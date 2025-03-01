ADVERTISEMENT

Because of their adorable traits, it’s easy to overlook a cat’s predatory nature. Even domesticated felines have a dangerous side to them, and you will see it once they have their claws engaged

This subreddit calls them “Murder Mittens,” an online community of 231,000 members that shares images of cats with their “knives” out. As the profile succinctly describes, it’s a sub “for when your cats want to kill you.” 

We’ve selected some of the most eye-catching photos from the group, which could make you go “aww” while simultaneously making you slightly terrified. 

#1

So Intensely Cute

Close-up of a black cat examining its sharp claws in a dimly lit room.

itfrancel Report

aprilpickett_3846 avatar
April Pickett
April Pickett
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmmm...I wonder what I can do with these. Look, they go in and out, that's amazing.

RELATED:
    #2

    Alice Wants Me To Hush

    Cat with sharp claws playfully rests its paw on a woman's face, blending adorable and scary elements.

    ragamuffinandmrgosh Report

    #3

    "I Just Got My Nails Done Do Ya See Them!?"

    Black cat with sharp claws peeking over a surface, showcasing its adorably scary look.

    UrbanNotification Report

    A cat engaging its claws isn’t necessarily a sign of aggression or going into attack mode. Sometimes, it’s a way for them to stretch. As cat enrichment expert Samantha Bell tells The Spruce Pets, cats may bring out the “murder mittens” as a stretching exercise and to adapt to their surroundings. 

    “Scratching deposits pheromones on objects to show ownership. This gives them confidence and helps them cope in their environment,” Bell explained.

    #4

    Only A Few Hours Old And Already Armed And Dangerous!

    Tiny black kitten with prominent sharp claws, nestled in human hands.

    Habitual_Emigrant Report

    #5

    Annabelle's Tiny Mitts

    Cute kitten with sharp claws playing with a colorful toy, displaying agility and curiosity.

    ottguy42 Report

    #6

    A Fear-Inducing Rabid Wild Beast: Eris Kattarina, 3yo, 2kg, Loves : Cuddles/Murder

    Black cat with sharp claws perched on a bookshelf, displaying an adorable yet slightly intimidating pose.

    leuat Report

    Domestic cats, especially, can take care of themselves. Part of their grooming routine is to bring their claws out for trimming. Experts say it’s a remnant of a cat’s wild nature. Keeping their claws trimmed helps them be better hunters. 

    Like a carving knife, where a dull blade does more harm than good, a cat’s unsharpened claw may snag onto something and cause injury.

    #7

    Aggressive Cookies

    Cat with sharp claws playfully scratching finger through plastic container.

    netphilia Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are the almond cookies always this aggressive?

    #8

    Look At Her Murder Mittens

    Cat lying on a bed with sharp claws extended, bathed in sunlight, looking both adorable and intimidating.

    MuhMarket Report

    #9

    Laundry Time Is A Truly Terrifying Experience Every Week

    Cat hiding under a blanket, peeking out with sharp claws visible, creating an adorable yet scary vibe.

    eenhagens Report

    Cats also typically have their claws out when kneading on a soft object, such as a blanket. According to PetMD, this is a cat’s way of creating a relaxing environment. Kneading reminds cats of nursing and helps them prepare for sleep. 

    Since cats are territorial, kneading is also a way for them to claim the blanket as their own. They may also do it to their owners for the same reason.

    #10

    I Highly Advise Against Changing The Channel Sir

    Cat with sharp claws gently gripping a person's wrist, showing a mix of adorableness and scariness.

    Mixngas Report

    #11

    Let Me Show You My Mittens Of Murder

    A woman smiling with a black cat on her shoulder, showing its sharp claws in an adorable pose.

    Ketchupadri Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This picture actually made me think....since the Maximum ruler of our castle choose me as his favourite hooman and likes to ride over my shoulders everywhere I go around the house...I seriously never, ever seen him showing his deadly instruments of death (aka claws) while riding..while Wife is mumbling (I think) "please, don't make me a widow" 😄

    #12

    Knives Out!

    Two kittens cuddling in a bed, showcasing their adorable faces and sharp claws.

    onegoodear Report

    There may come a point when a cat’s scratching habits become destructive. This typically happens during a threat response or when the cat marks a territory. However, their claws can damage furniture and carpets. 

    As a preventive measure, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) advises providing cats with scratching posts of different qualities and surfaces. Cardboard, wood, and upholstery are ideal surfaces.

