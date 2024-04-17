Dad Tells Widowed Man He Needs To Move On Like He Did, He Says It Doesn’t Work That Way

ADVERTISEMENT

We often don’t understand many things that people do and why they do it the way they do. And honestly, we can’t really judge because we don’t fully know their situation. However, life happens and we may be put in the same or similar shoes. Well, then we can see more clearly and understand why a person acted this way or be the opposite – judge them even more.

For example, one Reddit user recently shared quite a heartbreaking story. He lost his wife and became a widowed parent like his dad. However, the opposite of what the dad was expecting – he told him that he judges his actions even more now that he’s in the same situation.

More info: Reddit

There is no greater pain than losing the love of your life, after which you’re probably not really thinking about finding someone else so soon



Share icon

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich (not the actual photo)

Man shares that he lost his wife and the mom of their 2 children – he added that both of them had lost a parent when they were little

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that he had vowed to his wife, to himself, and his kids that he won’t make the same mistakes as his dad – remarrying fast and bringing a ‘new mom’ to the kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Josh Willink (not the actual photo)

Despite him being mostly estranged from his dad, he agreed to meet up, however the dad immediately started saying that the man needs to move on which caused quite a bit of tension

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/MaleficentBoss8162

Dad expected to get son’s understanding on why he acted the way he acted, the man just said that now that he’s in the same situation, he judges him ever harsher

Recently, one Reddit user took his story online asking for community members’ opinions if he was being a jerk for telling his dad he judges his actions even more now that he’s a widowed parent too. He thinks he may be wrong for delivering a message that he doesn’t have any grace for him that now he’s in his shoes. The post collected over 10K upvotes.

The original poster (OP) starts his story by opening up that he recently lost his wife with whom they have 2 children. He added that he lost his mom when he was a kid and his wife has lost her dad at a young age as well. OP emphasized that he vowed to his wife, himself and his children that he will not make the same mistakes as their parents in the aftermath – remarry fast and bring a ‘new parent’ for the kids.

He emphasized that he is estranged from his dad but due to his request, they met. Once the dad saw that OP was still wearing his wedding ring, he started saying that he needed to move on and hoped the son would understand why he remarried so fast and was so happy with a new wife. However, to his surprise, the man just stated that the situation made him judge the dad even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad asked how he was planning on ever finding someone else if he’s so hung up on his late wife. The poster replied with a few examples of what he is not going to do to their kids that seemed personal and ensured that he’s going to give them not a new mom but the best version of dad.

Redditors assured that the man was not being a jerk in this situation. “The OP’s father is incredibly selfish. He didn’t get in touch to try to help the OP, but to project his own [issues] onto the OP and try to get the OP to absolve him of guilt,” one user wrote. “I feel like the OP’s dad kinda knows he messed up (and that’s why his son doesn’t have a good/close relationship), but like many emotionally immature parents, it’s always about them, yet it’s never their fault,” another added.

Share icon

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

Losing a parent may be different than losing a spouse, however when you have experienced both – you can better understand both sides. You may understand why your parent chose to remarry so fast or why your parent didn’t remarry but you can also relate what your kids are feeling and how to make them feel better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marty Tousley, nationally certified Fellow in Thanatology emphasized that regardless of how soon after the death the parent marries or starts dating someone else, it can be extremely difficult for the adult kid to accept. That could be partially due to the kid’s wish to honor their mother’s memory and stay devoted to her, as well as the concern that their father could stop loving and remembering this priceless person that you both lost.

Furthermore, as Dr. Jann Blackstone mentioned in Bonus Families that wanting to remarry after losing a spouse is an indication that you were happy in your marriage and are eager to start a similar kind of relationship. However, it’s also important to remember that kids may not be feeling the same way.

Let’s talk a little bit about your parents or family members remarrying. In the article in Her View From Home Jessica Dickenson noted that love and grief aren’t mutually exclusive. You can be happy for your loved ones while feeling a profound sense of loss. Keep in mind that no one will ever replace your loved ones – no matter how good of a person they are, some intimate roles can’t be filled.

And what do you guys think about this situation? Was the man being too harsh on his dad? What’s your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Redditors backed the man and discussed that his dad was just trying to remove his guilt