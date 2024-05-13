ADVERTISEMENT

As surprising as it might sound, the reality is that most men know very little about the biology of roughly half of the population. Not only are many men and boys simply unaware of literally regular occurrences like periods, they tend to be disgusted by them for no good reason.

A man ended up being called out online after he asked his stepdaughter to not use her tampons in the bathroom as it “upset” his sons. He grew agitated when she called the idea ridiculous. Commenters defended the girl, called out his double standards and asked him to think about what sort of message he was communicating to his sons as a parent.

Some young men are ignorant of women’s biology

Share icon

Image credits: AmparoGV (not the actual photo)

But one dad chose to chastise his stepdaughter instead of educating his sons

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image source: chancecreator

The dad replied to a few comments

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Most folks called him out

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon