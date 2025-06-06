83 People Share Creepy Facts That Might Get Stuck In Your Brain Forever
There are plenty of wholesome corners on the internet. This just isn’t one of them.
In various Reddit threads, people have shared some of the creepiest facts they’ve ever learned. From unsettling truths about life and the universe to disturbing details about science and nature, these revelations are anything but comforting.
I was 9-10 years old when full grown men started creeping on me. My almost 5 year old is more than halfway to the age when the sexual harassment becomes obvious.
It makes me want to burn the world to ash.
Sleep paralysis combined with hallucinations that you are being watched by a frightening entity is a very real thing experienced by millions of people.
I've only had this once, many years ago. Saw a legion of Roman soldiers marching past me in the hallway through the open door.
My iPhone figured out my son’s nickname and labeled all his pictures with it.
There is a bank in the state of Colorado that has a lockbox in it. In that lockbox is the last recording of Timothy "Grizzly Man" Treadwell, a conservation enthusiast and bane of the existence of Katmai National Park rangers, due to his dangerous interactions with the park grizzlies.
The recording consists of the audio of Timothy and his girlfriend, Amie Huguenard, being attacked, eaten, and killed (in that order) by Bear 141 "Ollie"*. The only people to have listened to this audio are the park rangers and troopers who assisted in identification and recovery of Treadwell and Huguenard's bodies, the forensics specialists working on the case, and Werner Herzog, director of the documentary about Treadwell called "Grizzly Man". Herzog is the reason the tape is in a private bank lockbox and will never see the public light of day.
*"Ollie" is the name given to the bear by Treadwell, as is commonly done by fans of the Katmai Bears. He was tagged as Bear 141, and park rangers and NPS staff are no longer involved with naming bears: all named bears are considered to be "unofficial fan names".
"Treadwell set his campsite near a salmon stream where wild bears commonly feed in autumn. He was in the park later in the year than normal,[4] at a time when bears attempt to gain as much fat as possible before winter. Food was scarce that autumn, causing the bears to be even more aggressive than usual" Yep, this is ChrisMcCandless-level decision making there.
Apart from Maxwell, not one Epstein island visitor has been prosecuted.
It's important to point out that not all visitors engaged in despicable activities. A very small percentage did. Epstein used the Island retreat as a meeting and socializing place for his business (and, likely, espionage) activities. The sexual stuff was a further tier where a fraction of the most trusted guest -or the espionage targets- would be invited. Using the flight logs as a "proof" of shady activities is tricky because those logs include a ton of people that were there maybe once or twice, for trivial reasons, and never partook in the bad stuff. On the contrary, it's reasonable to assume people who visited frequently, including Donald Trump, took part in the darker side.
I once looked at the registered s*x offender map for my area.
During the merger of two black holes,a black holes can occasionally get ejected from the system and get shot out into open space and become a wandering black hole, the creepy part for me is that because a large part of the way in which we see black holes is through their interactions with their surroundings we wouldn’t really be able to see it coming towards us.
You could lose your health at any time and become disabled. Not scary, just unfortunate and sad.
Yup, happened to me. Sick at work one day and that was it started. I have been medically retired for 4 years now.
When a star explodes it creates a Gamma burst and it destroys all in it’s path If a Gamma burst goes off near Earth we’ll all be wiped out because it happens immediately and there is no warning.
Good news: none of the stars within 200 light years (the "danger zone" where energy is strong enough to cause massive damage) of our Solar System are of the type that emit gamma ray bursts while exploding. https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Space_for_you/Gamma-ray_bursts_are_we_safe
The idea that our smartphones are constantly knowing what we feel and then whenever you scroll any social media it will display a lot of videos that can relate to you.
Every day you are getting dozens of cancerous cells. It's just that your immune system is doing a great job to get rid of them. Until it doesn't.
Most attention I got from men was at aged 13.
While you're on opioids, your brain stops producing dopamine. When you are experiencing withdrawal, it's because it takes a while for that process to start again. So the intense depression and misery is basically how we would all experience life if our brains weren't constantly doping us up with happy chemicals.
Some women have reported feeling their organs slowly slide back into place after giving birth via a C-section.
