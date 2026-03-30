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Traveling the world opens your eyes to different cultures and customs. Along the way, you may experience moments of shock, some of which may remain with you for a long time.

Here are some anecdotes from people who were surprised by what they saw during their visits to foreign countries. Some were amazed by the locals' politeness, while others were in awe of the cleanliness of the surroundings.

Scroll through and see if you can relate to any of these stories, and feel free to share yours in the comments!