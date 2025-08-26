Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dakota Johnson’s Split From Chris Martin Reportedly Ended Her Friendship With A-List Star
Dakota Johnson attending an event, smiling with long dark hair and wearing silver earrings and strapless dress.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Dakota Johnson’s Split From Chris Martin Reportedly Ended Her Friendship With A-List Star

Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow’s unlikely friendship, once praised as Hollywood’s most surprising “modern family” bond, has reportedly cooled. 

The two grew close while Johnson was dating Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin

But with Johnson and Martin’s split, insiders have claimed that the women’s connection has faded.

    Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow’s friendship once stunned Hollywood

    Back whenDakota Johnson and Chris Martin were together, their dynamic with Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads. 

    Despite Martin being Paltrow’s ex-husband, the two women seemed closer than many thought possible. 

    They had family vacations, exchanged public compliments, and even attended birthday celebrations together.

    Gwyneth Paltrow often gushed about Johnson in interviews, calling her “an adorable, wonderful person,” according toPeople magazine. 

    Paltrow also told the publication that she and Johnson were “really good friends.”

    Johnson, for her part, also stated that she is very fond of Paltrow and Martin’s children. 

    She toldBustle in March 2024 that “I love those kids like my life depends on it I love those kids like my life depends on it.”

    For fans used to messy Hollywood breakups, the warmth between Johnson and Paltrow became proof of sorts that the idea of “conscious uncoupling” could actually work.

    Unfortunately, it appears that the two women’s close friendship was built on their mutual connection toChris Martin.

    This was hinted at last year when reports emerged stating that Paltrow was getting too involved in Johnson and Martin’s potential wedding plans. 

    “Gwyneth seems more excited about Dakota and Chris’ wedding than they are. So much so, they’re calling her their very own bridezilla. Gwyneth’s become the ultimate bridezilla, and it’s not even her wedding!” an insider claimed.

    With this in mind, perhaps it is not surprising that once Dakota Johnson split with the Coldplay frontman, her relationship with the Goop founder reportedly changed.

    An insider report now claims that Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow’s bond has faded

    Citing insiders reportedly familiar with the matter, veteran entertainment reporterRob Shuter claimed in a post on his Substack that Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow’s friendship had cooled.

    “They were close when Dakota was with Chris. But without that tie, there’s just no reason to keep the same connection,” the insider said.

    Another insider stressed that the shift wasn’t messy. Unlike some celebrities who tend to have dramatic breakups with their friends, Johnson and Paltrow reportedly have no bad blood between them.

    “It’s not a feud. It’s just… faded,” the insider shared.

    These days, Gwyneth is fully immersed in her Goop empire, balancing her lifestyle brand with her marriage to Brad Falchuk and her own acting projects. 

    Dakota, meanwhile, is focused on her career and her single life. Reports have stated that she spent the summer vacationing with her friends, which included A-listers such as Tom Brady and Kate Hudson.

    Chris, for his part, has allegedly struggled more with his breakup with Johnson. According toRadarOnline, the Coldplay frontman was “absolutely lost” after Dakota walked away.

    Martin has reportedly been trying to reach out to Johnson with calls and texts, but the Fifty Shades actress has not been responsive.

    “He didn’t realize how much he depended on Dakota until she walked away,” a source claimed. 

    Insiders have claimed that Johnson and Martin’s split was due in part to the Coldplay frontman’s reluctance to set a wedding date, which reportedly became the last straw for the Madame Web actress. 

    Thesplit, sources have stated, feels final this time around, and that finality seems to have adversely affected her friendship with Martin’s ex-wife.

    Social media users seem largely on Dakota Johnson’s side

    The internet seems to be behind Dakota Johnson, with netizens arguing that Johnson should be fine without Martin and Paltrow.

    “Even though Dakota seemed to want to marry Chris Martin, she’s well out of it. Paltrow took over Dakota Johnson’s social and family life within their clan, and appears to be very controlling,” one commenter wrote. 

    “True friendship is not based on who you date or any other connection to another person. They simply had a familial connection, which is now broken. Dakota is the winner there, IMO. Gwinnie’s constant presence in her relationship with Chris seemed to go a tad too far,” wrote another.

    “Dakota is the real winner for finally letting go of THAT (Martin & his ever-present ex). We already know who and what those guys are,” another commenter stated.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow’s unlikely friendship on social media

