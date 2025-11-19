ADVERTISEMENT

All around the world, people have opened their hearts (and homes) to pets, and the best part? They share the most adorable photos that instantly melt hearts and lift spirits. But there’s one furry friend that truly steals the spotlight: cats. 

Their expressions, sass, and chaos make them absolute meme gold. Honestly, no one does funny quite like a cat! Today, we’ve scrolled deep into “Post Your Cats” Facebook page to dig up some of the funniest, fluffiest posts out there. Keep scrolling, the cuteness overload is real.

#1

Cat sitting sadly in a recycling box among multiple cardboard boxes, perfect for fans of cat memes and pictures.

Postyourcats

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one entire room in the house that is half-filled with stacked cardboard boxes. I rotate them in and out for my cats. It drives my mother INSANE every time she comes into the house - she wants to break down/flatten all my boxes and throw them into the recycling. I don't let her XD

    #2

    Five cats lounging on an unmade bed, illustrating why cat memes brighten your day with adorable cat moments.

    Postyourcats

    #3

    Close-up photos of a cat’s pink nose, paw pads, and teeth, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    Postyourcats

    Cats, those adorable, mysterious, and endlessly entertaining furballs, are easily among the world’s favorite pets. According to the World Population Review, the global cat population has now surpassed a whopping 1 billion! But hold on, this huge number doesn’t just include our couch-loving kitties. The “cat family” stretches far beyond house pets, covering about 100 million wild cats like lions, tigers, and cougars.

    Basically, from the jungles to our living rooms, the feline clan has conquered every corner of the planet. It’s a wild mix of majestic predators and sassy lap cats all under one whiskered umbrella. And honestly, can you blame humanity for falling for that much purr-sonality?
    #4

    Close-up of cat’s legs showing heart-shaped black fur markings on white paws, perfect for cat memes fans.

    Postyourcats

    #5

    Cat memes showing a cat paw with a ring and two cats holding paws under a blanket in a cozy setting.

    Postyourcats

    #6

    Nighttime photo of a woman awake in bed and a close-up of a cat demanding food, cat memes humor.

    Postyourcats

    Out of that massive billion, a surprising 480 million cats are wanderers: stray, free-spirited, and usually ruling the streets like they own them. The rest, around 350 million, live the cozy life, happily curled up on sofas and stealing their humans’ beds at night.

    These domesticated cats are pampered, spoiled, and totally in charge (as all cat owners already know). Whether living wild or whisker-deep in luxury, cats clearly have mastered the art of survival, and charm! They adapt to any environment, from bustling cities to remote villages. Basically, wherever humans go, cats follow… and somehow end up running the place.
    #7

    Two cats taking turns sitting in a tiny basket, perfect for fans looking at cat memes all day.

    Postyourcats

    leebanks avatar
    Lee Banks
    Lee Banks
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Priorities. (Best inbox ever )

    #8

    Tabby cat wearing a blue shirt with a humorous message, perfect for fans of cat memes and funny cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    #9

    Black and white cat wearing a crocheted hat with ears, featured in popular cat memes and cute cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    Pet ownership has absolutely exploded across the world. According to a Forbes Advisor report on pet ownership stats, people everywhere are welcoming more furry companions than ever before. In fact, as of 2024, 66% of U.S. households, that’s about 86.9 million homes, own a pet, a big jump from just 56% in 1988. Clearly, more people are realizing that life just feels a little brighter (and fuzzier) with a four-legged friend trotting around. The rise of pet culture shows how animals have moved from being “just pets” to true family members.
    #10

    Cat meme showing a cat under a blanket with a flashlight, reacting to the spray bottle in a funny and dramatic way.

    Postyourcats

    #11

    Cat meme of a cat watching a burning charger with a caption about taking a photo because the cat looked cute.

    Postyourcats

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think I've lit a candle (or incense) in over a decade at this point XD Too much risk that a zoomies-filled kitty will catch themselves on fire, even if you're super vigilant. Even when I set up my dad's ofrenda for Dia de los Muertos, I use LED candles XD

    #12

    Cute cat meme showing a cat pouncing on a bed, perfect for fans looking at cat memes and funny cat pics.

    Postyourcats

    One of the biggest reasons people bring pets into their lives? Simple: companionship. Pets, especially cats, have this amazing way of filling our homes with energy, laughter, and love. Even when they’re ignoring you (which cats excel at), there’s something comforting about just having them nearby. It’s like instant mood therapy, minus the small talk. Studies even show pets can reduce loneliness and boost happiness. So yeah, they may nap 18 hours a day, but they still manage to make our hearts feel full.

