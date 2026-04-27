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The dad is supposed to be the man of the house. The provider, the protector, the one who holds everything together. It is a role that comes with a certain expectation of dignity and responsibility. It does not, however, always come with basic bathroom etiquette, and some dads seem to have missed that particular memo entirely.

One father had been leaving the toilet seat in an unspeakable state for years despite repeated requests from every woman in his household. So his twenty-one-year-old daughter decided that if he was not going to clean up after himself, she would find something to clean it up with.

More info: Reddit

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The dad is supposed to be the man of the house, but that title comes with some basic responsibilities that not everyone is up for

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In one household, every woman had been asking the dad to lift the toilet seat for years, and his nine-year-old daughter once paid the price for his refusal with a skin rash

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Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His eldest daughter warned him what would happen if he left the seat dirty one more time, but he did not take her seriously, and she had a very large supply of his underwear to mop up his splashes

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He quickly ran out of clean underwear, figured out what had been happening, and the two of them have not spoken in two months

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The family told her she was overreacting and demanded that she make amends with her father, letting him continue with his behavior

A young woman living in a one-bathroom apartment in India with her parents and younger sister had been dealing with the same problem for years. Her father refused to lift the toilet seat when he used the bathroom and refused to clean up after himself when he did not. Every woman in the house had to check the seat before sitting down. Her younger sister even ended up with a skin rash because of it.

She eventually reached her limit and told him directly that if he kept leaving the seat dirty, she would start cleaning it with his underwear. Of course, he did not take her seriously. So she did exactly what she said she would, using his clean underwear to wipe the seat every time she found it dirty, working her way through his supply, including the backup pairs he kept in reserve.

He eventually noticed when he ran out of clean underwear, and the remaining ones had started to smell. They had a big fight and have not spoken in two months. Relatives who found out told her she was making a big deal out of nothing and that she should just make up with her father rather than spoil the relationship over something so small. Her younger sister also asked her to stop fighting.

She is standing her ground. She knows the underwear move was extreme, but she had spent years asking nicely and getting nowhere. She also made the point that if she backs down now, her compliance will extend beyond the bathroom into everything else. She has a job offer lined up and will be moving out soon, but she is aware that when she leaves, her younger sister will still be there.

Image credits: kuprevich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Microbiologist Philip M. Tierno Jr. confirms that urine itself does not carry harmful bacteria and is unlikely to cause serious health issues through skin contact. So technically, the splash marks her father left behind were not a significant health hazard. That said, the fact that his kid developed a skin rash suggests otherwise, and more importantly, whether or not it is medically dangerous is entirely beside the point.

The real issue here is what the toilet seat represents. The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center is very clear that fathers are role models, and that a girl with a loving, respectful father grows up knowing she deserves to be treated with respect. When a father consistently ignores the comfort and basic hygiene needs of the women in his household, he is sending a message about whose needs matter and whose do not.

Author Kate Northrup puts it plainly. If we want to raise daughters who know they are just as worthy of attention and respect as their brothers, we have to pay attention to the small daily ways that message gets reinforced or undermined. A father who refuses to lift a toilet seat after years of requests is demonstrating, repeatedly and without apology, that his convenience outweighs everyone else’s comfort.

She is twenty-one, has a job lined up, and will be out in a year. The father will still be there with his habits intact, and a teenager who will have nobody left to stand up for her. That is the part of this story that the internet cannot stop thinking about.

The internet was understandably grossed out by him, but was also quick to point out that this was the sign of a much bigger problem in their home