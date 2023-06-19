I'm a freelance illustrator, and one year ago I started posting little four-panel strips to my socials. I felt like there is so much negativity on the internet so I decided I did my little part of combatting it with very wholesome, hopefully relatable, stories about a little dog named Momo and his bestie Forg the frog. If they manage to bring a smile to your face, I feel like I have done my job.

More info: heyheymomo.com | Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | tumblr.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Computer At Home Just Hits Different

The Computer At Home Just Hits Different

Report

5points
Momo
POST
BinaryDigit
BinaryDigit
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hehehe this is me, such a mindset change!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Ugh

Ugh

Report

5points
Momo
POST
#3

Oh No. Anything But That

Oh No. Anything But That

Report

5points
Momo
POST
#4

Beautiful

Beautiful

Report

5points
Momo
POST
#5

N O

N O

Report

5points
Momo
POST
#6

A Wise Lesson

A Wise Lesson

Report

5points
Momo
POST
#7

Good Morning

Good Morning

Report

5points
Momo
POST
#8

It's Really The Simple Things In Life That Matter Most

It's Really The Simple Things In Life That Matter Most

Report

4points
Momo
POST
#9

Let's Go

Let's Go

Report

4points
Momo
POST
BinaryDigit
BinaryDigit
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved doing this when I had access to a train and wanted new scenery <3

0
0points
reply
#10

What A Day

What A Day

Report

3points
Momo
POST
#11

Momo And Forg Remember Even Their Tiniest Friends

Momo And Forg Remember Even Their Tiniest Friends

Report

3points
Momo
POST
#12

Wow Thanks

Wow Thanks

Report

3points
Momo
POST
#13

Most Likely

Most Likely

Report

3points
Momo
POST
#14

What Else?

What Else?

Report

3points
Momo
POST
#15

Those Cheeks Though

Those Cheeks Though

Report

3points
Momo
POST
#16

I Mean, Look At Them

I Mean, Look At Them

Report

3points
Momo
POST
#17

My Very First Comic In The Series. I Like How Simple And Cute It Is And It Was A Template For Everything To Come

My Very First Comic In The Series. I Like How Simple And Cute It Is And It Was A Template For Everything To Come

Report

3points
Momo
POST
#18

Emotional Rollercoaster

Emotional Rollercoaster

Report

2points
Momo
POST
#19

Hi, Sun! Love You

Hi, Sun! Love You

Report

2points
Momo
POST
#20

Sometimes You Should Practice A Little Bit Of Self Love

Sometimes You Should Practice A Little Bit Of Self Love

Report

2points
Momo
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Whoops Sorry Lil' Guy

Whoops Sorry Lil' Guy

Report

2points
Momo
POST
#22

Meeting An Old Acquaintance (Who Happens To Be A Tree)

Meeting An Old Acquaintance (Who Happens To Be A Tree)

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#23

The Man Under The Bed Ain't So Bad

The Man Under The Bed Ain't So Bad

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#24

Thanks For Nothing, Brain

Thanks For Nothing, Brain

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#25

A Little Tennis Joke

A Little Tennis Joke

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#26

True Love

True Love

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#27

Simple Guide To Happiness

Simple Guide To Happiness

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#28

Good Night Bed

Good Night Bed

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#29

Isn't She Gorgeous?

Isn't She Gorgeous?

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#30

I Made It

I Made It

Report

1point
Momo
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Keep It Simple

Keep It Simple

Report

1point
Momo
POST
#32

Important

Important

Report

1point
Momo
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!