    #13

    Wet orange cat in a bathtub showing dislike for water, perfect for fans of funny cat memes and cute cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My old gray girl Wintressia was a short-bodied, floofy shorthaired cat. She required regular bathing towards the end of her life. Whenever she was wet, she rather resembled a Dachshund with a cat's head XD

    #14

    Man in bathtub with a kitten snoozing on his shoulder and later curled up in the tub, showcasing cute cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    #15

    Cat peeking from behind a wall with bowl of cat food on stairs, funny cat memes for fans of looking at cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    Beyond just keeping us company, pets have become emotional anchors for many. They offer emotional support that goes way beyond cuddles: easing anxiety, lifting spirits, and making tough days feel a little lighter. For many people, those whiskers and meows aren’t just cute, they’re healing. Some therapists even recommend pet interaction for stress management. It’s science-backed comfort, and honestly, it’s hard to compete with that warm little ball of love on your lap.
    #16

    Fluffy white kitten giving a pinky promise to a human finger, a cute moment in cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    #17

    Kitten sleeping curled up on a person’s arm, showcasing cute and cozy moments from cat memes collection.

    Postyourcats

    #18

    Cat making interesting grimaces while sitting on an office chair, perfect for lovers of cat memes and funny cat pictures

    Postyourcats

    leebanks avatar
    Lee Banks
    Lee Banks
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I like that idea Tina!" "Wallace, you're fired."

    Interestingly, pet adoption skyrocketed after the pandemic, when people suddenly realized how much they missed genuine connection. Staying home made everyone crave warmth and companionship, and pets delivered exactly that. Cats, dogs, and even hamsters became the new “coworkers,” providing joy between Zoom calls and making isolation a bit more bearable. Post-pandemic, that bond hasn’t faded, it’s only grown stronger. People discovered that pets don’t just fill time, they fill hearts. And even now, many can’t imagine life without that tail-wag or gentle purr in the background.
    #19

    Two cats fighting over a box on a kitchen counter, one white and one tortoiseshell, funny cat memes moment.

    Postyourcats

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's some WWE action!

    #20

    Fluffy cat lying stretched out in a crib with pink bedding, enjoying a cozy moment among cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    #21

    Cute kitten wearing a bow tie on a warehouse shelf with a label saying he is back in stock, cat memes humor.

    Postyourcats

    And yes, cats are still the cool kids of the pet world. Forbes notes that around 46.5 million U.S. households have at least one cat, proving felines are giving dogs some serious competition. You’ll find them everywhere, from high-rise apartments in New York to cozy cabins in the woods. Cats just fit in, no matter where they land, effortlessly adding a dash of mischief and magic to any home. They’re independent yet affectionate, classy yet chaotic. 

    Here’s a fun fact: even Disneyland has its own squad of feline employees! Mike Fox, author of “The Hidden Secrets & Stories of Walt Disney World” and founder of Disney-Secrets.com, told Business Insider that the park houses several “cat members” who roam freely day and night, keeping the rodent population in check. So yes, while Mickey may be the mascot, it’s really the cats who keep the magic running behind the scenes. Who knew Cinderella’s castle had such purr-fect pest control?
    #22

    Two kittens wearing colorful graduation caps after graduating from foster care, cute cat memes to brighten your day.

    Postyourcats

    #23

    Black and white rescue cat looking up with paws resting on a surface, captured during a car ride to her new home.

    Postyourcats

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could only foster one rescue. It broke my heart driving him to his new home and I am just not capable and taking them in and then not keeping them.

    #24

    Before and after photos of a cat's fur transformation featured in popular cat memes collection.

    Postyourcats

    And it’s not just an American thing, cats have captured hearts all over the globe. Statista points out that countries like mainland China, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany also boast huge feline populations. Whether it’s a British shorthair lounging on a London window sill, a street cat in Tokyo, or a pampered tabby in Beijing, the world’s love affair with cats is truly universal, and totally unstoppable. These furry citizens have crossed every border and culture with ease. No passport needed, just a confident tail and a soft meow.
    #25

    Tuxedo cat sitting at dining table with taco ingredients, perfect for fans who love looking at cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    #26

    Two cats posing in a kiss cam style photo, one orange cat hugging a tabby cat, funny cat memes for cat lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #27

    Close-up of a cat sticking out its tongue under a fake phone security alert, a funny cat meme for cat lovers.

    Postyourcats

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes. I see the perpetrator is a dilute tortoiseshell. I'll put out the APB.

    And these memes are proof that cats are the ultimate goofballs: effortlessly funny, dramatic, and totally chaotic in the best way possible. Their silly faces and unexpected antics can turn even the dullest day into a laugh fest. So, which of these posts made you melt or burst out laughing? Go on, share it with that one friend who’s as obsessed with furry little troublemakers as you are — because happiness is always better when it’s shared (especially when it’s covered in fur).
    #28

    Black cat wearing a yellow bus costume on carpet, perfect for cat memes lovers and funny cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    #29

    Orange tabby cat with a humorous expression and plant leaf in its mouth, featured in popular cat memes collection.

