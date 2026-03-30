“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For
Traveling the world opens your eyes to different cultures and customs. Along the way, you may experience moments of shock, some of which may remain with you for a long time.
Here are some anecdotes from people who were surprised by what they saw during their visits to foreign countries. Some were amazed by the locals' politeness, while others were in awe of the cleanliness of the surroundings.
Scroll through and see if you can relate to any of these stories, and feel free to share yours in the comments!
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In India people book their seats in public buses by throwing their kerchief or bags through the window
We all know about culture shock, that feeling of confusion when encountering local customs in another country. But as Now Health International explained, there are five stages, beginning with the “Honeymoon period.”
It is described as the “euphoric stage” that may last for weeks or months, during which you can easily identify cultural similarities and find locals to be hospitable and friendly.
Stage two is the negotiation stage, which is described as a point of “frustration and anxiety.” It is said to happen within month three, where the excitement slowly disappears.
Here, small things can cause annoyance, such as street signs or ordering at restaurants, which may cause confusion. It’s also the time when you may start to miss friends and loved ones back home.
We had a client (a white woman) who came from UK and she had this habit.
Stage three is when the adjustment happens, usually between the sixth and twelfth months. It is the point at which you, as the visitor, may become more comfortable and familiar with the local way of life. You may have also made a few friends or learned some of the local languages.
Difficulties may still happen from time to time, but you are more able to handle them rationally.
Stage four is when you begin to adapt. You no longer feel as isolated as you were in the first few months, and you’re now used to your daily activities with the close circle of new friends you’ve made.
The euphoria of the honeymoon phase is no longer there because it has since been replaced by a sense of belonging.
The fifth and final phase actually happens upon returning to your home country. This is when reverse culture shock sets in, and you realize how different everything had been. There’s a sense of feeling like an outsider, even amongst family and friends.
Cultural Shock? Yes. Cultural misunderstanding? Also yes Hindu tradition considers the woman as part of the Husband's family tree. So marrying with sister's children is accepted. But it's not accepted when it's your brother's children. Eventhough this has reduced a lot due to scientific reasons and western influence in our culture, some people still practice this
So, what is the best way to cope with culture shock? According to the University of Kansas, it can be as simple as staying connected with home comforts through food, activities, and rituals.
Staying active also helps, as does visiting public places or sporting events to observe local customs and behaviors.
How old is this comment? It is not allowed to smoke in restaurants or bars anymore in Germany. As a non-smoker, I love to eat my food without a smoky smells. There are some expectations of this rule, though. If clearly stated, you can smoke in a bar and If you are sitting outside a Café, it is also allowed sometimes.
One of my pet peeves as an expat Brit in the US for 25 years was how almost everyone has to work into the conversation that they go to church. “Oh I know them from church”, “he goes to my church”, we did such and such after church”. I always felt it was disingenuous. Ok so you go to church. That doesn’t mean you are a good person or even (particularly… and noticeably in the US these days) a Christian.
Yeah, I've heard that our mustard catches out quite a few people when they first try it. The best description I've heard is "French mustard is a delicate blend to compliment and enhance your food. English mustard is designed to make your nose bleed."
I thought AC buses are common in airports. Atleast in warm and hot countries. We have that even in domestic terminals
I dated a Swede and he bragged about everything. It was very obnoxious.
Food places closing at 8pm. This person must have been in Adelaide. Do they still do that or is this a very old comment?
For me it was going into stores in the States and being treated like a human being. I got greeted warmly, helped, and talked to. We don't have customer service here, if you get grunted at you're lucky in most places. Though they will point at a tip jar and look hopeful. We don't tip in New Zealand. I go out of my way to be as polite as possible because I want to treat others as I would like to be treated.
For me it was going into stores in the States and being treated like a human being. I got greeted warmly, helped, and talked to. We don't have customer service here, if you get grunted at you're lucky in most places. Though they will point at a tip jar and look hopeful. We don't tip in New Zealand. I go out of my way to be as polite as possible because I want to treat others as I would like to be treated.