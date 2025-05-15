ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of the word “cursed,” what comes to mind? Do you imagine a witch from your favorite childhood fairy tale putting a spell on innocent children that wandered into her garden? Or how about someone who’s made a deal with the Devil and is doomed to a painful life of servitude? Or perhaps, in 2025, you imagine a toilet bowl full of SpaghettiOs.

Cursed images have taken the internet by storm in recent years. And while there’s no one-size-fits-all definition for them, they’re certain to be unsettling, bizarre and/or confusing. So if you’re interested in taking a journey down a strange rabbit hole, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Cursed Pics Instagram account. Enjoy scrolling through, and don’t bother trying to make sense of these images. Simply let the chaos speak for itself!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Row of urinals in a public restroom with an oddly placed climbing wall and a hanging urinal above, a cursed image.

cursedpics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    A person sitting in a partial Winnie the Pooh costume, holding the phone with the headpiece resting behind them in a cursed image.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Man, I dunno. Maybe I should ask to be reassigned as Eeyore."

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    ATM machine screen taped with a whole fish, an unusual and cursed image for a weird break from normal visuals.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Cursed Pics Instagram account was created in February 2018, and since then, it has shared over 500 bizarre and unsettling images. From scary food combinations to people wearing costumes that look like they should be starring in horror films, you never know what you’re going to find on this page. And honestly, that can be a bit refreshing!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So much of social media nowadays is the exact same trends and ideas regurgitated ad nauseam. So it can actually be fun to find photos that you’ve never seen before and could have never imagined in your wildest dreams! These images might be unsettling, but at least they’re creative.      
    #4

    White cat crawling out of a colorful fish-shaped pet bed in a bizarre cursed image for weird brain breaks.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Five men relaxing in a water-filled dump truck bed surrounded by parked military trucks in a gravel lot, cursed image.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Stacks of Oreo cookies separated by cream filling next to a single tall stack of only filling, a cursed image for a weird break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some reassembly required. (Except for those instances where the cookie crumbles...)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re curious about the history behind cursed images and how they became so popular online, Artland Magazine published a piece investigating where these strange photos originated from. Apparently, the term “cursed images” gained popularity in 2015 after a Tumblr blog by the name of “cursedimages.tumblr.com” was created by a teenage film and photography student.

    The first ever cursed photo she shared was a picture of a man standing in a basement, surrounded by crates and crates of tomatoes. “It’s the perfect cursed image to me because there’s nothing inherently unsettling about any part of it,” the blogger told Paper Magazine. “It’s a totally mundane moment transformed into something else by the camera and the new context I’ve given it.”
    #7

    A close-up of a person partially hidden behind a large toad, creating a cursed image with a weird and unsettling effect.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman holding a giant fish costume indoors, a cursed image perfect for a weird brain break moment.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Pink upholstered armchair with an integrated pink toilet bowl, creating a cursed image with a weird and unsettling design.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nowadays, however, you can find any number of niche cursed image pages and groups. Cursed food, cursed furniture, cursed clothing, cursed cakes, cursed animal photos and more have captivated millions of viewers around the globe. They’re all completely unique, and yet, they all provide audiences with the same uneasy feeling. Whether you’re confused, intrigued or disgusted, it’s impossible to look away from these cursed pics.    
    #10

    Snowman wearing a pink scarf in front of a car holding a sign with a cursed message, perfect for cursed images content.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hate to break it to you, old son, but you are hardly unique in that regard.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Turtle stuck inside a wall hole with broken drywall pieces on the floor, an unusual cursed image surprising viewers.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Red high heels with realistic chicken feet as heels placed on a green surface in a cursed images style.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But what exactly is the difference between a normal amusing picture and something that deserves to be plastered across cursed image pages all over the internet. Well, Már Másson Maack at The Next Web attempted to break down the formula for creating the perfect cursed image. First, he noted that the photo must include an aspect of defamiliarization. Separately, everything in the photo might seem normal. But when we put these items together in situations where they wouldn’t (or shouldn’t) normally be, they become jarring and disorienting to look at.      

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man lying on makeshift bed on street cart watching TV with fan nearby in a cursed image for a weird brain break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Cat with glowing eyes peering through a hole in the door, one of the cursed images for a weird brain break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Group of teenagers with one person appearing to have a cursed image effect of fire on their head at night outdoors.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emojisister avatar
    justagirl
    justagirl
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Come on, do the thing!" "For the last time, I'm a demon not—" "Do the thing!" "(sigh) Fine."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The aesthetic of the image can help determine whether or not it’s actually cursed as well. Maack notes that high contrast, flash photography is beloved in the cursed image community. He goes on to explain that this sort of photography leaves nothing to the imagination. It exposes all of the flaws of the subject, which can be particularly unsettling when a photo features feet, gross food combinations or frightening dolls.
    #16

    Dirty toilet filled with numerous green frogs, creating a cursed image that gives a weird and unsettling vibe.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I think I saw this movie on Svengoolie. It had Ray Milland as the bad guy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Two lizards clinging to the ceiling with a shadow resembling a flying creature, a strange cursed image for a weird break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Old computer keyboard with multiple duplicate escape keys creating a visually cursed image for a weird brain break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    On that note, we all know that food is extremely popular in the world of cursed images. Ketchup, cereal, spaghetti, hot dogs, instant noodles, milk and raw meat often find their way into these strange photos. It’s easy to invoke a feeling of disgust in viewers when you take an item that they know and love and place it into circumstances that make it look revolting. Even if you’re a hardcore fan of ketchup, you probably don’t want to eat it off of a finger that’s hiding in a hotdog bun.  
    #19

