There are pros and cons to having access to every piece of information at your fingertips. While it is convenient to simply pull out your phone if you need an important question answered, the downside is that you come across facts you wish you didn’t have to know

Take these responses to a recent Reddit thread as an example. While most of them are trivial, a handful are shocking enough to make you think for a good few days. Before you know it, you’re doing your own deep dives, for better or worse. 

If you’re fascinated by all things creepy, this list may be for you.

#1

Woman with backpack standing in dense forest surrounded by greenery, evoking creepy and terrifying facts atmosphere The scariest sound you can hear in the wilderness is no sound. When things stop making noise, it's because there's a predator in your direct vicinity, and they're already hiding.

Alarming-Guess-8965 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Man sitting on a brown leather couch, looking distressed in a dimly lit room, conveying creepy and terrifying facts. Not so much creepy but 20 percent of men say they have nobody to talk to when they have a crisis.

    Worth-Garage-1122 , Nik Shuliahin 💛💙/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Ak_Teren
    Ak_Teren
    Ak_Teren
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Because in most cases, nobody gives a dam about our mental health

    #3

    Man with an intense expression looking at himself in a mirror under creepy and terrifying dim orange lighting. It drives me nuts thinking I’ve probably at some point if not several times been around someone who is running free after killing someone.

    AKNZ90 , Or Hakim/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Man staring out window at sunset with a pensive expression reflecting on creepy and terrifying facts. How disturbing people's thoughts really are & how you sometimes never know how much you're at risk.

    Life_Smartly , Ronnie George/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Starry night sky over a dark ocean conveying eerie and creepy atmosphere with distant faint lights on the horizon. The night the titanic sinking was so dark the stars were the only thing survivors saw because the moon already set and the lights on the titanic went out.

    Available-Can1042 , Patrick Connor Klopf/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Man wearing safety gear cutting wood with a chainsaw surrounded by debris, illustrating creepy and terrifying facts. Chainsaws were invented to aid in childbirth.

    astcell , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Newborn baby crying inside a hospital incubator, illustrating creepy and terrifying facts about early life struggles. Till the 1980's something many doctors still believed kids under 1 year couldn't feel pain so surgeries were often done without anesthesia.

    Women die more often in car crashes because those tests still use male bodies but only smaller and not female bodies with a different point of gravity.

    Ordinary-Violinist-9 , Gabriel Dizzi/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Woman in black blazer reading papers at desk with laptop, phone, and office supplies, reflecting on creepy and terrifying facts. I once interviewed the city coroner when I worked for a small community newspaper.

    He said that in cases where they think something suspicious or fishy happened with a death--killed to get an inheritance or something--90% of the time they're right. Ninety percent. I really had no idea so many people killed family members for gain.

    zygotepariah , Pavel Danilyuk/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    And 90% of the time they think a death is suspicious could only be 1% of deaths. That stat means nothing unless he also said what % of deaths they thought were suspicious 🙄

    #9

    Shirtless man with a tattoo serving grilled cheeseburgers, shown outdoors near a barbecue grill on a sunny day. That your nipples are older than your teeth.

    Pimp-o-potamus , Natalia Blauth/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    CD King
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #10

    Close-up of a blue eye with detailed iris and eyelashes, illustrating creepy and terrifying facts concept. There are tiny bugs living in/on your eyelashes - yes, even yours.

    notapunk , Kalea Jerielle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Surgeons in blue scrubs and masks perform a complex operation in a sterile environment, highlighting creepy and terrifying facts. Human brain smell like wet pennies.

    CommissionSpiritual8 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    I'm betting it's the blood that smells like pennies, not the actual brain tissue...

    #12

    Elderly man with a serious expression using hands to cup ears, symbolizing awareness of creepy and terrifying facts. Your hearing is the last organ to shut down. I don’t know if that’s true, but a doctor told me that as a family member was actively dying.

    Trick_Few , Sharon Waldron/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Woman in brown jacket holding phone, looking scared beside a damaged white car, depicting creepy and terrifying facts scenario. You don’t even know how close you’ve come to death many times.

    Darth1Bates , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Woman in a white coat examining an X-ray by a window, illustrating creepy and terrifying facts concept. I saw an xray of a baby’s skull.

    Strange_Lunch6237 , Colynary Media/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    A young boy solving complex math problems on a whiteboard illustrating creepy and terrifying facts concept. That 5 out of 4 people struggle with basic math.

