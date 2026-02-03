“Just A Bit Autistic”: Mom Laughs Off Friend’s Creepy Comment, But Dad Doesn’t Want Him Anywhere Near His Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s impossible not to be excited about a baby being born. If you’re becoming a parent, your entire life changes overnight. And if a loved one has welcomed a new baby into the world, you’ll have the opportunity to spoil the child and perhaps even give Mom and Dad a few hours off from parenting every now and then.

But parents have to be extremely cautious about who they invite around their kids. After all, the safety of their children should be their number one priority. That’s why one father decided that a friend of his girlfriend won’t ever be allowed near their son again. Below, you’ll find the full story that he shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies concerned readers left him.

New parents are usually thrilled to introduce their baby to friends and family members

Man in a pink shirt looking skeptical indoors, reflecting concerns about autism and family boundaries.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But after hearing a creepy comment, this dad decided that one person would never be allowed near his son again

Text excerpt discussing a new father's feelings and concerns about his newborn son and a friend's behavior around the baby.

Text excerpt discussing concerns and emotions related to a baby's safety and autism awareness.

Excerpt of text describing a mom laughing off a creepy comment while a dad protects his baby, referencing autism.

Text excerpt about a mom laughing off a creepy comment while dad is protective of their autistic baby.

Text describing a mom’s gut feeling and worry about her autistic son’s safety around a friend’s creepy behavior.

Alt text: Parent changes baby while friend tries to look at child, raising concerns about boundaries and autism awareness.

Father holding newborn baby gently in his arms, highlighting protective and caring bond with autistic child.

Image credits: Laura Garcia/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a dad ensuring a friend stays away from his autistic baby to keep him safe.

Text excerpt discussing discomfort with a friend's behavior and mentioning the phrase just a bit autistic.

Text on a white background about a parent choosing who can see their son and feeling uncomfortable with a creepy comment.

Text screenshot showing a mom discussing autism and a dad’s concerns about a friend near their baby.

Image credits: Substantial_Swan5806

Later, the dad responded to several comments and shared more details

ALT text: Mom laughs off creepy comment about autism while dad expresses concern about trust and baby’s safety

Reddit thread discussing a mom’s concerns about a creepy comment and protecting her baby from a friend.

Reddit comment from a dad giving advice on protecting his baby from harmful people and handling creepy behavior.

Text discussing concerns about a friend's behavior and the importance of protecting a baby with autism.

Screenshot of online discussion about a father setting boundaries to protect his autistic baby from a friend's creepy comment.

Online discussion about parenting, autism, and setting boundaries to protect a baby from uncomfortable situations.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a mom laughing off a creepy comment while dad reacts protectively near their baby.

Reddit discussion about a mom laughing off creepy comment while dad prioritizes baby’s safety near others.

Reddit comments discussing a mom’s reaction to a creepy comment about her autistic baby and the dad’s protective stance.

It’s important to take precautions before letting anyone visit your newborn

For those who have always dreamed of becoming parents, having a baby is one of the most exciting things they will do in their lives. So once the little one has finally arrived, it might be tempting for parents to invite every single friend and family member they have to meet their newborn. But Johns Hopkins warns that it’s important to take precautions before having any visitors over.

Newborns haven’t had the opportunity to develop their immune system yet, so they are at a higher risk of developing infections from bacteria and viruses. And every person that they come into contact with will be bringing germs along with them.

Anyone who’s going to be visiting the baby should be required to wash their hands before ever touching him or her. It’s also a good idea for them to remove jewelry from their hands, and while holding the baby, they shouldn’t bring him or her too close to their face. Wearing a mask might also reduce the risk of passing on any potential infections.

Visitors should also make sure that they are up to date with all of their vaccinations and that they haven’t had or been exposed to any illnesses within the past few weeks. It’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to visiting a new baby.

But health concerns aren’t the only things that parents have to take into consideration before inviting someone to see their child. Unfortunately, there are some people in the world who cannot be trusted around kids, and it’s important for parents to protect their little ones from these individuals.

Parents can never be too careful when it comes to protecting their children

One disturbing study found that one in six, or 15%, of Australian men over the age of 18 acknowledged that they had inappropriate feelings for a child or teen who was still a minor. What’s even more terrifying is that over 9% of Australian men admit that they’ve even behaved inappropriately with a child.

Because it can be difficult for parents to determine who their children are safe around, it’s best for them to take all precautions possible. They shouldn’t ever leave their kids alone with someone that they don’t trust, and they shouldn’t ever let anyone see their kids while they’re changing clothes.

It’s also important to be careful about what they share on the internet. Most parents have camera rolls full of adorable photos of their kids, but these pictures don’t need to make their way onto social media. It can be hard for loving parents to comprehend, but predators and even stalkers might be looking at photos and videos of kids online for nefarious purposes.

Leah Plunkett, faculty member at Harvard Law School and author of Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk About Our Kids Online, warns that the internet is not a safe space for our children.

“Other people don’t need to have information about the ins and outs of your child’s emotional and personal life,” she told NPR. “Parents should be aware that they’re not going to know at the moment where a piece of information, photo or video, might go.”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this father made the right choice by setting boundaries with his girlfriend’s friend? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.

Many readers validated the dad’s concerns and told him to trust his gut

Online discussion about parenting boundaries and concerns involving autism and family interactions around a baby.

Commenter shares a personal story warning about creepy behavior near a child, highlighting parental concerns about autism.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing concerns about a creepy friend and a dad protecting his baby.

Commenter discusses autism and criticizes a creepy assumption about a parent changing their child.

Screenshot of an online comment warning about child safety and dismissing concerns of overreacting in a parenting discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing trusting parental instincts about creepy comments near an autistic child.

However, some thought that the new parent was overreacting

Comment discussing a dad’s concerns about creepy behavior near his baby, involving autism-related worries.

Screenshot of a social media comment about parenting, discussing diaper changing and reactions from parents and friends.

Reddit comment debating boundaries after a dad objects to friend near his baby, mentioning autism and diaper changing concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying YTA You’re being dramatic in a light-themed online discussion thread.

Later, the father thanked readers for their input and shared a brief update

Thoughtful man sitting indoors with a serious expression, reflecting on a sensitive autism-related family situation.

Image credits: DC Studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text showing a parent discussing not allowing a friend near their autistic son after receiving support and constructive criticism.

Text on a white background stating a policy about changing someone in private regardless of relationship or gender.

Text image showing a parent discussing keeping a friend away from their autistic baby due to inappropriate comments.

Text about a parent's protective feelings and concerns regarding their autistic son after a friend's creepy comment.

Alt text: Text discussing gut feelings and a shocked reaction related to autism and family concerns about a friend near a baby.

Text graphic with parenting advice about prioritizing son over others' emotions, related to autism awareness and family reactions.

Thank you message expressing gratitude for support and impact on creating a safer life for autistic child and family.