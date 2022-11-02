Every Year, This Talented Architect Dad Builds Something In The Driveway For Halloween, And Here Are 8 Of The Most Impressive Sculptures

Our world is a melting pot of different cultures and religions, and for this reason, there are plenty of holidays celebrated yearly.

Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year, Ramadan, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Valentine’s Day – whatever it is, chances are your family has a certain tradition that they hold close to their heart.

But today, we’ll be focusing on the spooky yet wildly popular occasion that many people eagerly anticipate each October. Yes, the one and only – Halloween.

One of many reasons this celebration is so grand is that folks all around the globe have the freedom to unleash their inner creativity and dress up as whatever they wish to. You don’t have to stress over finding the perfect gift or cooking a lavish dinner for your extended family – Halloween is all about you and your imagination.

But there is another equally important element that contributes to this holiday’s inviting nature: the decorations.

More info: TikTok | Instagram | SaltsmanBrenzel

Egyptian Cobra Goddess who guards a tomb inside of her coils

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

The spooky season is the perfect time to play around with fall decor and create a fun (or spine-chilling?) display that’ll excite your family, neighbors and perhaps, if you’re blessed with the same amount of talent as the star of today’s article, the entire TikTok community.

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

“Every year my dad builds something in our driveway for Halloween” – a netizen turned to TikTok to show off her dad’s creations. The woman’s father is a professional architect and has recently stunned the platform with his hauntingly beautiful installations that stand almost as tall as their actual house. The TikTok videos showcasing the man’s sculptures managed to garner nearly 8 million views in just the span of a couple of days, as well as hundreds of complimentary comments.

Thomas Saltsman, an architect from Marblehead, has finally taken over the internet with his insane sculptures that have managed to draw in folks ranging from those around his hometown to pretty much every active user on the internet.

A Walking Man: Tribute to the Spirits Among Us

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Before we jump in and talk about the man’s Halloween projects, let’s find out a thing or two about Tom’s background.

Tom Saltsman and Jason Brenzel, his business partner, pooled their many talents in 2001 and established SaltsmanBrenzel, which has since provided Bostonians with an interdisciplinary team of woodworkers, graphic designers, contractors, architects, and interior designers.

A dragon installation that “landed” on Saltsman’s roof

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

On the company’s website, Tom describes himself as a “sculptor, bonsai enthusiast, and fine woodworker.” The man spent his childhood renovating and designing their family home, alongside his own father. In addition, it was also stated that Saltsman received degrees from the California Institute of the Arts, the Parsons School of Design, and a Master of Architecture degree from the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University.

“Oceanna” Ghost Ship display

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Every Halloween, Saltsman designs and produces a sizable multimedia project to give back and entertain the local community, and oh boy, does he do it well.

On the SaltsmanBrenzel website, for those who are curious, it says that “These special projects are made primarily from discarded job site materials, found objects, and custom parts and assemblies.”

The website also reveals that Tom began with these projects a whopping 19 years ago at his children’s elementary school.

Gorilla installation that stood 22 feet tall in Tom Saltsman’s driveway

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: @parkersaltsman

It’s no big secret that creating such towering pieces takes a significant amount of time, which is why the work begins in August. Then it’s finally time to put the parts together, which typically starts in mid-September, after everything has been carefully planned and organized with the help of a handy team of volunteers.

A spaceship installation

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Saltsman’s work has received widespread recognition not just on TikTok but also on other Boston news outlets and even in China, where the locals highlighted the man’s dragon installation. It goes without saying that his effort has paid off, and it is amazing to watch how art brings people together.

Tom’s annual installations have become a staple for the local community, delighting trick-or-treaters and their parents.

Other Halloween creations

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Making art is part of what it means to be human; it’s an inspiring thing that helps us reminisce about our past and retain our sweet memories. Thanks to people like Tom, every year folks are able to forget about their troubles and dive into this stunning world of creativity.

What do you think about his works?

A few photographs from the making of Saltsman’s creations

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

Image credits: saltsmanbrenzel

You can watch the video here: