ADVERTISEMENT

Some people think that gaming is just for children. But why can't parents have some fun with the controllers sometimes? It's a common misconception that people stop gaming once they reach adulthood. In reality, 70% of American parents play video games, according to the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). What's more, 82% do it together with their kids.

There's an Instagram page that is all about the fun part of being a dad and a gamer – "The Dad Gaming." So, if you're a parent and like to relax in front of the screen taking out zombies or planning world domination in an RPG, these funny posts might just be for you!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Older man wearing headphones playing video games alone, enjoying peaceful gaming time without distractions.

thedadgaming Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Young dad focused on gaming while friends laugh, capturing the humor of dads wanting video game time in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Photo of three religious figures sitting in front of a large sculptural gaming-themed backdrop for dads who just want to game.

    GeneticJen Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Funny memes for dads gaming, featuring a joke about doing sidequests instead of progressing the main story.

    thedadgaming Report

    5points
    POST
    miachapman_1 avatar
    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s like that one shirt I have that says “I’m not procrastinating, I’m doing side quests”

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Funny meme for dads who just want to game showing Mario making noise as proof he's over 30 years old.

    thedadgaming Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Text post about every man having a videogame that reminds them of childhood, related to funny memes for dads gaming in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    Tweet from The Dad humorously about dads wanting to play video games peacefully without interruptions from family.

    thedad Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Parents playing video games with musical instruments and a cast, illustrating funny dad gaming memes for dads who just want peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet about a dad jokingly comparing his newborn's physical stats to video game character attributes in a funny gaming meme.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet from Ludwig Kietzmann joking about how video games no longer have loading screens, relevant for funny memes for dads who want to game in peace.

    LudwigK Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about retirement homes in 40 years filled with old people playing Super Smash Bros, fitting funny memes for dads who game in peace.

    giraffage Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Map with fog of war effect showing hidden areas, a funny meme related to dads who just want to game in peace.

    aidanshandle Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tweet about baby gates compared to locked video game areas, relevant to funny memes for dads who want to game in peace.

    MatPatGT Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Sidewalk sprayed unevenly by sprinklers above image of pixelated video game character dodging fireballs, humorous dad gaming meme.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Social media post about helping a dad with video game solutions, related to funny memes for dads who game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Woman smiling optimistically then looking disappointed, illustrating memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Funny meme text about playing Super Mario theme music at a funeral, fitting for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet about thinking of dungeons and dragons plots while at work, humor for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Roblox gameplay screenshot with a mom messaging her daughter to defrost dinner during gaming session.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Toddler comparing difficulty tying shoes to mastering tablet use, humorous gaming setup with multiple green code screens.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Child’s uneven haircut contrasting with claim of doing homework, a humorous moment for dads wanting gaming peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Tweet about playing Fortnite with son, connecting through gaming, a funny meme relatable for dads wanting to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Tweet about how old video games relate to adulthood challenges, a funny meme for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Funny meme text about video game developers adding waterfalls without secret passages, for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Meme showing Lisa Simpson presenting a humorous message about life as an RPG, perfect for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Gaming meme showing a man labeled me giving medicine to an NPC character labeled for his wife, funny dad gamer content.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Knight in armor holding a sword with arrow through helmet, illustrating funny gaming meme for dads wanting peace to game.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Funny gaming meme showing a dad trying to change a diaper with a baby's brain saying do a barrel roll.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Group of boys playing retro video games on TV, capturing nostalgic gaming moments for funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Man looking serious with text about kids avoiding Mario Kart because he always wins, a funny meme for dads who want to game.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Sad R2-D2 from Star Wars representing dads who just want to game in peace after a tough day on Xbox.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Man setting up dominoes with captions about gaming late and getting a Nintendo Switch, highlighting funny memes for dads who game.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Meme text about logging out of Steam with a confused Loki image, relating to funny memes for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Text post about bingo night and bridge night turning into D&D night at the senior center, a funny meme for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Woman angrily yelling at cat meme with text about gaming success, perfect for funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Man in gaming headset with robotic arm shown thinking about exchanging in-game money for real money dad gaming memes.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Funny meme about dads gaming, comparing the pain of childbirth to getting red-shelled in Mario Kart before the finish line.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Man singing passionately and a serious man with long hair, humorous gaming meme for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Dust-covered old gaming controller on wooden surface showing signs of not playing games for a long time in funny dad meme.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Classic computer games like Solitaire, Minesweeper, and Paint from the no internet era in funny memes for dads gaming peace

