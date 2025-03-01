ADVERTISEMENT

Because of their adorable traits, it’s easy to overlook a cat’s predatory nature. Even domesticated felines have a dangerous side to them, and you will see it once they have their claws engaged.

This subreddit calls them “Murder Mittens,” an online community of 231,000 members that shares images of cats with their “knives” out. As the profile succinctly describes, it’s a sub “for when your cats want to kill you.”

We’ve selected some of the most eye-catching photos from the group, which could make you go “aww” while simultaneously making you slightly terrified.