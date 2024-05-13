Mom And Daughter Give A “Periods For Pricks” Lecture After Sons Complain About Period Products
As surprising as it might sound, the reality is that most men know very little about the biology of roughly half of the population. Not only are many men and boys simply unaware of literally regular occurrences like periods, they tend to be disgusted by them for no good reason.
A man ended up being called out online after he asked his stepdaughter to not use her tampons in the bathroom as it “upset” his sons. He grew agitated when she called the idea ridiculous. Commenters defended the girl, called out his double standards and asked him to think about what sort of message he was communicating to his sons as a parent.
Some young men are ignorant of women’s biology
Image credits: AmparoGV (not the actual photo)
But one dad chose to chastise his stepdaughter instead of educating his sons
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Image source: chancecreator
The dad replied to a few comments
Most folks called him out
Used period products are gross and unhygenic. Kind of like a used bandaid, or anything else with blood on it. Putting them in a lidded bathroom rubbish bin is the appropriate method of disposal.
I came to say, sounds there's no lid on the bin. That's the only adjustment I'd make if I were the Mum or Daughter.Load More Replies...
I think, it has a lif and I think it's likely they have been putting their cum rags in that bin for years and now it's made it too real for them. But yeah I think what might work best is a his and hers bathroom bin. That way she doesn't need to look at what ever gross things they may be putting in the bin. ALSO, tell your boys to clean their aries properly gross!!!!
I did love CommonSensePrincess's comment about murals. :)
Used period products are gross and unhygenic. Kind of like a used bandaid, or anything else with blood on it. Putting them in a lidded bathroom rubbish bin is the appropriate method of disposal.
I came to say, sounds there's no lid on the bin. That's the only adjustment I'd make if I were the Mum or Daughter.Load More Replies...
I think, it has a lif and I think it's likely they have been putting their cum rags in that bin for years and now it's made it too real for them. But yeah I think what might work best is a his and hers bathroom bin. That way she doesn't need to look at what ever gross things they may be putting in the bin. ALSO, tell your boys to clean their aries properly gross!!!!
I did love CommonSensePrincess's comment about murals. :)
30
5