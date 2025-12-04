Can Dogs Be Autistic Like Humans? Scientists May Now Have The Answer

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists have long argued that autism is a uniquely human condition. Now, newly discussed research is challenging that assumption, with a study now suggesting that dogs may experience forms of neurodivergence that closely mirror autism.

The claim comes from Dr. Jacqueline Boyd, an animal scientist at Nottingham Trent University, who says dogs can have “similar structural and chemical differences in their brains to those found in humans with autism.”

Highlights A scientist said dogs can share brain differences seen in humans with autism and ADHD.

Some dogs show sensory sensitivity, impulsivity, or social withdrawal similar to human traits.

Major veterinary bodies confirm canine autism is not an official diagnosis.

According to her, these differences may shape how some dogs perceive the world, interact with their surroundings, respond to social cues, and even bond with their owners.

Close-up of a curious dog’s face with focus on the eyes, exploring can dogs be autistic like humans research.

Image credits: Pexels / Lum3n

At present, no official diagnosis for canine autism exists. Behaviors that resemble ADHD, sensory processing differences, or social withdrawal are instead grouped under a broad category called Canine Dysfunctional Behavior (CDB).

But Dr. Boyd says this umbrella may be masking something deeper.

Close-up of a happy dog outdoors illustrating the question can dogs be autistic like humans in scientific research.

Image credits: Pexels / Kat Smith

“Giving a human diagnosis to an animal that can’t speak in the same way that we do is a really difficult thing,” she explained.

“But what we can say is that they will sometimes exhibit behavior tendencies that in a human would meet diagnostic criteria for a neurodivergent condition.”

When it comes to ADHD, one of the signs researchers point to is impulsivity driven by altered levels of serotonin and dopamine.

Brain scan images highlighting corpus callosum and cingulate regions in research on whether dogs can be autistic like humans.

Image credits: King’s College London

These are the same neurotransmitters associated with emotional regulation and focus in humans. Low levels of these chemicals have been linked to impulsive behavior in dogs, echoing patterns seen in humans with ADHD.

Diagram showing brain activity comparison between humans and dogs during different interaction scenarios related to canine autism research.

Image credits: W. Ren, Y. Q. Zhang

Beyond impulsivity, some dogs show severe sensory sensitivities, reacting intensely to loud noises like fireworks, sirens, or shouting. Boyd said these responses parallel the sensory overload experienced by many autistic people.

Others display social differences, including anxiety around other dogs or an unusual disinterest in interacting with humans.

The claims are sustained by a gene mutation found in some dogs, as well as humans with autism

A curious dog looking up, illustrating the topic of dogs and autism in scientific research.

Two dogs interacting outside on autumn leaves, illustrating the concept of dogs being autistic like humans.

Image credits: Pexels / Hilary Halliwell

According to research, one potential explanation lies in genetics. Scientists have found that some beagles carry a mutation in a gene called Shank3, one of the most heavily studied genes linked to autism in humans.

Dogs with this mutation show reduced signaling in areas of the brain responsible for attention and social processing.

Person holding the paw of a brown and white dog, exploring the possibility of dogs being autistic like humans.

Image credits: Pixabay / Rebecca Scholz

They also display a measurable drop in the synchronized brain activity that occurs when humans and dogs engage socially. Typical dogs show strong synchronization with their owners. Dogs with autism-like traits do not.

Comment from a dog foster highlighting that neurodivergent puppies are as common as humans, relating to autistic dogs research.

MRI scan of a human brain showing detailed structures in a study related to dogs and autism in humans.

Image credits: Pexels / MART PRODUCTION

These behavioral differences can manifest as social withdrawal, or a lessened desire for interaction. Dr. Boyd stresses that canine neurodivergence, like human neurodivergence, spans a wide range.

“The human population is neurodiverse,” she said. “And we probably have the same in dogs and lots of other species.”

The doctor called for owners to pay attention to the way their dogs respond to different environments

Close-up of a neuron and a happy dog, illustrating the concept of dogs being autistic like humans in scientific research.

Image credits: Pixabay / Gerd Altmann | Pexels / Rodrigo Ortega

Dr. Boyd acknowledged that the idea of dogs exhibiting autism-like traits may unsettle many owners, but she urged them not to jump to conclusions or diagnose their pets on their own.

“It’s maybe less about saying whether your dog is neurodivergent, and more about recognising that we have neurodiversity,” she explained.

For owners, she said the priority should be observing a dog’s individual needs and difficulties.

Facebook post by Laura E. G. Berg discussing research on dogs being autistic like humans and traits on the spectrum.

Chocolate Labrador playing tug of war indoors, exploring if dogs can be autistic like humans according to scientists.

Image credits: Pexels / Josh Sorenson

A dog who startles at loud noises may require quieter environments. A dog who struggles to socialize may need slower introductions. A dog who hyperfocuses might benefit from structured enrichment.

Comment from Katie Carman stating her belief that one of their dogs has autistic traits related to dogs and autism research.

Woman in denim jacket brushing her large dog outdoors, exploring if dogs can be autistic like humans according to scientists.

Image credits: Freepik

However, when behavior becomes distressing, for the dog or the household, she said professional help is necessary.

“They should absolutely be seeking a veterinary check-up and working with a fully qualified behaviorist or trainer,” she said.

Facebook comment from Katherine Seppala discussing dogs having neurological differences like humans, related to dog autism research.

Scientist wearing gloves and mask examining brain scans related to dogs and autism research.

Image credits: Anna Shvets

Beyond Dr. Boyd, veterinarians emphasize that while dogs can display autism-like features, autism remains an unofficial and imprecise label in the animal kingdom.

Most professional bodies avoid using the term, arguing that human diagnostic criteria, which require language assessments, symbolic communication analysis, and childhood development tracking, cannot be transposed onto canines.

“Canine autism” remains debated, and major veterinary bodies do not recognize it as a diagnosis

Veterinarian examining a black dog’s paw, exploring the possibility of dogs being autistic like humans.

Image credits: Freepik

“Dogs cannot be diagnosed with autism as humans can,” told Dr. Kathryn Dench to Kinship in September.

Dench emphasized that canine behavior must be understood within the context of canine cognition and species-specific communication.

Black Labrador lying on vet exam table with a person’s hands checking, related to dogs autistic behavior research.

Image credits: Freepik

At the same time, major veterinary bodies such as the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (ACVB), and the British Veterinary Association (BVA) all confirm that “canine autism” is not a recognized diagnosis.

Person gently holding a calm dog, illustrating the concept of can dogs be autistic like humans in scientific studies.

Image credits: Freepik

Behaviors resembling autism are instead classified under categories such as Canine Dysfunctional Behavior, anxiety-based disorders, or compulsive behavior disorders.

“Pawtism.” Dog owners shared their experiences with dogs that show behavior similar to autism

Comment discussing a dog showing behaviors linked to autistic traits, referencing pawtism and household inclusion.

Comment discussing early research on autism-like syndrome in dogs called Canine Dysfunctional Behavior.

Comment explaining dog behavior linked to autism-like traits in dogs, discussing the concept of pawtism with a photo of a black poodle.