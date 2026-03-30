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Traveling the world opens your eyes to different cultures and customs. Along the way, you may experience moments of shock, some of which may remain with you for a long time. 

Here are some anecdotes from people who were surprised by what they saw during their visits to foreign countries. Some were amazed by the locals' politeness, while others were in awe of the cleanliness of the surroundings. 

Scroll through and see if you can relate to any of these stories, and feel free to share yours in the comments!

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#1

User sharing culture shocks experienced in the US including tipping, poverty, and gun culture surprises.

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    #2

    Text post about unexpected culture shocks, describing being chased in Tokyo by a waitress and manager returning change.

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    C B Jones
    C B Jones
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In some places in Japan it's considered almost rude to tip, so if you leave some extra money they'll suppose you've just forgotten about your change and will run after you to give it back to you.

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    #3

    Text post explaining a South Korean culture shock where people reserve fast-food tables by leaving their phones unattended.

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    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In India people book their seats in public buses by throwing their kerchief or bags through the window

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    We all know about culture shock, that feeling of confusion when encountering local customs in another country. But as Now Health International explained, there are five stages, beginning with the “Honeymoon period.” 

    It is described as the “euphoric stage” that may last for weeks or months, during which you can easily identify cultural similarities and find locals to be hospitable and friendly.

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    #4

    Text post describing culture shock: An American showing up at a restaurant 10 minutes before closing and expecting to be seated.

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    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't culture shock, this is just a stupid person.

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    #5

    Text about culture shocks in the USA, including discomfort with challenging opinions and putting bread directly on the table.

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    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know why people can't be more open minded.

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    #6

    Text post about overwhelming culture shocks experienced in India, highlighting mental challenges and unexpected hardships.

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    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have bathrooms on the tracks??

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    Stage two is the negotiation stage, which is described as a point of “frustration and anxiety.” It is said to happen within month three, where the excitement slowly disappears. 

    Here, small things can cause annoyance, such as street signs or ordering at restaurants, which may cause confusion. It’s also the time when you may start to miss friends and loved ones back home.

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    #7

    Text post describing a personal culture shock experience about relationships and social expectations abroad.

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    #8

    Culture shocks and mental illness perspectives from traveling solo in a heavily Muslim region with unique customs and traditions.

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    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "you must respect their way of life' Sorry, this should be the rule everywhere? If you can't respect people and their culture, please stay in your own country.

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    #9

    Comment describing culture shocks like used toilet paper disposal and stray dogs, highlighting mental illness and culture shocks.

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    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had a client (a white woman) who came from UK and she had this habit.

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    Stage three is when the adjustment happens, usually between the sixth and twelfth months. It is the point at which you, as the visitor, may become more comfortable and familiar with the local way of life. You may have also made a few friends or learned some of the local languages. 

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    Difficulties may still happen from time to time, but you are more able to handle them rationally.

    #10

    Swede visiting New York experiences unexpected social talkativeness and kindness, highlighting surprising culture shocks abroad.

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    #11

    Text post discussing culture shock about the high number of homeless people visible in city centers like Paris.

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    #12

    Text post describing a culture shock about leaving unwanted items outside homes, related to mental illness and culture shocks.

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    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one of the best things about America!

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    Stage four is when you begin to adapt. You no longer feel as isolated as you were in the first few months, and you’re now used to your daily activities with the close circle of new friends you’ve made. 

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    The euphoria of the honeymoon phase is no longer there because it has since been replaced by a sense of belonging.

    #13

    Traveler in Thailand jogs with headphones as locals freeze for king’s anthem, highlighting unexpected culture shocks abroad.

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    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The concept of royalty should be abolished.

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    #14

    Comment about culture shocks experienced by people from the US regarding public restrooms and subway cleanliness.

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    #15

    Anonymous comment describing culture shock of Italy’s midday siesta and late dinner time as a mental illness culture shock example.

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    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm all for embracing that practice. Naps are glorious.

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    The fifth and final phase actually happens upon returning to your home country. This is when reverse culture shock sets in, and you realize how different everything had been. There’s a sense of feeling like an outsider, even amongst family and friends. 

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    #16

    Text post from JigglesTheBiggles sharing a surprising culture shock experience related to marriage customs in the US and India.

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    Srinivasan S
    Srinivasan S
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cultural Shock? Yes. Cultural misunderstanding? Also yes Hindu tradition considers the woman as part of the Husband's family tree. So marrying with sister's children is accepted. But it's not accepted when it's your brother's children. Eventhough this has reduced a lot due to scientific reasons and western influence in our culture, some people still practice this

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    #17

    Comment about culture shocks related to personal space and queues in different countries from a culture shocks discussion.

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    #18

    Comment about culture shocks in China with hot water dispensers everywhere and electric kettles in hotel rooms.

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    So, what is the best way to cope with culture shock? According to the University of Kansas, it can be as simple as staying connected with home comforts through food, activities, and rituals. 

    Staying active also helps, as does visiting public places or sporting events to observe local customs and behaviors. 

