80 Adorably Frightening Pics Of Cats Showing That Their Owners Are Alive Because Of Their Mercy
Because of their adorable traits, it’s easy to overlook a cat’s predatory nature. Even domesticated felines have a dangerous side to them, and you will see it once they have their claws engaged.
This subreddit calls them “Murder Mittens,” an online community of 231,000 members that shares images of cats with their “knives” out. As the profile succinctly describes, it’s a sub “for when your cats want to kill you.”
We’ve selected some of the most eye-catching photos from the group, which could make you go “aww” while simultaneously making you slightly terrified.
So Intensely Cute
Hmmmm...I wonder what I can do with these. Look, they go in and out, that's amazing.
Alice Wants Me To Hush
"I Just Got My Nails Done Do Ya See Them!?"
A cat engaging its claws isn’t necessarily a sign of aggression or going into attack mode. Sometimes, it’s a way for them to stretch. As cat enrichment expert Samantha Bell tells The Spruce Pets, cats may bring out the “murder mittens” as a stretching exercise and to adapt to their surroundings.
“Scratching deposits pheromones on objects to show ownership. This gives them confidence and helps them cope in their environment,” Bell explained.
Only A Few Hours Old And Already Armed And Dangerous!
Annabelle's Tiny Mitts
A Fear-Inducing Rabid Wild Beast: Eris Kattarina, 3yo, 2kg, Loves : Cuddles/Murder
Domestic cats, especially, can take care of themselves. Part of their grooming routine is to bring their claws out for trimming. Experts say it’s a remnant of a cat’s wild nature. Keeping their claws trimmed helps them be better hunters.
Like a carving knife, where a dull blade does more harm than good, a cat’s unsharpened claw may snag onto something and cause injury.
Aggressive Cookies
Look At Her Murder Mittens
Laundry Time Is A Truly Terrifying Experience Every Week
Cats also typically have their claws out when kneading on a soft object, such as a blanket. According to PetMD, this is a cat’s way of creating a relaxing environment. Kneading reminds cats of nursing and helps them prepare for sleep.
Since cats are territorial, kneading is also a way for them to claim the blanket as their own. They may also do it to their owners for the same reason.
I Highly Advise Against Changing The Channel Sir
Let Me Show You My Mittens Of Murder
This picture actually made me think....since the Maximum ruler of our castle choose me as his favourite hooman and likes to ride over my shoulders everywhere I go around the house...I seriously never, ever seen him showing his deadly instruments of death (aka claws) while riding..
Knives Out!
There may come a point when a cat’s scratching habits become destructive. This typically happens during a threat response or when the cat marks a territory. However, their claws can damage furniture and carpets.
As a preventive measure, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) advises providing cats with scratching posts of different qualities and surfaces. Cardboard, wood, and upholstery are ideal surfaces.
Atticus Means Business 😹
The Elusive Full Width Mitten
"See this mittens ya peasant hooman? They're just a tip of the iceberg when it comes to my power"
Wolverine Showing Off His Murder Mittens In The Wild
But is declawing an option if the destructive scratching gets out of hand? There are pros and cons, and the latter outweighs the former. It also prevents their natural behaviors and puts them at risk for complications like chronic pain.
"This can cause pain while walking, grooming, or jumping into the litter box," veterinarian and Louisiana State University professor Nancy Welborn told The Spruce Pets.
Been Sent Here, My Freyja Showing Off Her Murder Peets!
I Left My Feral Void Alone For Three Hours Today. This Was My Return Greeting
An Attempted Attack
Like with humans, positive reinforcement is another way to prevent a pet cat’s scratching from getting out of hand. Welborn suggests verbal praise and providing treats when they scratch the right surfaces.
“Negative reinforcement—yelling or spraying your cat with water—is never recommended,” she says.
