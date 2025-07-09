If you’re fascinated by all things creepy, this list may be for you.

Take these responses to a recent Reddit thread as an example. While most of them are trivial, a handful are shocking enough to make you think for a good few days. Before you know it, you’re doing your own deep dives, for better or worse.

There are pros and cons to having access to every piece of information at your fingertips. While it is convenient to simply pull out your phone if you need an important question answered, the downside is that you come across facts you wish you didn’t have to know .

#1 The scariest sound you can hear in the wilderness is no sound. When things stop making noise, it's because there's a predator in your direct vicinity, and they're already hiding.

RELATED:

#2 Not so much creepy but 20 percent of men say they have nobody to talk to when they have a crisis.

#3 It drives me nuts thinking I’ve probably at some point if not several times been around someone who is running free after killing someone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 How disturbing people's thoughts really are & how you sometimes never know how much you're at risk.

#5 The night the titanic sinking was so dark the stars were the only thing survivors saw because the moon already set and the lights on the titanic went out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Chainsaws were invented to aid in childbirth.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Till the 1980's something many doctors still believed kids under 1 year couldn't feel pain so surgeries were often done without anesthesia.



Women die more often in car crashes because those tests still use male bodies but only smaller and not female bodies with a different point of gravity.

#8 I once interviewed the city coroner when I worked for a small community newspaper.



He said that in cases where they think something suspicious or fishy happened with a death--killed to get an inheritance or something--90% of the time they're right. Ninety percent. I really had no idea so many people killed family members for gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 That your nipples are older than your teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 There are tiny bugs living in/on your eyelashes - yes, even yours.

#11 Human brain smell like wet pennies.

#12 Your hearing is the last organ to shut down. I don’t know if that’s true, but a doctor told me that as a family member was actively dying.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 You don’t even know how close you’ve come to death many times.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I saw an xray of a baby’s skull.

#15 That 5 out of 4 people struggle with basic math.

#16 Do you know where the myth about storks bringing babies comes from?

Storks hunt small hares, and when those hares are in mortal danger, they cry like human babies...

So people would witness this scene and invent a sweet little tale that kind storks were delivering children to parents, when in reality, those bloodthirsty birds were carrying off helpless baby hares begging for mercy….

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 You smell different when you’re asleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Your skeleton is wet all the time.

#19 Predators will eat the milk glands of an animal first if their prey is actively lactating.

#20 Mount Everest is littered with dead bodies from different time periods, all along and around the summit. Climbers step over them. It is too costly to raise an expedition to retrieve a corpse and too dangerous for other climbers to take corpses down from the mountain. It is also too dangerous for them to be airlifted off of Everest.



Dying on Everest is considered the equivalent of being "lost at sea.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 The jeepers creepers director was a kid fiddler, and they knew that, and knew about his prison record before they let him direct.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Humans are the most greedy and ruthless.

#23 Most of the dust around your space is actually the millions of skin flakes or dead skin cells that we don’t realize.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 How age of consent laws around the world.vary from 12 to 19.

#25 You’re more likely to killed by a family member than a stranger.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Your belly button is your old mouth.

#27 Have a relative who works in a crematorium. Sometimes they find surgical tools in the cremains.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I’m not sure if it’s true, but I heard somewhere that your body is constantly fighting off cancers.

#29 When you smell a really bad smell, it's because the wind is wafting millions of molecules of whatever is creating that smell up into your nose.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 A really big percentage of morbidly obese people were sexually abused - had major trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I read somewhere that wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, it is almost certain that there’s at least several spiders within ten feet of you.

#32 Why we know the % of water the human body contains….

#33 After interning with a forensic anthropologist, if they ask to borrow your crock pot, say NO. It’s meant to “cook” the flesh off the bones so they can do the skeletal work. Smells weird, works well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Only 50% of people have a reaction to bed bug bites. So lots of people being bit and living with bed bugs unknowingly.

#35 I didn’t really learn it from someone, i realized it. Right now at this very second, wherever you are in the world, you are on top of probably thousands of different creatures including humans. It does not matter where you go, you will always be on top of someone’s or something’s grave. This earth has a lot of layers; it changes all the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Type-1 Diabetics can fall victim to “DIBS” or “Dead In Bed Syndrome”. Essentially they pass away in their sleep for no apparent medical reason. It generally happens to younger diabetics and rarely over 40 years old. It cant directly be related to low or high blood sugar and it something that just happens (although somewhat rare).

#37 When humans die, their bowels “move”. For executions, prisoners have cotton balls stuffed up the colon to control the “movement “.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 On average, you walk past about 36 murderers in your life. Depends on where you live, but still creepy thought.

#39 Knowing that I'm living through my date of death and I'm absolutely unaware of it ... it's applicable for all of us.

#40 An entire village was wiped out by a carbon dioxide cloud. 1700 people. No warning, just silent, unescapable death.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Why there are fewer male morticians.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Some English people in the 16th and 17th centuries ate crushed Egyptian mummies.

#43 When there's a serial killer loose, people with Dissociative Identity Disorder have something extra to fear. They can't be sure they're not the m******r.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 That dead bodies can sit up on their own during decomposition due to muscle contractions. Nope. Didn’t need that info.

#45 - 50% of breast cancers have already metastasised before you even get a diagnosis

- There are a lot of mutations that produce quite unspecific symptoms, so you might have one and don’t know and when you get kids, they might be affected a lot more than you.

- there was a medication for sleeping and anxiety reducing that resulted in a lot of children with birth defects. They were amazed b the medication at that time because it apparently didn’t make you addicted but they didn’t know the effect it would have on pregnancy or rather the unborn child. It’s called Contergan or Thalidomide if you wanna look it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 It is at least possible that the brain can remain conscious for a few seconds after decapitation.

#47 Your phone’s microphone can be activated without you knowing, and yes, apps *can* listen in even when they’re not open.

#48 Back in the 70s, when my mom was in high school, she dated a guy who was the captain of a rival high school's basketball team. The following year, he and two friends abducted 3 teenage girls, m******d them, and hid their bodies in the woods.



Another interesting fact is that the killers hosed down the trunk of the murder car at the same car wash I used to go to when I lived in that town, and they also bought the rope that was used in the crime at a hardware store where my brother used to work.



And yet another interesting fact is that one of the 3 killers was arrested by my next door neighbor, who was a young State Police corporal at the time.



Amazingly, I only learned of this about 3 years ago reading a true crime blog.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Most gruesome crime scenes smell like iron.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Otto Warmbier was on a group tour of No. Korea in January 2016. He was pulled out of line at the airport as he was headed home. He was detained and accused of stealing a poster with Kim Jong’s name on it. He was beaten, tortured and forced to give a confession written in stilted English (he claimed to have been tasked to steal the poster by a church “deaconess” in exchange for money when in fact he was Jewish). He was put on trial & sentenced to 17 years hard labor. Since there are no diplomatic relations with NK, the State Dept. could not intervene. 17 months later, NK suddenly announced he was ill and would be returned to his family. His head was shaved & he was blind, deaf and incoherently screaming. Parts of his brain were missing w/o surgery, which is thought to be the result of waterboarding. He lapsed into a coma and his family removed him from life support, and he died in June 2017. No explanation was ever revealed as to why he was targeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 U.s. presidents are selected — not elected.