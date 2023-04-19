“I Work For My Dad”: Customer Asks For This Employee’s Boss, Regrets It

The internet is full of stories from customer-facing employees who have to deal with the worst of humanity. But sometimes, there is that perfect opportunity where a worker can flip the script and get some well-deserved revenge on a rude client.

An internet user shared one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments where they could truly tell someone “Don’t you know who I am?” They described a customer as being particularly pushy, demanding a free part because they had worked out some deal with the boss. When the employee resisted, they were told that they just didn’t know their boss that well. The issue? The employee was the boss’s kid.

More info: Reddit

When trying to bully or trick a worker by invoking their boss, it’s best to actually know who is in charge

An employee shared the time they were able to justifiably use “Don’t you know who I am?” to shut up an aggressive customer

Readers shared their enjoyment of the story and OP gave a few more examples of similar customers

Others shared their own stories of people who thought they could try some sort of power play to get what they wanted