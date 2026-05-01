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“You See The Face, Right?”: Figure Lurking In DC Woman’s Back Alley At Night Racks Up Over 1M Views
A grainy, distant shot of a figure lurking in a back alley at night among bushes and sheds.
Creepy World, Curiosities

“You See The Face, Right?”: Figure Lurking In DC Woman’s Back Alley At Night Racks Up Over 1M Views

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A woman from Washington, D.C. has gone viral after recording a mysterious figure she saw at night lurking in an alleyway.

Janet, who goes by @jannit28 on TikTok, reportedly captured the eerie encounter near her home.

As she filmed the unidentified figure, the “creature” appeared to move.

“I’ve been wearing these contacts all day. My eyes and my brain are tired. This scared the cr*p out of me,” Janet captioned the clip. “You see the face, right?!”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A D.C. woman’s viral video showed a mysterious figure lurking in an alley.
    • Viewers debated if the figure was supernatural or someone wearing a costume.
    • Some suggested the illusion was facial pareidolia, where the brain sees faces and human shapes in objects.

    A video of a “lurking creature” in a dark alley sent viewers spiraling into wild theories
    Woman in a white cap and glasses taking a selfie with the US Capitol in the background. **DC Woman's Back Alley Figure.**

    Image credits: jannit28

    A dark DC back alley at night shows a "figure" made of hay-like material next to a white garage door, stirring views.

    Image credits: jannit28

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    A comment from "KaraMelKittyy" saying "Girl who is that fr" next to a profile picture, relating to the figure lurking.

    A user comment on a viral video about a figure lurking in a DC woman's back alley, with a user profile picture, a user handle, and the text RUNNNN!! with a laughing emoji.

    Soon, the comment section was flooded with theories about the mysterious figure. While some quickly concluded that it was a supernatural appearance, others suggested that it was a person wearing a costume.

    “It moved😭😭 i would’ve LOST ittt omg,” wrote one user on TikTok.

    I don’t trust it,” stated someone else.

    “That is a freaking person,” a concerned viewer claimed.

    The figure appeared to move, convincing some it was supernatural, while others insisted it was a person in disguise

    @jannit28 I’ve been wearing these contacts all day. My eyes and my brain are tired. This scared the crap out of me. You see the face, right?! 😩😂 #monster#face#tree#fyp#trending♬ original sound – Janet 💁🏼‍♀️❌
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    Comment from "Gloomy" states "Hey so that's a person" regarding the face lurking in the DC alley.

    A user comment from Deanna, featuring a profile picture of a woman with a cat, says "Janet please leave me out of this I'm scared." This highlights reaction to a lurking figure.

    Many jokingly referenced the people dressed up as trees during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

    Others said Janet’s video reminded them of Tiffany Gomas, the woman who went viral for pointing toward the back of a plane aboard an American Airlines flight and declaring, “That motherf***er back there is not real!”

    A video showing a figure lurking in a DC back alley at night, appearing as a creepy, bush-like shape.

    Image credits: jannit28

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    In a follow-up video, the woman returned to the creepy alley during the day for a “reveal” and discovered that the mysterious figure—the “monster from the other night,” as she called it— was nothing more than a tree swaying in the wind.

    In the caption, Janet explained that the tree belongs to her neighbor and, therefore, she cannot move it.

    The position of the branches and leaves, combined with her tired state at night, had turned an ordinary sight into something straight out of a horror film. 

    Even after the reveal, many viewers urged the woman to keep her distance

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    @jannit28 Replying to @𝓚 here I am walking up to it. I posted another video in the daylight. #gilly#tree#viral#fyp#trending♬ original sound – Janet 💁🏼‍♀️❌

     

    A social media comment from "courtney" stating, "I don't think your eyes are playing tricks on you," discussing the figure lurking in the DC alley.

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    A comment from Heather Jones reads, "Bushes don't shiver and correct their position ASAP," regarding the figure lurking in DC back alley.

    “The way this all lined up at that moment, the other night, had me screaming and running,” she shared. “How embarrassing because there are cameras all over back here.”