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Funny meme for dads gaming showing a fiery animated character yelling I own you after permission denied on computer.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Dad and kids in futuristic armor, capturing the humor of funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Cartoon meme showing a man sweating while choosing between laser eye surgery or upgrading to RTX 3090 TI graphic card, gaming humor.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Dad and child playing video games together, with a humorous meme about gaming peace and controller batteries.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Minecraft bedroom scene showing a red bed with a message about monsters, illustrating funny memes for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Tweet by Jesse McLaren humorously admitting confusion about the total number of Pokémon, related to funny memes for dads gaming.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Meme showing a dad frustrated about changes in video games, perfect for funny memes for dads who just want to game.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Humorous meme referencing gaming and D&D, illustrating a mom stopping kids from playing to avoid fictional dangers, for dad gamers.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Funny meme text from Twitter with tips for screen workers, fitting for dads who just want to game in peace and laugh.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Two cartoon dads with gaming playtime hours over their eyes, humorously questioning when they will get good at gaming.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Funny gaming meme about dads hoarding limited resources in video games, perfect for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Tweet about gaming skills and character building, humor relatable for dads who just want to game in peace memes.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Man in a blue shirt pointing to a whiteboard with gaming advice for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Cartoon character Lisa Simpson presenting a meme about playing Doom music loudly, perfect for funny memes for dads who just want to game.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Two types of gamers illustrated with a red line showing different styles of performing a double jump in video games.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Scene from The Simpsons bar with text about gaming alone versus gaming with the boys, illustrating funny memes for dads gaming in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Man with red eyes and wet hair looking upset, illustrating frustration of dads missing gaming time over the weekend.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Tweet about fantasy worlds and accents, shared in the context of funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Nintendo 64 console with James Bond 007 game cartridge humor for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Man with shocked expression reacting to a loading screen, illustrating funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Funny gaming meme for dads showing MarioKart and Smash Bros mains revealing personality traits in gaming and relationships.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Dad meme showing a man refusing to stop late-night gaming, humor for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Tweet about Animal Crossing villagers humor, perfect for funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Man wearing tactical gaming headset and holding controller playing video game, funny memes for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Tweet about a dad splashing cold water on his face before returning to game with his niece, funny memes for dads gaming in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    A funny dad tweet about buying a Nintendo Switch, highlighting memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Wife reacting to a new controller gift with a surprised face, perfect for funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Meme showing a sad man with tear and text about inconvenient work schedule and friends enjoying D&D game, funny gaming dad meme.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Older man smiling with glasses and blue sky overlay, capturing the humor in memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Homer Simpson humorously denies paying for in-game items while Marge listens, a funny dad meme about gaming peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Pixelated ninja character labeled me looking at a castle with a funny meme about dads wanting to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Burning spaghetti labeled homebrew game with funny dog faces representing players who haven't played D&D, gaming meme for dads.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Group of men in suits struggling around a seated man, illustrating funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Funny meme for dads who just want to game in peace showing a man in a dog costume with the caption about picking a username.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Teen boy in 1995 typing cheat code on old computer, nostalgic gaming meme for dads who want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Dad and child shocked realizing they forgot dinner while gaming, capturing a funny meme for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Child sitting at a table with a sign reading thanks for nothing, illustrating funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Man wearing sunglasses with text about mispronouncing a game name in a funny meme for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Older man in a cowboy hat looking disappointed about kids beating him in gaming in this funny memes for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Funny meme text about lagging brain compared to a 2005 Dell desktop for dads who just want to game in peace.

    thedadgaming Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!