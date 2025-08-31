Parents Ruin A Relationship With Their Daughter After Forbidding Her To Have A Baby Under Their Roof

ADVERTISEMENT

Times are tough; so tough, that more and more adults are choosing to move back in with their families to save money. Around 1-in-3 Americans aged 18-34 currently live with their parents. But of course, doing so can create all sorts of not-under-my-roof drama, depending on the dynamics.

When one married woman and her husband fell on hard times during the Covid pandemic, her parents offered to let them move in. Things were going well until the 25-year-old started talking about her desire to have a baby. Much to her surprise, the woman’s dad threatened to kick her out if she got pregnant. The way she retaliated left the father regretting his words…

This married woman expected her dad to be excited to hear that she wanted to have a baby

Instead, he threatened to kick her out of the house and it caused massive drama

Having a baby is expensive, is the couple really in a position to afford it?

The woman’s parents are against her having a baby under their roof because of the noise, disruption and chaos that comes with a newborn. But there’s another factor at play that many netizens have raised…

Babies are expensive. And if the couple is already struggling financially, are they really in a position to bring new life into this world?

Little humans put a dent in your pocket before they’re even born. There are medical bills, you need to stock up on diapers, clothing, a car seat and a whole lot more. When it comes to the birth, you’d better be prepared. According to personal finance website WalletHub, the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costs over $2,600 with insurance. Without insurance it could cost nearly $15,000.

The cost can vary greatly depending on what state you live in, the type of delivery, whether you have delivery complications and the hospital you opt for.

WalletHub recently released a report titled “2025’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.” The team compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.

The research revealed that Massachusetts is the best state to have a baby, mainly because it has the third-lowest infant mortality rate in the country and the eighth-lowest maternal mortality rate. It also has the best neonatal hospitals in the U.S. for premature births or babies with health problems.

In addition, the Bay State has the sixth-lowest share of households with infants or toddlers experiencing food insecurity, and the second-highest share of children under three years old with all seven recommended vaccines.

“Parents in Massachusetts benefit from the best leave policies in the nation after the birth of a child,” notes the report. “You can also take advantage of parenting programs that are covered by Medicaid.”

And that’s not all… Massachusetts is also the best state for raising a family, according to WalletHub.

North Dakota came in second, mainly due to low costs. “The state has the lowest costs in the country for a conventional delivery with no complications, at an average of just $7,500,” reveals WalletHub. “For comparison, in the most expensive states, that can cost you as much as $27,000. North Dakota also has the second-lowest costs for a conventional birth with complications, and the fourth-lowest cesarean section costs.”

The state has the third-lowest average hourly rate for a babysitter in the country, at just $17.56. It has the ninth-most child care centers per capita and fifth-most mom groups per capita, giving plenty of options for care and support.

With the costs of having kids continuing to rise, many people are choosing to be child-free, or have less children than their parents or grandparents did.

“Parents today spend more money on extracurriculars, schools, experiences – they also spend more time than parents did in the ’60s. Parents want their children to succeed, they perceive a future of intense competition and want to prepare their children,” explained Stacey N. Doan in a WalletHub press release. Doan is a Professor and Director of Berger Institute for Individual and Social Development, Claremont McKenna College.

She adds that today’s parents also want to prioritize and spend time with their children. “They are also considering lifestyle and careers,” the expert says. “A calculation is being made, and for most parents, less is more.”

