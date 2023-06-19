I Made A Bunch Of Cute Comic Strips With Cute Small Animals (32 Pics)
I'm a freelance illustrator, and one year ago I started posting little four-panel strips to my socials. I felt like there is so much negativity on the internet so I decided I did my little part of combatting it with very wholesome, hopefully relatable, stories about a little dog named Momo and his bestie Forg the frog. If they manage to bring a smile to your face, I feel like I have done my job.
More info: heyheymomo.com | Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | tumblr.com | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The Computer At Home Just Hits Different
Ugh
Oh No. Anything But That
Beautiful
N O
A Wise Lesson
Good Morning
It's Really The Simple Things In Life That Matter Most
Let's Go
I loved doing this when I had access to a train and wanted new scenery <3
Momo makes the cutest comics <3
Momo makes the cutest comics <3