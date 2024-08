Many people fear things like being attacked by a shark, struck by lightning, or swept away by a tornado. The good news is that these events are very unlikely to happen. But the bad news is that many mundane and seemingly harmless phenomena are much more dangerous and closer to us than we might imagine, posing a greater threat than the irrational phobias we carry with us. To learn more about what risks are exactly lurking around us, we asked Bored Panda readers to list some of the things they believe are commonly seen as safe but are actually dangerous . Scroll down to find the most popular answers, and don’t forget to share your own insights below.

#1 The combination of church and state.

#2 Listening to unlicensed influencers, advertisements, politicians/entertainment news folks and Facebook posts in regard to healthcare matters.

#3 Watching Fox News.

To find the mundane things that we think are safe but actually aren’t, we don’t have to dig deep. Most of us use them in our daily lives without even realizing it. An independent American laboratory, Valisure, and its dozen scientists over the past five years have discovered potentially cancer-causing chemicals in commonly used medications, hand sanitizers, sunscreens, antiperspirant body sprays, and dry shampoos.

#4 People doing stupid pranks on strangers.... Someone is going to pick the wrong person on the wrong day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Getting your neck “popped” by a chiropractor.

#6 A gun that is supposedly not loaded.

The organization aims to shut down the widely spread misconception that products people buy have been through enough testing to be deemed safe. “Most consumers assume that because it’s for sale, it must be safe,” says Teresa Murray, director at the nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG). “Oftentimes, that’s very much not true.”

#7 Most foods in the American diet.

#8 Thinking that bears in their backyard are cute when they actually eat people. Also, trying to tease buffalo on the road in Yellowstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Going anywhere where is a large crowd.

Despite common belief, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration isn’t thoroughly analyzing every shampoo or supplement that is available for sale. Interestingly enough, the FDA doesn’t have to approve most cosmetics before they are put on the shelves. Not to mention the effect it will have on our health after years of daily use.

#10 Having guns in the home.

#11 Cooking yourself in the sun.

#12 Approaching and/or feeding wildlife.

Products like sunscreen, hair care, and fragrances are regularly causing concern for scientists. “The more we look [at consumer products], the worse it looks,” says Dr. Megan Schwarzman. However, she adds that it’s not always easy to understand the potential risks caused by some of the chemicals found. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Organized religion.

#14 Going to school in America.

#15 Riding a motorcycle without proper gear, despite the heat.

“There’s lead in pigments in lipstick,” she says. “If you wear lipstick once a month, it’s probably not a big exposure.” But it’s hard to say if wearing it a few times a week is enough to cause health problems over the years or decades. What complicates matters even more is that it’s nearly impossible to isolate which chemicals may pose a threat to our well-being, as we’re constantly exposed to toxins at low concentrations.

#16 Fireworks.



Melanie Findley:



Whoever thinks fireworks are safe is more dangerous than fireworks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Letting a toddler play with a pill bottle just because it has a child safety cap on it.

#18 Pregnancy.

In a new study released just last month (July 2024), researchers found arsenic, lead, and other heavy metals in 100% of the tampons they tested. However, it’s not yet recognized as a serious health threat, as scientists aren’t sure how absorption in women’s reproductive organs works.

#19 Driving. It is ranked as the number 1 most dangerous daily activity in the world. Cooking, surprisingly, is 2nd.

#20 Hiking in the wilderness, visiting National Parks. People think everywhere is Disneyland.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Riding horses.

Gerd Hegge:

I hate to admit that you might be right (I've been riding for more than 50 years)

Even the water that we consume daily to survive is not completely safe. Bottled H2O that we buy in stores has been found to contain microplastics that may accumulate in the body and cause health issues in the long run. However, as with the chemicals mentioned previously, the health effects of microplastics aren’t yet fully proven.

#22 Vaping.

#23 A cat walking down the stairs in front of you.

#24 Cycling without a helmet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main takeaway here is that we should be more cautious of the things that look the most harmless, not the ones that have a one in 4 million chance of happening, like a shark attack. If you're curious to know more, make sure to check out our previous articles on dangerous but completely legal things.

#25 Running stop signs - why won’t people stop?





#26 Sleeping with babies in their beds - can turn deadly way too quickly.

#27 A deer! Not just because they run in front of your car (or into it sometimes), but if you meet them in the woods, they are likely to hurt you.

#28 Giving birth. It didn’t seem that scary when I did it, I had complete faith I would be fine, but watching someone you love do it is terrifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Living in Australia.

#30 Allergies.

#31 Drinking alcohol.

#32 Driving with your seat too close to the steering wheel! I see people driving where he wheel is almost touching their chest, that airbag comes out they're dead just from that.

#33 Plastic surgery or any surgery really.

#34 Trampolines.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Rides at theme parks, and carnivals.

#36 Four Wheelers.

#37 Skydiving.

#38 Water beads.

#39 Swimming in any body of water in Florida and Louisiana.

#40 Downtown… anywhere.

#41 Tampons.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 The ocean! Sharks, riptides, high tide, low tide, jelly fish so many dangers. But I still go in to the point I get whistled at by life guards. One day a sharks going to get me. But I go to the beach like once every few years so.