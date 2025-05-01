Dad Fatally Beaten With Metal Bat While Confronting Teen Daughter’s Alleged Assaulter

ADVERTISEMENT

A New Jersey father lost his life after being brutally beaten in front of his teenage daughter for confronting a longtime family friend and his son over an alleged assault.

Authorities confirmed the passing of Louis Serbeck, a 54-year-old Millville bodybuilder and father of two, who sustained fatal injuries after being bludgeoned with a metal baseball bat and a heavy-duty flashlight outside a Vineland home on Easter Sunday (April 20).

Highlights Louis Serbeck was fatally beaten with a metal bat after confronting his daughter's alleged assaulter.

The teenager's father came to his defense, and struck Louis with a metal flashlight.

Both Eric Hannah and his son J were arrested and face homicide charges.

The Serbecks and Hannahs were 'lifelong friends' before the incident, as per reports.

Serbeck had gone to the house of a 17-year-old identified only as J. Accompanied by his 19-year-old daughter, Brooke, the father confronted the teenager after she accused him of assaulting her two days earlier.

Despite the two families reportedly being on good terms, the conversation soon descended into deadly violence and J’s father, Eric Hannah, was forced to intervene.

RELATED:

Father loses his life after confronting his daughter’s alleged assaulter, who then beat him with a metal bat

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rawf8/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, the Serbecks and the Hannahs were “lifelong friends,” with Louis hoping to have a conversation about her daughter’s allegations.

When the Serbecks arrived, an argument erupted on the doorstep. J then allegedly attacked Louis with a metal baseball bat, striking him repeatedly in the head. As Louis retaliated, Eric stepped in to defend his son, slamming a metal flashlight into the back of his skull.

Share icon

Image credits: Gus Serbeck/Facebook

In desperation, Brooke also jumped in to defend her father. She was reportedly struck in the head as well, although it’s unclear whether it was with one of the two metal objects or by hand.

Share icon

Image credits: Gus Serbeck/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency responders arrived to find Louis critically injured and both he and his daughter were rushed to the hospital. Despite their best efforts, responders were unable to save the father, and he died en route.

Share icon

Image credits: Gus Serbeck/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

“He literally laid his life down for his daughter,” Christopher Serbeck, Louis’ grieving brother, told local media, before fondly remembering Louis as someone who always had the best interest of others in mind.

“He would take the shirt off his back and give it to you, just because you needed it. You call him, he’ll be there.”

The incident ended with the Hannahs being arrested, and an ongoing investigation to determine the fate of the teenage son

Share icon

Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the tragic attack, both Eric Hannah and his son, J, were arrested and charged with homicide. J also faces an additional charge of aggravated assault for allegedly attacking Brooke during the altercation.

Share icon

Image credits: Max Fleischmann/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Due to the age of the son, several details remain undisclosed. For instance, while Eric remains held at the Cumberland County Jail, J was sent to an unspecified juvenile detention facility as prosecutors determine whether to try him as an adult or a teenager.

Share icon

Image credits: Cumberland County Jail

ADVERTISEMENT

The exact details of the initial alleged assault against Brooke also remain unclear, with Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae declining to elaborate and citing the ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has rocked the small South Jersey community and left the Serbeck family grappling with unimaginable loss. Brooke has reportedly been left traumatized by the incident, while Christopher and the rest of Louis’ family mourn his loss.

Louis’ family set up a successful fundraising campaign, which will help both of his daughters navigate their new reality

Share icon

Image credits: Gus Serbeck/Facebook

“Summer and Brooke brought out a tender, loving, compassionate side of [Louis] that many people never saw before,” an obituary posted by the family read, referencing his two daughters.

“He was never happier than when he had one of his daughters in his arms sharing a big smiling cheek-to-cheek hug.”

Share icon

Image credits: Gus Serbeck/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Louis] will live on immortally through his many accomplishments. The story of his death is just one more myth that will define his Legendary life,” the family wrote.

“[He] was a very fierce protector, and if you were at odds with or wronged him, his family or friends in any way, you were in for a rough time.”

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of days after the tragic incident, a GoFundMe page was created by the family to support Brooke, her sister, and the rest of Louis’ family. The campaign was a resounding success, garnering over $11,000 of its $10,000 goal at the time of writing.

Louis Serbeck’s funeral was held last Saturday (April 26). He’s survived by his father, his daughters Summer and Brooke, two grandsons, brothers Rich and Christopher, and various extended family members.

“Tragic.” Netizens were torn over the situation, seeing fault on both sides

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT