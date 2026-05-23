Man Who Ended Mechanic’s Life Over $500 Learns His Fate As He Sends Disturbing Message To Victim’s Family

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It was two days before Christmas 2022and Luis Manuel Casillas, a 29-year-old Houston mechanic and father of two, had just finished repairing a truck for a couple of brothers. He charged them $500 for the job.

Instead of paying, the men forced Casillas on his knees and took his life with a firearm.

Nearly three and a half years later, one of the men accused in the execution-style attack has learned his fate.

Highlights Raudel Orozco was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2022 homicide of Houston mechanic Luis Manuel Casillas.

Orozco attacked Casillas after being charged $500 for his truck being repaired.

Casillas’ family said he planned to use the money to finish buying Christmas gifts for his two daughters.

25-year-old Raudel Orozco was sentenced to 40 years in prison last Tuesday (May 18) after pleading guilty to felony homicide in Harris County’s 262nd District Court.

But as he was led out of the courtroom, Orozco reportedly turned toward Casillas’ family and delivered a chilling message in Spanish:

“I’ll be out someday.”

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The man responsible for taking the life of a mechanic threatened the latter’s family as he learned his fate

Image credits: KHOU 11/YouTube

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For the family of the mechanic who was forced to his knees and fatally wounded outside his north Houston auto shop, the callous remark was another blow in a case already defined by grief and anger.

Casillas was attacked around 12:55 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022, in the parking lot of his small auto shop at 7676 North Freeway service road in north Houston, near West Little York Road.

Image credits: KHOU 11/YouTube

According to authorities and family members, Casillas had just finished repairing a truck for Orozco. The bill was roughly $500, money his family said he planned to use to finish buying Christmas gifts for his two young daughters, who were 2 and 3 years old at the time.

Instead of paying, Orozco allegedly arrived at the shop with his brother, Rolando Orozco, and four or five other men.

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Witnesses told police that as the argument escalated, Casillas told the group to simply take the truck and leave.

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But the confrontation did not end there.

According to witnesses, Casillas tried to run through the parking lot and into nearby businesses as the men chased him. He was eventually caught, forced to his knees, and fired at point-blank in the head.

Casillas’ sister spoke about the pain her family had to endure since losing Casillas to the criminals

Image credits: KHOU 11/YouTube

His sister, Sandy, would later recount the series of events in a 2022 interview with ABC13.

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“He ran through all the side businesses he could run through. They did catch up to him, and they s*ot him in the head. Point blank. They put him on his knees, and they s*ot him in the head.”

Sandy said her brother begged for his life.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” she said. “He didn’t deserve this. He begged them, ‘I have a family, just take whatever you want.’ And they said ‘no.’”

Image credits: KHOU 11/YouTube

Casillas was taken to a hospital, but there was nothing to be done.

“Santa was coming with Daddy. Santa showed up, but Daddy didn’t,” Sandy said.

On Christmas Day 2022, Casillas’ family gathered at the crime scene and publicly pleaded for justice.

“I’ll be damned if I let this case go cold,” Sandy said at the time. “My brother will get his justice.”

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Three men were arrested on April 2023, with only one of them being sentenced so far

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In the days after the attack, Houston police initially said they were looking for six men in connection with the crime.

Investigators later narrowed the case to three men.

On April 25, 2023, the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Raudel Orozco, then 20, his brother Rolando Orozco, then 22, and Jody Duron, then 19.

The next day, Harris County prosecutors announced that all three had been charged with homicide in the 262nd State District Court.

Image credits: KHOU 11/YouTube

The case was described as a complex investigation that relied on witness statements and surveillance-style tracking of the group. Police had publicly asked for information in December 2022 and again in early 2023, and those tips helped investigators move toward arrests.

All three suspects were initially held on $750,000 bond each.

The family’s battle, however, did not end with the arrests.

Image credits: KHOU 11/YouTube

In June 2023, a judge lowered Duron’s bond, allowing him to leave jail while awaiting further proceedings. The decision drew anger from those who feared the case would lose momentum after the public outcry faded.

In September 2024, prosecutors moved to dismiss his charge, saying there was not enough evidence to sustain a conviction.

Law enforcement and legal sources indicated that Duron had been present at the scene, but that the evidence did not clearly establish whether he actively participated in the shooting or merely witnessed it.

The brothers remained the central defendants.

Raudel Orozco managed to avoid capital punishment by pleading guilty to the homicide of Casillas

On Tuesday, May 18, 2026, Raudel Orozco pleaded guilty to felony m*rder.

Under the plea agreement, he faced a sentence ranging from five to 40 years in prison. The court gave him the maximum possible punishment.

Image credits: KHOU 11/YouTube

Orozco’s attorney argued that he believed his truck had been stolen or improperly held and claimed the attack was accidental. The defense also said Orozco was remorseful.

Those claims stood in sharp contrast to the details described by witnesses.

They also clashed with what reportedly happened after sentencing.

Image credits: KHOU 11/YouTube

As Orozco was being taken out of the courtroom, he reportedly turned toward Casillas’ family and threatened them in Spanish, saying that he would be out someday.

While Orozco’s sentence was the maximum allowed under the felony-murder plea, the execution-style nature of the attack has led to public criticism from those who believe he should have faced a harsher punishment.

By pleading guilty, Orozco avoided the possibility of capital punishment or life without parole. The result has left the family with a sentence that is legally severe, but emotionally insufficient.

Rolando Orozco, on the other hand, has not pleaded. He is scheduled to appear in that same court for a pre-trial conference next Tuesday (May 26).

“Sociopath.” Netizens were enraged by Orozco’s behavior in court