    But that wasn’t all. Janet posted a third video in which she returned to the alley, this time at night, to get a closer look as her dogs barked at the now-infamous tree. Many commenters still weren’t convinced, advising the woman to “stay away from it.”

    A black and white dog on a red leash walks on a brick alley. The SEO keyword is Figure Lurking in DC Woman's Back Alley.

    Image credits: jannit28

    As one person noted in the comments of Janet’s video, the human brain is wired to look for faces and human shapes in objects.

    This phenomenon, called facial pareidolia, likely evolved from the need to quickly judge whether a person is a friend or foe for survival, researchers at the University of Sydney explained.

    According to their 2021 study, not only do people see faces in everyday objects, but our brains even process objects for emotional expression, just as we do with real faces.

    Researchers found our minds don’t just see faces in everyday objects—they also assign them emotions
    A back alley at night with a large potted tree, various planters, a small shed, and a dog, where a lurking figure was seen.

    Image credits: jannit28

    “The brain seems to do this using a kind of template-matching procedure,” the study’s lead author, David Alais, told The Guardian.

    “So if it sees an object that appears to have two eyes above a nose above a mouth, then it goes, ‘Oh I’m seeing a face.’ It’s a bit fast and loose, and sometimes it makes mistakes.”

    @jannit28 Ok, ok, ok… THIS is the monster from the other night. This is the back alley, and as you can see, it’s wide open, so winds come traveling through here, whipping around this corner and that is why the bush looked like it was moving/shivering. The way this all lined up at that moment, the other night, had me screaming and running. How embarrassing because there are cameras all over back here. 😬 Also, did they model the Gilly suit after this bush because look at it, it really does look like a face. 😲 #gilly#bushman#viral#trending#fyp♬ original sound – Janet 💁🏼‍♀️❌

    Alias and the research team found that pareidolia images (“faces” in objects) are processed by the same mechanism that would normally process emotion in a real face.

    “You are somehow unable to totally turn off that face response and emotion response and see it as an object. It remains simultaneously an object and a face,” the expert noted.

    “That’s definitely a person,” one viewer commentedA user comment, Amanda, with a sunflower profile pic, stating "I'm not convinced" about the figure lurking video, liked by 284 people.

    A user comment on a viral video, suggesting the figure lurking in DC woman's back alley is a Bad Bunny dancer.

    A social media comment by SamanthaAnne GEN, humorously stating, "How funny it really didn't look like that the other night," with laughing emojis. This comment relates to the DC Woman's Back Alley figure.

    A Reddit comment from Sharbear711 about the figure lurking in a DC woman's back alley, likening it to a ghillie suit.

    A user comments on a viral video, asking "are you sure it's the same 😮" about the lurking face.

    A social media comment from Tami Sue asks, "I mean do you normally have a tree right there...." referring to the figure lurking.

    A social media comment from "Freeze time" says, "Ummmm gilliy suit much?" with a profile picture of hot air balloons, relating to a figure lurking in DC.

    A user comment from ashleyoliver665 reads "Moved like it was alive" with 37 likes, relevant to the DC woman back alley figure.

    A comment from 'SEVVIE' reads "call the cops, thats not a real tree," hinting at a lurking face.

    A social media comment from user Leresajere asking about the figure lurking in the DC woman's back alley.

    A social media comment by Nunyq, with a disco ball icon, asking about a dancing plant near a garage, relating to the figure lurking.

    A YouTube comment from nicolegillis7 stating "um, it's moving, that's definitely a person" about the face lurking in the alley.

     

    A social media comment from Ebonie Irby, with a pink heart, states, Trees don't move like that, with a crying emoji. This relates to the face lurking in the alley.

    A comment by Roselyn Steel that reads "That is a freaking person", with 999 likes, related to the DC woman's back alley photo.

    A comment by Noelle with a thinking emoji: "That's literally someone in a suit." This refers to the figure lurking.

    A user comment reads, "Omg i 100% believed it was a person." The comment relates to the figure lurking in the alley.

     

     

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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