    #13

    Atticus Means Business 😹

    Tabby cat showing sharp claws while basking in sunlight, looking both adorable and scary.

    CrimeHag Report

    #14

    The Elusive Full Width Mitten

    Black cat showing sharp claws on a cozy patterned blanket near a laptop.

    lunaisapotato Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "See this mittens ya peasant hooman? They're just a tip of the iceberg when it comes to my power"

    #15

    Wolverine Showing Off His Murder Mittens In The Wild

    Black cat perched on a wooden fence, displaying its sharp claws in the sunlight.

    RowRow1990 Report

    But is declawing an option if the destructive scratching gets out of hand? There are pros and cons, and the latter outweighs the former. It also prevents their natural behaviors and puts them at risk for complications like chronic pain. 

    "This can cause pain while walking, grooming, or jumping into the litter box," veterinarian and Louisiana State University professor Nancy Welborn told The Spruce Pets.  
    #16

    Been Sent Here, My Freyja Showing Off Her Murder Peets!

    Black cat with sharp claws extended, lying on a gray blanket, looking both adorable and a bit scary.

    DisasterBeginning889 Report

    #17

    I Left My Feral Void Alone For Three Hours Today. This Was My Return Greeting

    Cat's sharp claws on a pillow, showcasing an adorable yet scary contrast.

    Low_Engineering8921 Report

    #18

    An Attempted Attack

    Cat's paw with sharp claws playfully extending from a box on the carpet.

    Chuck_Chicken Report

    Like with humans, positive reinforcement is another way to prevent a pet cat’s scratching from getting out of hand. Welborn suggests verbal praise and providing treats when they scratch the right surfaces. 

    “Negative reinforcement—yelling or spraying your cat with water—is never recommended,” she says.

    #19

    The Eyes Chico, They Never Lie... And The Murder Mittens Too

    A tiny black kitten with sharp claws being held, set against a background of green leaves.

    MaryPan007 Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I the only one who heard the voice of Inigo Montoya reading the title of this one in my head?

    #20

    I May Not Sleep Tonight

    Black cat playfully clutching a hand, claws extended.

    StridentStamina Report

    #21

    I May Not Be Alive By The Time You See This

    Cat displaying its sharp claws on a chair, creating an adorable and scary moment.

    Mhutch007 Report

    #22

    These Mittens Committed An Unprovoked Attack On Two Innocent Legs This Morning. The Culprit Shows No Remorse

    A cat sitting on a lap extends a paw with sharp claws, appearing both adorable and slightly intimidating.

    Vengedpotty Report

    #23

    This Is Your First Warning

    Cat showing sharp claw while peeking from under a blanket, illustrating an adorable yet scary feline moment.

    Relevant-Team Report

    #24

    Sometimes If I Press Lightly On Tiger’s Paw She Does This

    Cat with sharp claws, gently holding a person's finger while resting.

    blackclaw565 Report

    #25

    In Less Than 48 Hours, Najma Has Gone From The Streets Of Kuwait To Holding Her Butler’s Finger At Daggerpoint

    A black cat with sharp claws gently grips a person's finger while lying under a blanket.

    Snoo98362 Report

    #26

    The Last Thing You See Before You Die

    Cat with sharp claws visible, looking down through a glass table.

    calico0000 Report

    #27

    This Spicy 1 Month Old Guy Was Posted By A Local Cat Rescue, Him And His Siblings Were Brought In As Strays And Are Being Socialized

    Black kitten playfully showing sharp claws while resting on a table.

    leftnewdigg2 Report

    #28

    Dracula

    Black kitten with sharp claws peeking from behind a spiderweb-patterned blanket.

    meerkatthetopg Report

    #29

    Murder, Murder, Murder. K**l, K**l, K**l

    Cat with sharp claws perched on a soft surface, showcasing the cute yet scary aspect of feline features.

    AphexChin Report

    #30

    I Lost A Thumb But It Was Worth The Shot

    Cat displaying sharp claws while held gently by a person's hand, showcasing an adorable yet scary moment.

    kektothebone Report

    #31

    Miss Hazy Is Getting Up There In Age (15), But She's Still Got Some Formidable Murder Mittens

    A cat with sharp claws extended on a gray couch, looking adorable yet slightly scary.

    grichardson526 Report

    #32

    My Kitten Has Some Big Mittens

    Cat lounging on a cat tree, showing its sharp claws.