    Postyourcats

    #30

    Black cat intently watching a snail on the floor in a series of adorable cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    #31

    Two orange cats on a couch showcasing a heartwarming moment, perfect for fans of looking at cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    #32

    Two cats sitting on top of laundry machines, illustrating a cat meme moment for cat meme lovers and entertainment.

    Postyourcats

    #33

    Text message exchange about no pets allowed in the apartment, with a cute cat photo changing the landlord's mind.

    Postyourcats

    #34

    Three orange cats with captions humorously demanding food and litter box attention in popular cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I call B.S. on this one. Those are orange cats. They don't possess enough braincells to tell time. XD

    #35

    Cat meme showing a fluffy cat lying on half the bed with the owner sleeping under blankets, highlighting cat humor.

    Postyourcats

    #36

    Three cats resting on a bed while their owner sleeps, perfect for fans of cat memes and cute cat pics.

    Postyourcats

    #37

    Cat and dogs lying together showing friendship and vibes, perfect for fans who enjoy cat memes and cute animal pictures.

    Postyourcats

    #38

    Cartoon hands holding a list with a cat image, highlighting cat memes as a fun way to spend your day.

    Postyourcats

    #39

    Cat wrapped in a blanket like a baby, enjoying cozy moments, perfect for fans looking at cat memes all day.

    Postyourcats

    #40

    Close-up of a tabby kitten held by a person, related to cat memes about solving a mouse problem on a farm.

    Postyourcats

    #41

    Cat drinking from a cup on a table beside a couch, part of funny cat memes collection for spending your day.

    Postyourcats

    #42

    Black cat covered in catnip on wooden floor, perfectly capturing the joy of looking at cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    dianacooper avatar
    The Queen of France
    The Queen of France
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Duuuude…your pupils are really….round!

    #43

    Cat meme showing a cat holding a stolen sausage outside on a porch, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #44

    Cat meme showing a fluffy cat sitting inside a bird feeder box with the caption about not fooling anyone.

    Postyourcats

    #45

    Orange and white cat sitting in a cubbyhole, showing a relaxed pose, perfect for cat memes and funny cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking good kermit,,,,looking real good

    #46

    Close-up of cat nose tattoo and actual cat nose, paired with text about telling a story, perfect for cat memes fans.

    Postyourcats

    #47

    Cute cat peeking from behind a wall paired with dumplings shaped like cat faces, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #48

    Four cats packed inside a suitcase alongside clothes and laptop, perfect for cat memes lovers looking for fun photos.

    Postyourcats

    #49

    Orange cat kitten growing up with a funny, bewildered face, featured in viral cat memes for cat lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #50

    Person and cat stare at each other with suspicious faces, perfect for cat memes lovers looking for funny cat content.

    Postyourcats

    #51

    Four cats sitting on or near tiny crocheted couches, showcasing adorable cat memes with cozy handmade furniture.

    Postyourcats

    #52

    Woman chilling with her cat on a couch while looking at her phone, matching the vibe of popular cat memes and pics.

    Postyourcats

    #53

    Person lying in a cardboard box on the floor with cats in other boxes, a funny cat meme for cat meme lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #54

    Black cat sitting next to a matching cat toy, showing a funny face swap effect, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #55

    Two one-eyed cats, gray and yellow, showing close friendship in a heartwarming cat memes photo.

    Postyourcats

    #56

    Cat wearing a white sock mask with caption about cardboard boxes, perfect for fans of cat memes and funny cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    #57

    Orange cat sitting in a high chair hoping for food after seeing a baby fed, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #58

    Three tabby cats sitting together indoors, illustrating the joy found in cat memes and cute cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    #59

    Creative cat meme showing recycled cat litter containers turned into cozy cat beds with blankets inside.

    Postyourcats

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh... if they're old plastic litter containers that have been used by cats, they're likely to be scratched up and the plastic could have a LOT of bacteria in those scratches. Unless they were very deeply cleaned and sanitized, I'd be wary using them as sleeping beds for other cats.

    #60

    Melted clock painting paired with sleeping cats on couch, visually linking art imitates life in cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am always a sucker for sleeping baby kitties.

    #61

    Calico cat in front of a mirror with a calendar reflection, perfect image for cat memes and funny cat pictures fans.

    Postyourcats

    #62

    Cat memes showing a confused cat in a yellow baby seat, perfect for fans of funny cat pictures and cat humor.

    Postyourcats

    #63

    Orange and white cat sitting near chewed up flip-flops, a funny moment for cat memes fans and pet lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #64

    Cat wearing a baby-sized shirt instead of a cone, featured in funny cat memes for a better way to spend your day.

