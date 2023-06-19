I'm a freelance illustrator, and one year ago I started posting little four-panel strips to my socials. I felt like there is so much negativity on the internet so I decided I did my little part of combatting it with very wholesome, hopefully relatable, stories about a little dog named Momo and his bestie Forg the frog. If they manage to bring a smile to your face, I feel like I have done my job.