    Captain_LayZ Report

    #33

    This Pillow... Its So Soft.... Its Not Creepy... Is It?

    A tabby cat with sharp claws resting on a yellow pillow, showcasing an adorable yet intimidating presence.

    homerj70 Report

    #34

    Play Murder

    Spotted cat playfully gripping a person's arm with sharp claws.

    YesterdaysFinest Report

    #35

    This Neighborhood Cat Has Some Massive Murder Mittens

    Fluffy gray cat on sidewalk with sharp claws visible, looking adorable and slightly intimidating.

    RoyMartini Report

    #36

    Here’s My Cat Mochi

    Cat playfully swiping from a cardboard box, showing off its sharp claws.

    Fitchickwholift Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lol! Just like our cat! Believe it or not, but Wife and we spend hundreds and hundreds of pounds in toys for our Ruler and...well, cardboard boxes are always his Highness favorite

    #37

    Professional Paws

    Cat with large paws standing on wooden floor, captioned "BIG STOMPA", showcasing its sharp claws.

    WonderfulAirport4226 Report

    #38

    I Got Brutally Murdered, And The Last Thing I Heard Was The Battle Cry Of A Three Week Old Kitten… 😵

    Gray kitten yawning, showing sharp claws while resting on a person's arm.

    WhereTFAmI Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks more like an eight week old kitten, but I get your drift.

    #39

    I Get These Every Time, I Lean Back In His Chair

    Cat's sharp claws peeking through a hole, displaying both an adorable and slightly scary presence.

    TheePizzaGod Report

    #40

    Jolene Shows Her Mitts When She Wants Attention!

    Black and white cat with sharp claws extended on a wooden surface, looking curious.

    jcharles85 Report

    #41

    Do These Count?

    Cat's claws poking through black fabric, displaying their sharpness and mischievous nature.

    sncsoccer25 Report

    #42

    Today He's Not In The Mood

    Black cat with sharp claws resting on furniture, showcasing its adorable and scary side.

    xbadassbaby Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might be because he haven't killed anyone...yet? But hey! The day is young

    #43

    What Happened Next Was Slightly Painful

    Fluffy cat with sharp claws stretching on a pink rug, near feet in slippers.

    psychadellickitty Report

    #44

    Tiny Needle-Like Claws!

    Black kitten with sharp claws, playfully gripping a human hand on a blue fabric background.

    mrguykloss Report

    #45

    Jasper Boy 🖤

    Black cat with sharp claws resting on a person's head, creating an adorable yet scary scene.

    Aprilsmouth Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is an impressive pose. Not the human, the master of the house and he rules it well.

    #46

    When The Cat Sits Above Your Blanket Fort

    Cat's sharp claws poking through a colorful fabric, showcasing their adorable yet scary nature.

    pandaboondoggle19 Report

    #47

    Baby Panther Murder Mittens

    Black cat with sharp claws gripping a surface, gazing intently with bright green eyes.

    Normal-Bluebird-8880 Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just to let you know I'm giving you fair warning. If it happens again.....

    #48

    So Smol So Deadly

    Tiny gray kitten with sharp claws held gently in human hands, looking adorable yet fierce.

    jNealB Report

    #49

    Dagger Size To Cat Size Ratio Is Off With This One

    Black cat with sharp claws resting on a cozy knitted blanket, looking both adorable and scary.

    shmiddleedee Report

    #50

    Last Post Was Removed Because The Mod Thought Vincent's Mittens Weren't Murder Enough

    Orange cat showing its sharp claws while lounging on a person's lap.

    askmeaboutroads Report

    #51

    My Cat Jumin Believing He Is A Leopard In The Trees

    Cat with sharp claws gripping a branch, focused and alert in the forest environment.

    _Leela__ Report

    #52

    My Handsome Boy Showing Me Who Has The Sharpest Claws

    Black cat lounging with sharp claws visible on a couch, looking both adorable and slightly scary.

    hippychick115 Report

    #53

    Kiss The Paw, Lady

    Black and white cat lounging, displaying sharp claws while resting on a red cushion.

    Unicornslothfarts Report

    #54

    My Little Sleep Paralysis Demon

    Cat with glowing eyes and sharp claws, looking both adorable and scary while peeking from under furniture.

    AlienHiker Report

    #55

    Dreaming Of Murder

    Black cat resting with sharp claws extended on a knit blanket.

