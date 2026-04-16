49 Heartwarming Posts That Might Inject Some Much-Needed Positivity Into Your Life
Spending too much time on social media can sometimes skew our view of reality. People appear meaner, more incompetent, and less interested in fostering community and meaningful relationships. It might seem that the world is going downhill: military conflicts, the loneliness epidemic, and the monetization of everyday interactions are driving all of us into pessimism.
But we're here to show you that there are corners of the Internet dedicated to feel-good content that deserve your attention. The "Beyond Wholesome" subreddit is all about positive vibes and stories about random acts of kindness that might restore your faith in humanity.
As the subreddit's bio states, let's go "To wholesome and beyond!" And don't forget to grab a few tissues for your wholesomeness-induced tears on the way, Pandas!
More info: Reddit
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Repeated Rejections Won't Break Them!
This is great! My brother works for an organization that helps place people with various disabilities/conditions in suitable jobs.
That’s Actually So Cute
One of the popular posts on "Beyond Wholesome" is about four friends with Down syndrome who founded their own pizza business "Los Perejiles" (The Parsleys) in 2016. The four pals are Argentines Mateo Kawaguchi, Leandro López Padros, Franco Noseda, and Mauricio Rolden. At the time, individuals with Down syndrome had a hard time finding jobs in Argentina due to poorly enforced laws.
But their pizza business operated a bit differently from regular pizzerias. They worked as a catering company and came to their customers. In the first three months of their launch, "Los Pereijiles" organized 67 catering events and made pizzas for 50 people on their very first day on the job. By 2020, they had 20 employees and catered events for up to 600 guests.
Maisy's Party Hat Collection Is Truly Inspiring
A Sculpture Of 2 Lions Created Out Of Recycled Cardboard, Paper Bags And Glue. Credit: Sue Beatrice And Andy Gertler
We have some old-school wholesome on our list, too! The story about wheat mills providing mothers with sacks to make clothes for children is completely true. In fact, this has been a common practice in the United States since the late 19th century, booming during the Depression era and after World War II.
As decorative arts historian Margaret Powell writes, "Women were sewing common household items from the fine bleached muslin and coarse burlap gunny sacks of the 1890s, the yarn dyed striped and gingham checked sacks of the 1920s, and the colorful dress print and brightly dyed solid percale bags which were popular from the mid 1930s to the early 1960s."
Awesome
True Legends Are Never Forgotten
When You're Not Only A Good Athlete
The unbelievably cute picture of a baby lamb standing upright after being born is fascinating not solely because of its cuteness. If we were to believe the captions that it's only 15 minutes old, the lamb would be quite a little Superman! According to sources, lambs actually take around 30 minutes to an hour to take their first steps. If the little guy or gal is vigorous, they'll jump to their feet to nurse from their mother for the very first time.
This Is What True Gratitude Looks Like
Family Photo
There's always one... (Love the way the cat's staring at doggo!)
This Is Really Beautiful To See ❤️
The lovely elderly couple at the football matches are Mümtaz Amca and İhsan Teyze, Turkish fans of the Fenerbahçe Football Club. When Mümtaz passed away, İhsan came to the games alone, but in 2020, after she passed away as well, the football club paid tribute to the couple by putting their cardboard cutouts in the stands. "Our Uncle İhsan and Uncle Mümtaz will be with us tomorrow, just like they are at every match," they wrote in a post on X. "You are in our hearts; we will never forget you."
Cute Husband
Found This On Fb, I Thought It Was Really Sweet :')
The Polish Olympian who auctioned off her medal to help pay for an 8-month-old boy's heart defect surgery was Maria Andrejczyk. As a javelin thrower, she won a silver medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2016. "I'm very proud of myself," Andrejczyk has said. "I fought like a lioness through a lot of pain and depression."
The highest bidder was the Polish convenience store chain Żabka, but they refused to take the Olympians medal and opted to donate the $125,000 needed for the surgery instead. "We were moved by the beautiful and extremely noble gesture of our Olympian, so we decided to support the fundraiser for Miłoszek," Żabka posted on X. "We also decided the silver medal will remain with Mrs. Maria."
A Handful Of Tiny Ceramic Elephants I Have Been Working Recently. Hope You All Like It!
Look At That Smile ❤️🩹❤️🩹
Which of these wholesome posts did you like the best, Pandas? Is your faith in humanity restored? Is your face puffy from tearing up? Let us know in the comments! And if you feel ready for more wholesome content, be sure to check out these heartwarming posts from "Wholesome Meets The Internet and these gems from "Wait A Second, This Is Wholesome Content."
We Need More People Like This. This Man Is An Inspiration!
Fate 🙂↕️🌟
We Live In A Society... A Good One That Is
I am visiting my brother in NYC and just returned from a dinner in Dos Toros (?), a Mexican place. The guy making the bowl was mean when I didnt understand what all i wanted in my bowl, which rice, which sauce, n alll… I politely asked him to be nice and then he immediately became the best guy ever and even recommended a beer to me!
People Should Help Each Other
A Handful Of Cuteness
Morning Guest 🥰
My parents have a young fox who likes to hang out on their front porch. She figured out that the couch is a comfy place to sleep. There's a whole family of them, but she's the only one who will come that close to the house.
I Don't Know Where We're Going But I'm Very Excited And Happy To Go There With You
This Friendship Story Made My Day
This Is Just Lovely ❤️
Mom
🐘🐘
New Born Elephant Having A Snack
The Face
I've always loved this one! The cat's lie, "Is he gonna eat me after he tastes me???"
$15 Well Spent
Little Gestures 🙂↕️🌟
This Dog Crashes Into Their Wedding And It Becomes The Best Thing To Ever Happen!
Before Stepping Into The Shower
Shrek And Tequila
Bat-Friendly Street Lamps
Never Let Them Know Ur Next Move
Hi 🥰
That Mom Looks Really Proud Of Herself
Has Science Gone Too Far?!
I Have Two Moods
Just A Photo From The Day Of My Mom And Dad 25ths Anniversary Together
My parents just had their 56th anniversary. ❤️ They met in college and she strongly disliked him after their first date. 😂 I guess he grew on her.