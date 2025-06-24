That’s why the folks in this list are sharing all the difficult facts about human behavior that always seem to turn out true, even when we don’t expect them to. Some of the posts might surprise you, and also, hopefully, make you question things.

As human beings, we are flawed, messy, and full of mystery . Even when we think we’ve got ourselves figured out, we always learn something new. It’s also easy to think of ourselves as the exception to the rule, but it takes time to learn that we’re all pretty much the same.

#1 Psychopaths thrive.



Capitalism is perfect for people without empathy to thrive. The decisions you need to make to be rich (really rich) isn't possible for someone who has empathy and wants to sleep at night.

RELATED:

#2 Humans have an incredible ability to **justify immoral or harmful behavior** to protect their self-image.

#3 If you're too nice, you're asking to get burned. Empathy without boundaries attracts manipulative and toxic people, just like honey attracts bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many things about the world that people are still working to discover. Even though we think we know a lot about everything, there’s still so much to learn. To make this uncertainty easy for ourselves, we come up with beliefs about various things that help us make sense of the world around us. One such dark thing that many humans seem to believe in is how karma works on poorer folks. We often tend to believe that people are in bad situations because of their past actions, and that they deserve the negative things that are happening to them. This also colors our perception of rich people and makes us view them through rose-tinted glasses.

#4 People constantly lie to themselves to justify behaviors that are selfish and instinctual.

#5 People will pull you down to their level and play the victim card in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Humans are social beings. So I think they wouldn’t call something out if it would go against a group.



People often care more about being part of a group than being right.

As you’ve probably noticed in this list, there are many facts about human behavior that are so true, but that we refuse to accept for ourselves. We often think that we’re the exception to the rule, but, more often than not, we all tend to end up in the same situations at least once in our lives. According to research, people strongly think that they are right, especially when it comes to their most deeply held beliefs. It’s difficult to question ourselves or come to terms with the fact that we can be wrong; that’s why this is often the easiest route to take. The best way to actually know if we are right is to seek out contradictory perspectives and play the devil’s advocate with our own views. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Stupid people Are happiest.

#8 Most people don’t really care for you other than your loves ones. Friendships come and go. Most friendships are conditional and based on convenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Some people, men and women don`t accept a "no" as an answer. They get very offended, when you don`t want to go on a date with them.



People try to force their religion on you.



People think, that you`re not a grown adult, until you have kids. Sorry, but not gonna happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every person is unique and busy creating a wonderful life story of their own. In the midst of that, nobody wants to believe that bad things will happen to them or that their loved ones could betray them in any way. The sad truth is that heartbreak is more common than not, and most people go through some kind of romantic pain at least once in their lives. Even researchers say that things like cheating are extremely rampant among humans. It is, in fact, so common that people have developed cheat-defense mechanisms so that they can figure out these behaviors better. Research shows that our logical abilities even go up a notch when we think about cheating.

#10 People s**t on others to make themselves feel better.



It's so ingrained their sense of worth depends on it.

#11 Expect the worst out of people and you will never be disappointed .

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 People act in rational self interest. Also - most of human behavior, as informed by conscious/subconscious views, is conditioned by culture.



If culturally accepted, most people are capable of most good/bad things.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the darkest truths about human behavior is that we don’t know how to spend time with ourselves. Our lives are so busy with tasks, chores, and work that we don’t make time to just be or think. That’s why people often tend to feel extremely uncomfortable when they are on their own in a silent room. A shocking study also found that people would rather give themselves an electric shock than be alone with their own thoughts. Around 67% of men and 25% of women opted for the unpleasant electric shock rather than spend 15 minutes just thinking peacefully. This really goes to show that people have lost the ability to feel comfortable with themselves. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 How people will justify their poor behavior and lies. I will never understand how people can be so deceiving and manipulative and look you straight in the eyes and lie about it all.

#14 I always think of Carl Jung's observation: that which irritates you about other people can lead you to a greater understanding of yourself.



Its humbling and invites self-reflection.

#15 If you think you're the exception, you probably arent. human behavior repeats itself and is actually more of an anomaly to change repetitive behaviors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though some of these dark facts might seem shocking or scary, it’s important to understand that as human beings, we are multi-faceted. To appreciate and enjoy the good, you must also experience the bad, which is exactly why many of these things exist in our society. ADVERTISEMENT What are some dark truths about human existence that you’ve understood over time? Let all of us know about it.

#16 “Good people” will rally around and protect abusers…. Because you know? “They know him and he would never.”.

#17 We're more willing to forgive our actions because we judge the value of our intentions, but such grace is seldom extended to others.



When someone else is confronted with their bad behavior their reasoning is an excuse.



When you're confronted with your own bad behavior, your reasoning is an explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 There’s no real concept of unconditional in human relationships. Everything is transactional.

#19 Not all destructive behaviors towards others are explainable by a mental health condition. People may sincerely have bad intentions, from the smallest misdeeds to the worse crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 People generally only act in their own best interest. me, myself, and I.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 The majority of adults are just children in adult bodies.

#22 Humans have not evolved as much as we think. Humans are mammals and still act like animals, because we are.

#23 People that tell you that they love you, also cause the deepest and most brutal hurt in you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Belonging is prioritized over safety. see also: ppl not masking in an ongoing pandemic.

#25 Yada yada dont be too nice, dark side overwhelming blah blah blah



On the other hand: “If someone’s salary depends on them not understanding something, they will go to any lengths not to understand it.”.

#26 Most people exist at the surface level of human interaction. If the truth about the dark sides human behavior surfaced for everyone at once the world would stop functioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Your usefulness to others and how useful they are to you are the basis of relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 If you don't lay down boundaries when you meet someone and develop a rapport with them, they'll always think it's okay to cross and drive u crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 95% of the population are conforming without even realizing it. Some level of conformity is actually required in order to be deemed “sane”. Just sayin.

#30 Don't put anything past anyone.



Anyone is capable of anything given the circumstances.

#31 Your existence relies on how useful you are to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Only around 1/3 of us carries an inner monolog or conscious.

#33 Kindness and survival don’t go well together. If you want to be the fittest, you have to be the most flexible. Kindness is rigid. It’s you or the other.

#34 Only your mom and dog actually care about you. Everyone else is just vying for their own interests .

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Most people will dig their graves, and kneel in them, waiting on a savior. Those same people stood on their porches watching the powers that should not be cart off their neighbors who spoke up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 If given the chance in the evening, we WILL look at you inside your house if the shades are not drawn shut, while walking by. And we hear all your s**t, too.

#37 It's not always "birds of the same feather flock together" sometimes humans adapt to social environment inadvertently or otherwise. Whether than environment is doing good things or bad.

ADVERTISEMENT