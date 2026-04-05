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NASA’s Artemis II mission may be focused on sending astronauts around the Moon, but early into the journey, attention shifted to something far more routine.

Shortly after launch on April 1, the crew began experiencing issues with the Orion spacecraft’s toilet system, a piece of equipment astronauts themselves often call one of the most important onboard.

The first problem appeared within hours, when part of the urine collection system failed to function properly. The issue was later traced back to the system not being fully primed with water, and once corrected, it began working again.

However, the situation didn’t end there. A few days into the mission, flight controllers identified another problem involving waste disposal, with signs pointing to frozen urine in the vent line.

To address it, the spacecraft was repositioned so sunlight could warm the affected area, allowing the system to clear. Around the same time, the toilet was only cleared for limited use, which quickly became a talking point online.

The crew also reported an unusual smell coming from the hygiene bay.

Astronaut Christina Koch described it as “a kind of burning heater smell,” though its exact source was never fully confirmed.

Mission control later noted there were no major concerns and cleared the system for continued use.

Even with the fixes in place, the updates were enough to catch attention outside the space community.

Online, people began drawing comparisons to fictional space mishaps, with one user jokingly referencing The Big Bang Theory, “Is this the Howard Wolowitz toilet?”

Here are all the memes sparked by the potty problem. 

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#1

Tweet showing a meme referencing space plumbing and Artemis II toilet failure with a sitcom character and an astronaut.

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    #2

    Astronaut in a NASA suit sitting on a couch holding a red plunger, referencing space plumbing issues and toilet failure.

    MusindoKudzayi Report

    24points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He got the shìt part of the mission.

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    #3

    Man in blue sweater outside with eyes closed looking frustrated, illustrating space plumbing toilet failure memes.

    GJIVANI Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While en route, he was able to go outside to smoke but only once.

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    #4

    Handwritten sign saying Artemis I ONLY on a white background, referencing Artemis II toilet failure space plumbing.

    DumbAssBrosNews Report

    23points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get it. Can someone please explain?

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    #5

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    16points
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    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We just got a TB in our town, joke is the wastewater treatment plant will be adding staff.

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    #6

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting humorously on Artemis II toilet failure and space plumbing issues.

    VoidStateKate Report

    12points
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    #7

    Man in a maroon shirt and cap inside spacecraft, reacting to Artemis II toilet failure and space plumbing issue.

    KENOLUOCH1862 Report

    11points
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    #8

    Man in astronaut suit holding a plunger, referencing space plumbing issue linked to Artemis II toilet failure memes.

    meprogrammerguy Report

    10points
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    #9

    Tweet joking about Artemis II toilet failure, humor and memes surrounding space plumbing problems on NASA mission.

    mattfrye87 Report

    10points
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    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they (pun intended) give a s**t. If it was Musk, not so much.

    2
    2points
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    #10

    Space plumbing issue humor shown by a spacecraft releasing green gas near a moon shaped like a buttocks.

    PartieDon Report

    10points
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    #11

    Tweet about Artemis II toilet failure, joking about space plumbing mishap causing humor and memes online.

    midtownmikey_ Report

    9points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But it's only broke for pee. Lay off the Asparagus for Gods sake.

    0
    0points
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    #12

    Meme showing a man in a robe holding a hose in snow, humorously referencing Artemis II toilet problem and space plumbing failure.

    thetrueshelby Report

    9points
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    #13

    Orange Home Depot bucket humorously labelled as Artemis II backup toilet, referencing space plumbing failure memes.

    PNT1092X Report

    9points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the UK it would be a Sports Direct mug.

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    #14

    Four astronauts inside a spacecraft react humorously to a smoking toilet with space plumbing strikes again meme.

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    5points
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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazed at how bad AI slop is at humor on top of STILL messing up fingers (bottom left has a double finger tip on his nose tip)

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    #15

    Man with a concerned expression reacting to a whisper, related to space plumbing and Artemis II toilet failure memes.

    dhiran_dev Report

    5points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In space, no one can hear you stream.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

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    4points
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    #17

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    3points
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    #18

    Humorous meme showing cartoonish animals inside a pipe, referencing space plumbing and Artemis II toilet failure.

    eyecookmemes Report

    3points
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    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loved that lil guy. Also the pepper bar. (Sandwich commercial).

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    #19

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    2points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh No! They are contaminating the Universe! LOL

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    #20

    Tweet by Kevin responding to Elon Musk about preparing for another rescue mission related to space plumbing issues.

    kgeals Report

    2points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as they can p**p in the can, it's all good.

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    #21

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    2points
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    #22

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    2points
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    #23

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    2points
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    #24

    Tweet from a user reacting humorously to Artemis II toilet failure, referencing space plumbing issues with laughing emoji.

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    2points
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    #25

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    2points
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    #26

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    2points
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    #27

    Group of people laughing and reacting humorously to Artemis II toilet failure space plumbing memes online.

    JamesSithole Report

    1point
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    laurawilliams_4 avatar
    Lawpanda
    Lawpanda
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should all have to eat yogurt every day starting 2 weeks before take off.

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    #28

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    0points
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    #29

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    #30

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No worries. They brought a woman along. (just kidding, calm down).

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    #31

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    -1point
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    #32

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    -1point
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    #33

    Artemis II toilet scientists poster showing diverse astronauts in space suits with rocket and moon in background

    DuncanConst Report

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Notice it takes a woman to fix?

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    #34

    Two men cooking street food in large pans, illustrating a humorous take on space plumbing Artemis II toilet failure memes.

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