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    #19

    Alt text: Market culture shock in Egypt as locals aggressively chase foreigners for best prices causing stress and surprise.

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    #20

    Screenshot of a comment describing a culture shock experienced by a first-time visitor to the USA about free soft drink refills.

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    #21

    Text post about culture shocks experienced while vacationing in Mexico, highlighting time perception differences.

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    #22

    Text about driving culture in Southeast Asia, highlighting culture shocks in Thailand and Vietnam’s busy roads and motorbike parking.

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    #23

    User comment about culture shocks in Japan, highlighting lack of public garbage cans, no eating while walking, and no tipping etiquette.

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    #24

    Comment about culture shock returning to the US, noting differences in appearance, grocery stores, and cereal aisles.

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    #25

    Comment about culture shock in Portugal, describing discomfort with being kissed on each cheek by strangers.

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    #26

    American traveler experiences culture shock eating communally with hands in Morocco, highlighting unexpected cultural differences.

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    #27

    Comment about culture shocks experienced by a Greek person in Poland, highlighting unexpected driving and pedestrian behavior.

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    #28

    Comment about culture shocks of smoking habits in Germany and Switzerland, highlighting unexpected restaurant smoking allowances.

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    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How old is this comment? It is not allowed to smoke in restaurants or bars anymore in Germany. As a non-smoker, I love to eat my food without a smoky smells. There are some expectations of this rule, though. If clearly stated, you can smoke in a bar and If you are sitting outside a Café, it is also allowed sometimes.

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    #29

    Text post about culture shock highlighting differences in children seen on streets in Nigeria compared to the US.

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    #30

    Text post describing culture shocks in Canada, highlighting social interactions and the idea of being mentally ill.

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    Single Spinner
    Single Spinner
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very much the same here in Australia

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    #31

    Text post by user mandiblesmooch describing culture shock of shops being closed on Sunday in Poland.

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    #32

    Alt text: User describing culture shocks in Marrakesh including chaotic markets and unexpected interactions with locals.

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    #33

    Comment about unexpected culture shocks in US Christianity compared to Latin America, highlighting mental illness and culture shocks.

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    Limey
    Limey
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my pet peeves as an expat Brit in the US for 25 years was how almost everyone has to work into the conversation that they go to church. “Oh I know them from church”, “he goes to my church”, we did such and such after church”. I always felt it was disingenuous. Ok so you go to church. That doesn’t mean you are a good person or even (particularly… and noticeably in the US these days) a Christian.

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    #34

    Comment describing a culture shock about the respectful and kind nature of Japanese people helping lost travelers find their hotel.

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    #35

    Text post about culture shocks experienced in Stockholm, reflecting on mental health and cultural differences.

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    #36

    Text post on a white background about culture shocks experienced when walking on German streets at night.

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    #37

    Comment about culture shocks experienced in Amsterdam including social service views and differences in yellow mustard taste.

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    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I've heard that our mustard catches out quite a few people when they first try it. The best description I've heard is "French mustard is a delicate blend to compliment and enhance your food. English mustard is designed to make your nose bleed."

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    #38

    Comment about culture shocks experienced in Switzerland, highlighting unexpected social interactions and surprises.

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    #39

    Text post explaining a culture shock about Jamaicans using car horns as a courteous gesture, highlighting mental illness discussion.

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    #40

    Comment about culture shocks experienced between Korea and Switzerland, highlighting unexpected mental illness perceptions.

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    #41

    Text sharing a culture shock about Italian bus tickets and bureaucracy, highlighting mental illness and culture shocks SEO keywords.

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    #42

    Culture shocks experienced traveling abroad including warm bathroom water, airport air conditioning, and neighborhood wall differences.

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    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought AC buses are common in airports. Atleast in warm and hot countries. We have that even in domestic terminals

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    #43

    Text post about culture shocks after moving from Sweden to Ireland, highlighting unexpected social behaviors and mental challenges.

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    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of Mrs Doyle from Father Ted

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    #44

    Person sharing a culture shock experience about peeling citrus fruits outside, highlighting unexpected cultural differences.

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    #45

    Culture shocks about bragging and communal sharing norms in Sweden from a list of unexpected cultural differences.

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    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dated a Swede and he bragged about everything. It was very obnoxious.

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    #46

    Text post about a culture shock experience with college roommates from China and thermostat settings, highlighting unexpected mental differences.

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    #47

    Text post by anonymous discussing culture shocks experienced in different countries related to holiday closures and customs.

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    #48

    Text post describing culture shocks experienced after moving to Australia, highlighting unexpected social customs and food hours.

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    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Food places closing at 8pm. This person must have been in Adelaide. Do they still do that or is this a very old comment?

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    #49

    Text post showing a culture shock about chaotic yet organized car traffic in Nepal, relating to mental illness concept.

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    #50

    User comment about experiencing culture shocks in Berlin, describing rude subway behavior and surprise at social norms.

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    #51

    User comment about culture shocks experienced on their first day in Bangkok, highlighting unexpected differences and busy atmosphere.

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