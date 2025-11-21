ADVERTISEMENT

Travel the world, get paid good money doing it, don't pay for rent or food. Sounds like a dream that can't possibly come true. But if you work on cruise ships, this is often the reality.

These guys and girls have some of the best job perks out there so it’s no wonder many people are intrigued by what it actually entails, and whether there is a downside? Well, it turns out there's a lot we don't know about life at sea.

Thankfully, a couple of cruise ship workers decided to spill the tea in a series of Ask Me Anything threads. From earning potential to on-board marital affairs, they weren't afraid to rock the boat with some very honest answers. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through while you contemplate a sudden career change and dream of faraway places.

#1

Cruise ship employees discuss earning potential and lifestyle insights sharing a behind the scenes look at their workplace.

Why settle for a boring 9-5 office job when you can travel the world for free? Free furnished accommodation, food, laundry services, staff discounts, and a chance to make new friends and have a bucket-load of fun are just some of the perks of working on a cruiseliner.

But it's not all smooth sailing. Many who have done it will tell you that the hours are long, the work can be taxing, and you spend weeks, or months away from your friends and family back home. Then there's the unique drama that comes with a job at sea...
    #2

    Screenshot of an online discussion where cruise ship employees reveal no passengers are allowed in crew areas.

    #3

    Comment conversation on cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes about leaving the ship to visit different ports.

    There are loads of different roles and positions on cruise ships, which is another reason the industry is so appealing to so many people. Some require experience and others don't...

    For example, an assistant cabin steward is an entry-level job where you'll be helping more senior staff with general duties like keeping cabins clean, providing services to guests in their rooms or on the decks, doing laundry, carrying luggage or delivering items around the ship.

    According to maritime recruitment agency, Wind Rose Network, you could pull in around 1,100 to 1,900 USD a month. If it sounds low, bear in mind that you'll be saving a lot on rent and food, which you get for free.

    Other positions include waiter or waitress, chef, cleaner, bell staff, deckhand, gift shop assistant, MC, make-up artist, DJ, musician or child minder.
    #4

    Cruise ship employees share insights on seasickness and tips to ease the experience onboard for smoother sailing.

    #5

    Cruise ship employees discuss iceberg avoidance and share behind the scenes insights about their workplace experiences.

    #6

    Cruise ship employees discuss intense vetting process and strict rules for refusing work behind the scenes.

    While you will get free accommodation, those in the industry warn that you shouldn't expect a 5-star hotel-like room. Often, the crew cabins are small, and they come with their own unique set of challenges.

    They're usually located in decks under the passenger areas, with some below the water line. If you like peace and quiet when you sleep, don't hold your breath. According to Wind Rose Network, the vibration and hum of the engine room and splashing water make crew cabins quite noisy. And that's not all.
    #7

    Cruise ship employees discussing nursing positions, salaries, hours, and satisfaction behind the scenes at their workplace

    #8

    Conversation screenshot showing cruise ship employees discussing their favorite ships and workplace experiences on a forum.

    #9

    Cruise ship employees discussing the best cruise lines and routes based on value and passenger preferences.

    "On some ships, you’ll enjoy a cabin with a bathroom inside; but on other ones you’ll have to [contend] with communal bathrooms, shared by several members of the crew. The beds are bunk style. The sheets, blankets and pillow are provided by the shipping company," notes the recruitment site.

    It adds that you'll be responsible for keeping the cabin neat and tidy, and will have to follow certain house rules. Expect bosses to regularly inspect the cabins to make sure they're up to scratch and you've been performing your duties.
    #10

    Cruise ship employees discuss crew meals, dining areas, and the behind the scenes look at their workplace hierarchy.

    #11

    Reddit user discussion revealing how cruise ship employees manage food waste and trash behind the scenes on their workplace.

    #12

    Cruise ship employees discuss maintaining exercise with constant walking and stairs on a moving workplace environment.

    Depending on the cruise liner, your position and experience, you might have to share your living space with other crew. It goes without saying that privacy could become an issue. Not to mention, the usual roommate drama that could occur.

    "The small places increase possible personal differences," explains the recruitment site, adding that it's important for crew members to get along regardless. "The successful operation of the ship depends on cooperation of all the members of the crew. The possible individual differences require changes in the lifestyles and a high team spirit."
    #13

    Cruise ship employees share insider tips on gratuities and behind the scenes workplace experiences on board.