    Killer-Rabbit-1 Report

    #56

    Very Aggressive Void

    Black kitten playfully grabbing a finger with its sharp claws, surrounded by cardboard on the floor.

    BraticornBooty Report

    #57

    Terrifying

    Cute kitten with sharp claws resting on a cushion.

    iconicandchronic Report

    #58

    Her Love Hurts But I Endure

    Black cat with sharp claws playfully clings to a person's arm, showcasing its adorable and scary nature.

    dry_soup Report

    #59

    Big! Meaty! Claws!

    Orange cat with sharp claws and wide eyes sits on a chair, looking curious.

    DiscoSpaceAngel Report

    #60

    This Is Mango

    Black cat with sharp claws perched on a post in front of a wooden wall, looking up with bright eyes.

    senseofxpurpose Report

    #61

    Mina Did Not Want Me To Get Out Of Bed This Morning. She Made It Extremely Clear That My Leaving Was Unacceptable. I Took The Unexpected Opportunity To Hang Out And Read For A Little While

    A black and white cat with sharp claws gently holding a person's arm on a plaid bedspread.

    IyearnforBoo Report

    #62

    Reznor's Fuzzy Oven Mitts!

    Orange cat lounging on a brown sofa, showcasing sharp claws with an alert expression.

    Mrs_Gallant Report

    #63

    Mickey Was 5 Months Old In This Picture. And I Woke Up To See This

    Cat with sharp claws resting on a dark blanket, looking adorable yet intimidating.

    Harlow08 Report

    #64

    “I Want To Hold Your Hand While Also Reminding You That I Am A Viscous Ball Of Floof.”

    Black cat with sharp claws playfully holding a person's hand on a cushioned chair.

    immyowngrandma Report

    #65

    My Angriest Cat Trying To Act Cuddly. 🥲

    Black cat with sharp claws hugged by a person wearing a maroon hoodie, displaying both adorable and scary traits.

    EmmaRisby Report

    #66

    Someone Has A Bad Attitude Today!

    Cat showing sharp claws while playfully grasping a human hand, capturing an adorable yet slightly scary moment.

    CippolinoCiccio Report

    #67

    Pre-Murder Yoga

    Gray cat stretching with sharp claws on sofa, next to curtains.

    PseudomonarchiaDMNM Report

    #68

    Just Adopted Dex, He Is Polydactyl And His 14 Murderous Toes On The Front And 10 On The Back Add Up To Mittens Are Larger Than His Head Full Of Murderous Thoughts. Good Thing He's Cute

    Adorable black kitten nestled between legs, showing sharp claws.

    whack_with_poo-brain Report

    #69

    He’s On A Murder Rampage Again

    Black cat with sharp claws peeking from under a bed, eyes wide open, creating an adorable yet scary scene.

    Slamtastick Report

    #70

    I Wish I Knew What She Was Thinking About

    Black kitten with sharp claws nestled on a white blanket, looking adorable yet slightly scary.

    CreepyConsequence_ Report

    #71

    Melvin

    Tabby cat with closed eyes showing sharp claws on a purple chair, appearing both adorable and intimidating.

    homerj70 Report

    #72

    I’ll Be Sleeping With One Eye Open From Now On

    Siamese cat with sharp claws playfully clinging to a person's leg on a wooden floor.

    Any_Statistician4378 Report

    #73

    Flexing His Murder Mitts

    Black cat displaying sharp claws while playfully holding a person's fingers.

    bidhopper Report

    #74

    Armed And Dangerous 🖤🐈‍⬛🖤

    A black cat stretching forward with sharp claws extended on a soft surface.

    AllNaturalNerd Report

    #75

    He Got The Grippers

    Orange cat stretching on a bed, showing its sharp claws.

    Glum-Blueberry-3870 Report

    #76

    Protecting Grandpa

    Cat with sharp claws resting on a person's lap, gazing intently.

    Cleoprrrtra Report

    #77

    Meet Oscar

    Siamese cat stretching with sharp claws displayed on a couch.

    spicy_bob Report

    #78

    He Is Brandishing

    Black cat with sharp claws on a wooden table, looking adorably scary.

    bufjoshi Report

    #79

    Tiny Murder Mittens

    Tiny black kitten with sharp claws, resting adorably in hands.

    eightyfivekittens Report

    #80

    Even When Asleep, She Keeps One 🗡️ In The Chamber

    Sleeping cat with sharp claws visible, tongue out in a cute pose.

    PupkinDoodle Report

