating dark truths about human behavior in everyday life. People act in rational self interest. Also - most of human behavior, as informed by conscious/subconscious views, is conditioned by culture.

    If culturally accepted, most people are capable of most good/bad things.

    One of the darkest truths about human behavior is that we don’t know how to spend time with ourselves. Our lives are so busy with tasks, chores, and work that we don’t make time to just be or think. That’s why people often tend to feel extremely uncomfortable when they are on their own in a silent room.

    A shocking study also found that people would rather give themselves an electric shock than be alone with their own thoughts. Around 67% of men and 25% of women opted for the unpleasant electric shock rather than spend 15 minutes just thinking peacefully. This really goes to show that people have lost the ability to feel comfortable with themselves.

    #13

    Person with cardboard box head showing sad face, surrounded by others in a room, illustrating dark truths of human behavior. How people will justify their poor behavior and lies. I will never understand how people can be so deceiving and manipulative and look you straight in the eyes and lie about it all.

    #14

    Young woman with worried expression covering ears in dimly lit room, illustrating dark truths about human behavior. I always think of Carl Jung's observation: that which irritates you about other people can lead you to a greater understanding of yourself.

    Its humbling and invites self-reflection.

    #15

    Thoughtful man in a white shirt sitting indoors, reflecting on the dark truths of human behavior in a calm setting. If you think you're the exception, you probably arent. human behavior repeats itself and is actually more of an anomaly to change repetitive behaviors.

    Even though some of these dark facts might seem shocking or scary, it’s important to understand that as human beings, we are multi-faceted. To appreciate and enjoy the good, you must also experience the bad, which is exactly why many of these things exist in our society.

    What are some dark truths about human existence that you’ve understood over time? Let all of us know about it.
    #16

    A woman looks uncomfortable and sad while two men in the background laugh, illustrating dark truths of human behavior. “Good people” will rally around and protect abusers…. Because you know? “They know him and he would never.”.

    #17

    Two women showing dark truths of human behavior, one yelling while the other holds her head in distress indoors. We're more willing to forgive our actions because we judge the value of our intentions, but such grace is seldom extended to others.

    When someone else is confronted with their bad behavior their reasoning is an excuse.

    When you're confronted with your own bad behavior, your reasoning is an explanation.

    #18

    Two professionals shaking hands outdoors near documents, illustrating dark truths of human behavior in a business setting. There’s no real concept of unconditional in human relationships. Everything is transactional.

    #19

    Yellow crime scene tape stretched across a dark background representing dark truths in human behavior. Not all destructive behaviors towards others are explainable by a mental health condition. People may sincerely have bad intentions, from the smallest misdeeds to the worse crimes.

    #20

    Person wearing vintage goggles peering between stacks of old books, symbolizing dark truths of human behavior uncovered. People generally only act in their own best interest. me, myself, and I.

    #21

    Young children running joyfully on a trail, illustrating dark truths of human behavior in competitive play outdoors. The majority of adults are just children in adult bodies.

    #22

    Humans have not evolved as much as we think. Humans are mammals and still act like animals, because we are.

    #23

    People that tell you that they love you, also cause the deepest and most brutal hurt in you.

    #24

    Belonging is prioritized over safety. see also: ppl not masking in an ongoing pandemic.

    #25

    Hands holding a fan of US hundred-dollar bills, illustrating dark truths about human behavior and financial decisions. Yada yada dont be too nice, dark side overwhelming blah blah blah

    On the other hand: “If someone’s salary depends on them not understanding something, they will go to any lengths not to understand it.”.

    "Cigarettes causing cancer, never heard of that!? I get $1 000 000 per years so that is not true. We bring jobs and cancer sticks to people, I mean happy sticks to people to s m o k e!"

    #26

    Audience in a dimly lit conference room engaged and focused, illustrating dark truths about human behavior in group settings. Most people exist at the surface level of human interaction. If the truth about the dark sides human behavior surfaced for everyone at once the world would stop functioning.

    I'm sure it's not helped by the lack of punctuation, but I have no idea what this one is trying to say. Are they actually talking about Star Wars?

    #27

    Young woman and elderly lady on park bench looking at a smartphone, illustrating dark truths about human behavior. Your usefulness to others and how useful they are to you are the basis of relationships.

    #28

    Person holding letters forming NO, symbolizing dark truths about human behavior that are uncomfortably true. If you don't lay down boundaries when you meet someone and develop a rapport with them, they'll always think it's okay to cross and drive u crazy.

    #29

    95% of the population are conforming without even realizing it. Some level of conformity is actually required in order to be deemed “sane”. Just sayin.

    Can't really avoid it, I need the money to survive and the options are limited.

    #30

    Three young men around a table showing dark truths of human behavior with tense expressions and intense discussion. Don't put anything past anyone.

    Anyone is capable of anything given the circumstances.

    #31

    Your existence relies on how useful you are to others.

    #32

    Woman in colorful traditional attire practicing yoga outdoors, reflecting on dark truths of human behavior. Only around 1/3 of us carries an inner monolog or conscious.

    #33

    Blurred person reaching out hand toward camera representing dark truths of human behavior and uncomfortable reality. Kindness and survival don’t go well together. If you want to be the fittest, you have to be the most flexible. Kindness is rigid. It’s you or the other.

    #34

    Small dog covered in soap foam during bath time, illustrating dark truths about human behavior and reactions. Only your mom and dog actually care about you. Everyone else is just vying for their own interests .

    #35

    Most people will dig their graves, and kneel in them, waiting on a savior. Those same people stood on their porches watching the powers that should not be cart off their neighbors who spoke up.

    #36

    Modern bedroom with closed blinds, neutral tones, and soft lighting reflecting dark truths of human behavior. If given the chance in the evening, we WILL look at you inside your house if the shades are not drawn shut, while walking by. And we hear all your s**t, too.

    #37

    It's not always "birds of the same feather flock together" sometimes humans adapt to social environment inadvertently or otherwise. Whether than environment is doing good things or bad.

    #38

    People will hurt me if I let them. I’ve been betrayed and abused too many times to count. How I react says everything about who I am and it’s on them to do better. I’m over doing all of the work for people who are careless and mean.