    Postyourcats

    #65

    Cat dressed as a doctor wearing a surgical cap and mask, perfect for fans of cat memes and funny cat pics.

    Postyourcats

    #66

    Close-up of a cat with a sleepy, satisfied expression, perfect for fans of funny cat memes and pictures.

    Postyourcats

    #67

    Cat memes featuring a cat with paw heart tattoo matching a black heart tattoo on a person's arm.

    Postyourcats

    #68

    Tabby cat resting in a red basket labeled with a humorous note about fat cats, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    Postyourcats

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check your slippers later if you think they can't read.

    #69

    Cat sitting inside a toy pink car with the door open, captioned as an Uber driver waiting outside, cat memes humor theme.

    Postyourcats

    #70

    Couple cuddling a black cat, illustrating a change from disliking cats to enjoying their company, cat memes humor.

    Postyourcats

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha! That was my boyfriend when we met. I had a GSD and a gray cat. Now, 24 years later, he got to keep Preacher (my longhair tux boy) when I moved back home XD (It was best for Preacher, he LOVES him.)

    #71

    Woman holding a wrapped cat like a baby and a cat peeking from a blanket, fitting cat memes for a fun day online.

    Postyourcats

    #72

    A cat curled up and sleeping in a cake container, creating a funny scene perfect for cat memes fans.

    Postyourcats

    #73

    Tabby cat wearing a green apron standing on a chair by the kitchen sink with dishes, fitting cat memes content.

    Postyourcats

    #74

    Cat meme showing an orange tabby cat perched on a door, humorously "holding the door" open.

    Postyourcats

    #75

    Chubby black and white cat wearing a tie, featured in a funny text meme about job interviews and cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    #76

    Grumpy cat meme with text about unfamiliar cookies offered by mom, perfect for cat memes lovers and online fun.

    Postyourcats

    #77

    Tired white kitten with messy fur and squinting eyes, perfect for cat memes lovers seeking funny cat pics.

    Postyourcats

    #78

    Person wearing dark scrubs with a tiny white kitten snug in the pocket, reflecting cute cat memes and tired mood.

    Postyourcats

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh man, I remember when Fenring (my dog) first found the stray kittens in the backyard at the end of May, they were both small enough to be Pocket Kittens. Now at 7ish months old, the girl (Spicecake) weighs 8 lbs, more than my 9-year-old void, and the boy (Joseph) is a giant honkin' 11 lbs! I want my pocket kittens back XD

    #79

    White cat sitting on a sidewalk near a car, waiting patiently, perfect for lovers of cat memes and funny cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    #80

    Black cat sitting on tiled floor, holding paw on a person's socked foot, a cute cat meme about feeling safe.

    Postyourcats

    #81

    Black and white cat sitting on a couch with a confused expression, perfect for cat memes and funny cat pics.

    Postyourcats

    #82

    Man making a surprised face while holding a black and white cat, showcasing a funny cat memes moment.

    Postyourcats

    #83

    Black and white cat sitting on kitchen counter under a sign saying I do what I want, cat memes humor.

    Postyourcats

    #84

    Cute orange and white cat holding his own feet, perfect for fans of funny cat memes and adorable cat pictures.

    Postyourcats

    #85

    Cat meme shower curtain featuring a cat in a cowboy hat riding a horse and holding a rifle, perfect for cat meme fans.

    Postyourcats

    #86

    A tabby cat sitting by an empty food bowl with a humorous caption about cat memes and feeding time.

    Postyourcats

    #87

    Black and white kitten with tongue out, illustrating funny cat memes for a day spent enjoying cat meme pics.

    Postyourcats

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby and cat will be best friends for life :)

    #88

    Three cats peeking over a door with a humorous do not disturb sign, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #89

    A person holding a gray cat with text about realizing home won't smell nice with cat memes humor.

    Postyourcats

    #90

    Black cat lying on a bike lane symbol on asphalt, enjoying a sunny day outdoors among dry grass and plants.

    Postyourcats

    #91

    Blanket lift bar keeps feet cool while you sleep, combined with a humorous cat meme for a fun day of cat memes.

    Postyourcats

    #92

    Orange cat lying on carpet looking at instruction manual, relatable cat meme for fans who enjoy cat memes and funny cat pics.

    Postyourcats

    #93

    Gray kitten sitting inside an orange bowl on carpet, showcasing a classic cat meme moment for cat meme lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #94

    Gray cat sitting on a kitchen counter with humorous caption about breaking rules, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    Postyourcats

    #95

    Close-up of a cat looking over an open book, perfect for fans of funny cat memes and adorable cat pictures.

    Postyourcats