    Jay_Skyywalker7 , Katerina Holmes/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Two storks perched on a large nest with bare tree branches in the background on a clear day. Do you know where the myth about storks bringing babies comes from?
    Storks hunt small hares, and when those hares are in mortal danger, they cry like human babies...
    So people would witness this scene and invent a sweet little tale that kind storks were delivering children to parents, when in reality, those bloodthirsty birds were carrying off helpless baby hares begging for mercy….

    WideNeighborhood4486 , Sébastien Bloesch/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Person sleeping peacefully in bed covered with blankets, illustrating contrast to creepy and terrifying facts theme. You smell different when you’re asleep.

    aloe_veracity , Andrej Lišakov/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Skeleton model visible through a window, representing creepy and terrifying facts about the human body and mortality. Your skeleton is wet all the time.

    RetroMetroShow , Phil Hearing/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Calf nursing from its mother in a barn, illustrating one of the creepy and terrifying facts about animal behaviors. Predators will eat the milk glands of an animal first if their prey is actively lactating.

    justlurking900 , Victória Duarte/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Three climbers in red jackets ascending a snowy mountain slope under a cloudy sky, evoking creepy and terrifying facts. Mount Everest is littered with dead bodies from different time periods, all along and around the summit. Climbers step over them. It is too costly to raise an expedition to retrieve a corpse and too dangerous for other climbers to take corpses down from the mountain. It is also too dangerous for them to be airlifted off of Everest.

    Dying on Everest is considered the equivalent of being "lost at sea.".

    Ok-Reality-9013 , Tom Cleary/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Mugshot of a man with dark hair and facial hair, related to creepy and terrifying facts in a disturbing context. The jeepers creepers director was a kid fiddler, and they knew that, and knew about his prison record before they let him direct.

    Intelligent-Song1289 , Florida Department of Law Enforcement Report

    #22

    Humans are the most greedy and ruthless.

    AdRadiant1746 Report

    #23

    Person using a colorful duster to clean a desk and computer in a room with a lamp and minimal decor, creepy facts concept. Most of the dust around your space is actually the millions of skin flakes or dead skin cells that we don’t realize.

    sereneloop_211 , Faruk Tokluoğlu/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Young girl standing on a park pathway holding a teddy bear, evoking a sense of creepy and terrifying facts atmosphere. How age of consent laws around the world.vary from 12 to 19.

    B00bsmelikey , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Group of mourners dressed in black at a graveyard, evoking creepy and terrifying facts about death and loss. You’re more likely to killed by a family member than a stranger.

    nerdmoot , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Man lifting shirt to reveal belly while holding a burger, illustrating creepy and terrifying facts about health risks. Your belly button is your old mouth.

    Scape_goat2000 , Photo By: Kaboompics.com/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Wicker coffin with flowers on a morgue trolley, illustrating creepy and terrifying facts people wish they never learned. Have a relative who works in a crematorium. Sometimes they find surgical tools in the cremains.

    Daisygurl30 , The Good Funeral Guide/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    Patient with nasal oxygen tube and headscarf sitting on bed reading a book, illustrating creepy and terrifying facts about illness. I’m not sure if it’s true, but I heard somewhere that your body is constantly fighting off cancers.

    YamLow8097 , Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Man in green shirt indoors holding nose with disgusted expression illustrating creepy and terrifying facts. When you smell a really bad smell, it's because the wind is wafting millions of molecules of whatever is creating that smell up into your nose.

    No-Conclusion8653 , kues1/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Woman wearing headphones using treadmill in a gym, illustrating creepy and terrifying facts about personal health. A really big percentage of morbidly obese people were sexually abused - had major trauma.

    HOFindy , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    I read somewhere that wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, it is almost certain that there’s at least several spiders within ten feet of you.

    LivingStCelestine Report

    #32

    Why we know the % of water the human body contains….

    Newforumbloke Report

    CD King
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    And also what happens to the human body while dying of hypothermia.

    #33

    After interning with a forensic anthropologist, if they ask to borrow your crock pot, say NO. It’s meant to “cook” the flesh off the bones so they can do the skeletal work. Smells weird, works well.

    Ascending_Lavatory Report

    #34

    Only 50% of people have a reaction to bed bug bites. So lots of people being bit and living with bed bugs unknowingly.