    #14

    Reddit conversation where cruise ship employees discuss security measures and rare overboard incidents on the ship.

    #15

    Cruise ship employees discussing uncommon married couples working together in entertainment roles behind the scenes.

    The agency advises that you deal with issues such as order and cleanliness, being smoker or non-smoker, or nightlife in a friendly manner. If you can't see eye-to-eye with your cabin roomie, and you guys have tried to talk it out, you can approach the manager or supervisor of your department.

    However, the site notes that you won't be spending too much time in your cabin anyway, mainly just sleep hours. And, of course, there's always a chance to be promoted and score your own, private sleeping quarters.

    #16

    Online discussion where cruise ship employees share behind the scenes tips and workplace hacks during formal dinners.

    #17

    Cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes look at their workplace and buffet meal experiences.

    #18

    Cruise ship employees discuss behind the scenes relationships and workplace dynamics during long contracts at sea.

    While it sounds exciting and lucrative, working on a cruise ship may not be for everyone. Among the disadvantages, as mentioned before, are the long hours. The recruitment agency warns you could be working 12-14 hours a day and 7 days a week.

    "The personnel are always on," notes the site. "Although there is a time off, the employee is expected to be ready to work twenty-four hours a day."
    #19

    Cruise ship employees discuss medical emergencies and evacuation procedures behind the scenes on their workplace.

    #20

    Cruise ship employees reveal behind the scenes insights on upgrades, refunds, and guest complaints handling.

    #21

    Reddit conversation discussing cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes look at their workplace earnings and benefits.

    #22

    Comments discussing cruise ship employees’ work schedules and party frequency during different voyage lengths.

    #23

    Screenshot of a conversation about cruise ship employees describing common passenger fights during short Caribbean cruises.

    #24

    Screenshot of a conversation highlighting the large quantity of food wasted behind the scenes by cruise ship employees.

    #25

    Reddit conversation highlighting cruise ship employees sharing the behind the scenes look at their workplace experiences.

    #26

    Reddit conversation showing cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes experiences with guests and staff interactions.

    #27

    Reddit user explains cruise ship employees’ pay and expenses, sharing behind the scenes look at their workplace finances.

    #28

    Screenshot of a social media conversation where cruise ship employees share behind the scenes look at their workplace.

    #29

    Cruise ship employees discuss behind the scenes experiences and challenges working during the pandemic on board vessels.

    #30

    Cruise ship employees discuss salary range, job application, and lengthy vetting process behind the scenes at their workplace.

    #31

    Reddit conversation where cruise ship employees share behind the scenes insights about working on different sized ships.

    #32

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing smoke breaks as part of the behind the scenes look at cruise ship employees’ workplace.

    #33

    Reddit conversation showing cruise ship employees discussing how to apply and become cruise staff behind the scenes.

    #34

    Text conversation showing cruise ship employees discussing feeling trapped on cruise ships and the reality of their workplace.

    #35

    Cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes insights of their workplace and onboard entertainment quality.

    #36

    Reddit conversation between cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes stories from unique themed cruises.

    #37

    Online discussion showing cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes insights about staff behavior in US ports.

    #38

    Reddit exchange where cruise ship employees share the behind the scenes look at their workplace and explore time.

    #39

    Reddit conversation revealing cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes look at their workplace rules and experiences.

    #40

    Cruise ship employees discuss how auto gratuities affect their overall salary and workplace earnings.

    #41

    Comments from cruise ship employees sharing behind the scenes insights about virus outbreaks and workplace challenges onboard.

    #42

    Cruise ship employees discuss work hours, sharing cabins, and job details behind the scenes at their workplace.

    #43

    Cruise ship employees discussing challenges and sharing behind the scenes insights at their workplace on a social platform.

    #44

    Cruise ship employees reveal behind the scenes details about rules on pets and bringing vapes or edibles onboard.

    #45

    Reddit users discuss experiences and challenges faced by cruise ship employees behind the scenes of their workplace.

    #46

    Cruise ship employees discuss regulations and procedures behind the scenes at their workplace on passenger activities.

