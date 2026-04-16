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Spending too much time on social media can sometimes skew our view of reality. People appear meaner, more incompetent, and less interested in fostering community and meaningful relationships. It might seem that the world is going downhill: military conflicts, the loneliness epidemic, and the monetization of everyday interactions are driving all of us into pessimism.

But we're here to show you that there are corners of the Internet dedicated to feel-good content that deserve your attention. The "Beyond Wholesome" subreddit is all about positive vibes and stories about random acts of kindness that might restore your faith in humanity.

As the subreddit's bio states, let's go "To wholesome and beyond!" And don't forget to grab a few tissues for your wholesomeness-induced tears on the way, Pandas!

More info: Reddit