    Young man sitting on the floor of a bathroom filled with slices of bread, creating a cursed image moment.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Sliced Bread is supposed to be *wonderful*! Why am I still depressed?"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Cursed image of a baby sitting with a person in a creepy, worn animal costume with distorted facial features.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Three small macaron cookies with eerie human-like faces resting in an open hand, a cursed image for a weird break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As far as why we can’t look away from these cursed images, a lot of it comes down to the morbid curiosity that humans innately have. When you drive past a horrific car accident, you can’t help but try to get a glance at what happened. And you might spend your Friday nights "relaxing" by binging documentaries about horrific crimes that have occurred in your country. We can’t help but wonder about what’s going on in these cursed photos and who in the world came up with the ideas for them.
    #22

    A colorful bird costume hanging upside down in a public restroom, creating a cursed and weird visual moment.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Distorted Pikachu figure with exaggerated facial features, creating a cursed image for a weird visual break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Person in a black furry costume with wide eyes and bared teeth leaning against a white wall in a cursed image style.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these strange and unsettling pics, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what the most cursed situation or item you’ve encountered recently was. Then, if you’d like to continue your deep dive into the world of all things cursed, we’ve got another Bored Panda article that you’re going to love (or hate) right here!
    #25

    Pink and yellow stud earrings resembling pimples on a person's chin and nose in cursed images.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lhauber avatar
    L Hauber
    L Hauber
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's so nasty. I hate seeing a real one like that on someone. go pop it

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Romantic book cover showing a woman hugging a horse with human-like arms, a cursed image for a weird brain break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    A woman sitting in grass covered in bees, illustrating a cursed image for when your brain needs a weird break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of those 50's potboilers where the Queen Bee assumes human form and goes looking for a mate?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    A lone sheep with glowing eyes stands in the dark, surrounded by pairs of cursed glowing eyes in the distance.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Man with curly hair and sunglasses posing with a mannequin wearing a striped top and denim skirt holding a guitar cursed image.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Hand dryer blowing out cooked bacon strips instead of warm air, a cursed image for when your brain needs a weird break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Multiple small male figurines arranged inside a refrigerator, creating a bizarre and cursed images scene.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Person in a creepy Mickey Mouse costume holding a sign that says You’re Next in a suburban street, cursed image.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Elderly woman sleeping in a bedroom filled with numerous religious crucifix figures and portraits on the walls, cursed image.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Police officer handcuffing a person in a bright orange fuzzy costume in a cursed image for a weird break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Person with a dinosaur mask playing drums on street with a tips bucket nearby and police officers in the background cursed images

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Bathtub filled with numerous corndogs, creating a bizarre and cursed image for a weird visual break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Person dressed in a dog costume on all fours with another dressed as Cruella, a cursed image for a weird break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That should drum up business for the local pediatric emotional therapy providers!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Child wearing an oversized yellow box costume with a red tie standing on a gravel road, a cursed image for weird breaks.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Taxidermy fish head mounted with human teeth in a wooden plaque, creating a cursed image for a weird visual break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For some reason, my mind immediately jumped to Don Knotts in 'The Incredible Mr. Limpet'.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Person in a pink shark costume crawling on grass, featured among cursed images for a weird brain break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Green frog-shaped trash can with large open mouth and "use me" text, a cursed image that gives a weird visual break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Patchwork fabric item with googly eyes and a beak, featuring an unsettling design in cursed images style.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Man lying on couch with banknotes stuck all over his body in a bizarre and cursed image for a weird brain break

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Three large marabou storks inside a bathroom with one standing on a toilet seat in a cursed image setting.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Hand holding a burnt iron above a surface made of raw ground meat, a cursed image for a weird brain break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Dozens of people in Winnie the Pooh costumes clustered in a town square creating a cursed image effect.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Several hands held together around a white liquid puddle, creating a weird cursed image effect for a strange break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Round white frosted cake with colorful sprinkles and the cursed message nobody loves you, a cursed image for weird breaks.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Pale pink snake curled around a dollar bill inside a green cloth bag in a cursed images collection.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Concrete stairs ending abruptly in the middle of a forest, creating a cursed image that challenges perception and logic.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a little fancier than I remember the departure point for Tir-na-Nog'th being...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Person wearing a woven horse head mask standing outside a building, a peculiar cursed image for a weird break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    Person in a tattered white dress and veil with smeared makeup sitting at a bar, a cursed image with eerie vibes.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Motorcyclist wearing helmet and gloves, having dinner at a table set next to a parked motorcycle, a surreal cursed image.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Person pouring Pepsi from a bottle into a classic glass Coca-Cola bottle, creating a cursed image of mixed sodas.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    Red shoes with rows of realistic teeth on soles creating a cursed image that offers a weird and unsettling visual break.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Oscilloscope screen showing a distorted waveform resembling a face, a classic cursed image for weird breaks.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Child wearing a spooky skull mask standing in a dark room, a cursed image that gives a weird, unsettling vibe.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Poorly decorated cursed Minion cake with uneven eyes and jagged teeth, creating a weird and unsettling cursed image.

    cursedpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!