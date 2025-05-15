ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of the word “cursed,” what comes to mind? Do you imagine a witch from your favorite childhood fairy tale putting a spell on innocent children that wandered into her garden? Or how about someone who’s made a deal with the Devil and is doomed to a painful life of servitude? Or perhaps, in 2025, you imagine a toilet bowl full of SpaghettiOs.

Cursed images have taken the internet by storm in recent years. And while there’s no one-size-fits-all definition for them, they’re certain to be unsettling, bizarre and/or confusing. So if you’re interested in taking a journey down a strange rabbit hole, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Cursed Pics Instagram account. Enjoy scrolling through, and don’t bother trying to make sense of these images. Simply let the chaos speak for itself!