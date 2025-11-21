Cruise Ship Employees Share The ‘Behind The Scenes’ Look At Their Workplace
Travel the world, get paid good money doing it, don't pay for rent or food. Sounds like a dream that can't possibly come true. But if you work on cruise ships, this is often the reality.
These guys and girls have some of the best job perks out there so it’s no wonder many people are intrigued by what it actually entails, and whether there is a downside? Well, it turns out there's a lot we don't know about life at sea.
Thankfully, a couple of cruise ship workers decided to spill the tea in a series of Ask Me Anything threads. From earning potential to on-board marital affairs, they weren't afraid to rock the boat with some very honest answers. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through while you contemplate a sudden career change and dream of faraway places.
Why settle for a boring 9-5 office job when you can travel the world for free? Free furnished accommodation, food, laundry services, staff discounts, and a chance to make new friends and have a bucket-load of fun are just some of the perks of working on a cruiseliner.
But it's not all smooth sailing. Many who have done it will tell you that the hours are long, the work can be taxing, and you spend weeks, or months away from your friends and family back home. Then there's the unique drama that comes with a job at sea...
There are loads of different roles and positions on cruise ships, which is another reason the industry is so appealing to so many people. Some require experience and others don't...
For example, an assistant cabin steward is an entry-level job where you'll be helping more senior staff with general duties like keeping cabins clean, providing services to guests in their rooms or on the decks, doing laundry, carrying luggage or delivering items around the ship.
According to maritime recruitment agency, Wind Rose Network, you could pull in around 1,100 to 1,900 USD a month. If it sounds low, bear in mind that you'll be saving a lot on rent and food, which you get for free.
Other positions include waiter or waitress, chef, cleaner, bell staff, deckhand, gift shop assistant, MC, make-up artist, DJ, musician or child minder.
While you will get free accommodation, those in the industry warn that you shouldn't expect a 5-star hotel-like room. Often, the crew cabins are small, and they come with their own unique set of challenges.
They're usually located in decks under the passenger areas, with some below the water line. If you like peace and quiet when you sleep, don't hold your breath. According to Wind Rose Network, the vibration and hum of the engine room and splashing water make crew cabins quite noisy. And that's not all.
"On some ships, you’ll enjoy a cabin with a bathroom inside; but on other ones you’ll have to [contend] with communal bathrooms, shared by several members of the crew. The beds are bunk style. The sheets, blankets and pillow are provided by the shipping company," notes the recruitment site.
It adds that you'll be responsible for keeping the cabin neat and tidy, and will have to follow certain house rules. Expect bosses to regularly inspect the cabins to make sure they're up to scratch and you've been performing your duties.
Depending on the cruise liner, your position and experience, you might have to share your living space with other crew. It goes without saying that privacy could become an issue. Not to mention, the usual roommate drama that could occur.
"The small places increase possible personal differences," explains the recruitment site, adding that it's important for crew members to get along regardless. "The successful operation of the ship depends on cooperation of all the members of the crew. The possible individual differences require changes in the lifestyles and a high team spirit."
The agency advises that you deal with issues such as order and cleanliness, being smoker or non-smoker, or nightlife in a friendly manner. If you can't see eye-to-eye with your cabin roomie, and you guys have tried to talk it out, you can approach the manager or supervisor of your department.
However, the site notes that you won't be spending too much time in your cabin anyway, mainly just sleep hours. And, of course, there's always a chance to be promoted and score your own, private sleeping quarters.
While it sounds exciting and lucrative, working on a cruise ship may not be for everyone. Among the disadvantages, as mentioned before, are the long hours. The recruitment agency warns you could be working 12-14 hours a day and 7 days a week.
"The personnel are always on," notes the site. "Although there is a time off, the employee is expected to be ready to work twenty-four hours a day."