The Eyes Chico, They Never Lie... And The Murder Mittens Too
I May Not Sleep Tonight
I May Not Be Alive By The Time You See This
These Mittens Committed An Unprovoked Attack On Two Innocent Legs This Morning. The Culprit Shows No Remorse
This Is Your First Warning
Sometimes If I Press Lightly On Tiger’s Paw She Does This
In Less Than 48 Hours, Najma Has Gone From The Streets Of Kuwait To Holding Her Butler’s Finger At Daggerpoint
The Last Thing You See Before You Die
This Spicy 1 Month Old Guy Was Posted By A Local Cat Rescue, Him And His Siblings Were Brought In As Strays And Are Being Socialized
Dracula
Murder, Murder, Murder. K**l, K**l, K**l
I Lost A Thumb But It Was Worth The Shot
Miss Hazy Is Getting Up There In Age (15), But She's Still Got Some Formidable Murder Mittens
My Kitten Has Some Big Mittens
This Pillow... Its So Soft.... Its Not Creepy... Is It?
Play Murder
This Neighborhood Cat Has Some Massive Murder Mittens
Here’s My Cat Mochi
lol! Just like our cat! Believe it or not, but Wife and we spend hundreds and hundreds of pounds in toys for our Ruler and...well, cardboard boxes are always his Highness favorite
Professional Paws
I Got Brutally Murdered, And The Last Thing I Heard Was The Battle Cry Of A Three Week Old Kitten… 😵
I Get These Every Time, I Lean Back In His Chair
Jolene Shows Her Mitts When She Wants Attention!
Today He's Not In The Mood
Might be because he haven't killed anyone...yet? But hey! The day is young
What Happened Next Was Slightly Painful
Tiny Needle-Like Claws!
Jasper Boy 🖤
That is an impressive pose.
When The Cat Sits Above Your Blanket Fort
Baby Panther Murder Mittens
This is just to let you know I'm giving you fair warning.
So Smol So Deadly
Dagger Size To Cat Size Ratio Is Off With This One
Last Post Was Removed Because The Mod Thought Vincent's Mittens Weren't Murder Enough
My Cat Jumin Believing He Is A Leopard In The Trees
My Handsome Boy Showing Me Who Has The Sharpest Claws
Kiss The Paw, Lady
My Little Sleep Paralysis Demon
Dreaming Of Murder
Very Aggressive Void
Terrifying
Her Love Hurts But I Endure
Big! Meaty! Claws!
This Is Mango
Mina Did Not Want Me To Get Out Of Bed This Morning. She Made It Extremely Clear That My Leaving Was Unacceptable. I Took The Unexpected Opportunity To Hang Out And Read For A Little While
I wouldn't dare arguing with Mina!
Reznor's Fuzzy Oven Mitts!
Mickey Was 5 Months Old In This Picture. And I Woke Up To See This
“I Want To Hold Your Hand While Also Reminding You That I Am A Viscous Ball Of Floof.”
My Angriest Cat Trying To Act Cuddly. 🥲
Someone Has A Bad Attitude Today!
Pre-Murder Yoga
Just Adopted Dex, He Is Polydactyl And His 14 Murderous Toes On The Front And 10 On The Back Add Up To Mittens Are Larger Than His Head Full Of Murderous Thoughts. Good Thing He's Cute
He’s On A Murder Rampage Again
I Wish I Knew What She Was Thinking About
Melvin
I’ll Be Sleeping With One Eye Open From Now On
Flexing His Murder Mitts
Armed And Dangerous 🖤🐈⬛🖤
He Got The Grippers
Protecting Grandpa
Meet Oscar
He Is Brandishing
Tiny Murder Mittens
Even When Asleep, She Keeps One 🗡️ In The Chamber
All joking aside, please clip your cat’s claws if they’re it wearing them down on the scratching post. Or your furniture. Or you. The earlier you start normalizing the clipping, and the more regularly you do it, the more comfortable the cat will be with it and the better off your furniture and you will be.