    Metal_Muse Report

    #35

    I didn’t really learn it from someone, i realized it. Right now at this very second, wherever you are in the world, you are on top of probably thousands of different creatures including humans. It does not matter where you go, you will always be on top of someone’s or something’s grave. This earth has a lot of layers; it changes all the time.

    gomickyourself222 Report

    #36

    Type-1 Diabetics can fall victim to “DIBS” or “Dead In Bed Syndrome”. Essentially they pass away in their sleep for no apparent medical reason. It generally happens to younger diabetics and rarely over 40 years old. It cant directly be related to low or high blood sugar and it something that just happens (although somewhat rare).

    sophos313 Report

    #37

    When humans die, their bowels “move”. For executions, prisoners have cotton balls stuffed up the colon to control the “movement “.

    Soft-Tower8951 Report

    #38

    On average, you walk past about 36 murderers in your life. Depends on where you live, but still creepy thought.

    darkvash Report

    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I've walked past way more than that. There's a penitentiary (closed in 1995) in my hometown and we would walk/drive past it all the time.

    #39

    Knowing that I'm living through my date of death and I'm absolutely unaware of it ... it's applicable for all of us.

    _youhadmeathello Report

    #40

    An entire village was wiped out by a carbon dioxide cloud. 1700 people. No warning, just silent, unescapable death.

    JoisChaoticWhatever Report

    #41

    Why there are fewer male morticians.

    Content_Slice_886 Report

    #42

    Some English people in the 16th and 17th centuries ate crushed Egyptian mummies.

    Salty-Count Report

    #43

    When there's a serial killer loose, people with Dissociative Identity Disorder have something extra to fear. They can't be sure they're not the m******r.

    copperdomebodhi Report

    #44

    That dead bodies can sit up on their own during decomposition due to muscle contractions. Nope. Didn’t need that info.

    upstoreplsthrowaway Report

    #45

    - 50% of breast cancers have already metastasised before you even get a diagnosis
    - There are a lot of mutations that produce quite unspecific symptoms, so you might have one and don’t know and when you get kids, they might be affected a lot more than you.
    - there was a medication for sleeping and anxiety reducing that resulted in a lot of children with birth defects. They were amazed b the medication at that time because it apparently didn’t make you addicted but they didn’t know the effect it would have on pregnancy or rather the unborn child. It’s called Contergan or Thalidomide if you wanna look it up.

    Fair-Chemist187 Report

    #46

    It is at least possible that the brain can remain conscious for a few seconds after decapitation.

    thegreatandpowerfulE Report

    #47

    Your phone’s microphone can be activated without you knowing, and yes, apps *can* listen in even when they’re not open.

    upstoreplsthrowaway Report

    #48

    Police cars with flashing lights blocking a dark street at night, evoking creepy and terrifying facts atmosphere. Back in the 70s, when my mom was in high school, she dated a guy who was the captain of a rival high school's basketball team. The following year, he and two friends abducted 3 teenage girls, m******d them, and hid their bodies in the woods.

    Another interesting fact is that the killers hosed down the trunk of the murder car at the same car wash I used to go to when I lived in that town, and they also bought the rope that was used in the crime at a hardware store where my brother used to work.

    And yet another interesting fact is that one of the 3 killers was arrested by my next door neighbor, who was a young State Police corporal at the time.

    Amazingly, I only learned of this about 3 years ago reading a true crime blog.

    onefellswoop70 , Martin Podsiad/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #49

    Most gruesome crime scenes smell like iron.

    Kindly-Guidance714 Report

    #50

    Otto Warmbier was on a group tour of No. Korea in January 2016. He was pulled out of line at the airport as he was headed home. He was detained and accused of stealing a poster with Kim Jong’s name on it. He was beaten, tortured and forced to give a confession written in stilted English (he claimed to have been tasked to steal the poster by a church “deaconess” in exchange for money when in fact he was Jewish). He was put on trial & sentenced to 17 years hard labor. Since there are no diplomatic relations with NK, the State Dept. could not intervene. 17 months later, NK suddenly announced he was ill and would be returned to his family. His head was shaved & he was blind, deaf and incoherently screaming. Parts of his brain were missing w/o surgery, which is thought to be the result of waterboarding. He lapsed into a coma and his family removed him from life support, and he died in June 2017. No explanation was ever revealed as to why he was targeted.

    Ultraviolet_Eclectic Report

    #51

    U.s. presidents are selected — not elected.

    ReputationHumble6591 Report

    #52

    Cockroaches can live without their heads for about 2 weeks. They don’t have a central nervous system so die from starvation. They sweat through their shells. They give me the heeby jeebies.

    Critical-Reality7377 Report

