ADVERTISEMENT

All around the world, people have opened their hearts (and homes) to pets, and the best part? They share the most adorable photos that instantly melt hearts and lift spirits. But there’s one furry friend that truly steals the spotlight: cats.

Their expressions, sass, and chaos make them absolute meme gold. Honestly, no one does funny quite like a cat! Today, we’ve scrolled deep into “Post Your Cats” Facebook page to dig up some of the funniest, fluffiest posts out there. Keep scrolling, the cuteness overload is real.