My mother reported this after emergency open-heart surgery, so yeah, not limited to breeding.
It's impossible to know whether every other person you see is actually conscious and not, say, a philosophical zombie.
I hope I don't run into any zombies then. I don't want to get into any debate about Cartesian dualism
Autistic women are more likely to be R@p3d/SAed.
Might not be as scary as you hoped, but it's scary to me as an autistic woman.
Raped and sexually a*saulted. We can't discuss an issue if we're afraid to use the correct terms.
We're due for a Carrington level (or bigger) solar event.
In 200 years no one will remember you, except you do something very awesome… or very bad that puts you in a history book.
I don't think anyone remembers me now, let alone 200 years from now
In Hawaii there are hundreds caves throughout the islands and the ancient Hawaiians buried there dead in them , so it could be possible that if you find a unmarked cave it could be a chance it has ancient remains in it .
That in an emergency your little toes can Auto amputate themselves.
That's a bit vague. What constitutes an "emergency"? I don't my toes to jettison themselves just because I forgot to put the rubbish bin out and I can hear the truck
Police r**e people being detained, and most of the time nothing is ever done about it. NO s*x is consensual when it’s with someone being detained. Never.
I don’t know why but thinking about something at the bottom of the ocean like the Titanic gives me the creeps. All that pitch black water.
For most of human history, Mosquitoes have been the most dangerous animal to our species.
Morgues prefer to hire Women because they don't stick their d***s in corpses.
The tongue of a hummingbird wrapped around its brain and it works like a tape measure.
Anytime I find out some animal or another has a weird barbed p***s or a p***s like a corkscrew (pigs), I wish I didn’t know it. Because it’s often some pretty decent animals that you wouldn’t expect.
There's a shortwave radio transmitter based in Russia that has been continuously broadcasting strange, repetitive buzzing sounds, periodically interrupted by spoken Russian, stating names or random numbers. This has been going on continuously since the early 1980s and possibly longer.
That before/as we lose our baby teeth, the permanent ones are already inside our skull. Waiting... Watching...
Your child is much more likely to be m*lested by a family member or family friend than anyone on the s*x offender registry.
That the number #1 cause of death of pregnant women is murder. Let that s**t sink in and be careful who you are friends and lovers with.
The uncanny valley theorem.
Humans have an inherited evolutionary trait that causes an aversion to things that look human-like. This means that our ancient ancestors developed this fear from encountering beings that looked human, but were not.
This is widely considered a BS "theory". The uncanny valley effect stems from uneasiness caused by confusion of the cognitive processes involved in pattern recognition; an close-to-realistic representation of a human is recognized as a human but the imperfection make our brain doubt the initial assessment, and challenge the initial categorization causing conflicting reaction (empathic feeling because human, but distrust because not fully matching expectations) leading to discomfort. An actual theory in cultural anthropology is that the uneasiness comes from the recognition of signs that are misinterpreted as connected to illness, that cause repulsion, or sub-par mating features; as in most of the field, there are little scientific proofs about this theory.
That embarassing thing you did the other day? Every decision you ever made led to that point, everything your generations of ancestors lived for led up to that point.
Today i learned that you can get pregnant while being pregnant. As a woman that scared the s**t out of me.
How humans and pigs are so weirdly related.
You can use pig pancreas for transplants and to make insulin. You can use more organs of a pig.
But the fact that scares me, terrifies me is...Humans smell like good pork when they burn.
I was in the spot of an accident with high voltage and it burnt my dad's hand...to this day the smell haunts me. My dad was fine, but the smell. The live burnt flesh, in this hue of vicious pink that feels unnatural and charred black. It smelled of smoke, burnt dirt and pork.
I don't eat pork anymore. My dad actually loves eating pork though...so I guess someone is a cannibal :/.
I think that basically most meat smells the same when fried. One exception is the meat of uncastrated male pigs (do not know how they are called in english). That smell is horrible.
That death is inevitable and sometimes comes in unwanted/unexpected ways like natural causes or by intention.
You have millions of mites, known as demodex, living on your face.
Female p********a is widely accepted.
If animals could talk, they would sound like a bunch of psycho/sociopaths and no one would advocate for them anymore.
I saw this on another one but it stuck with me.
If all the bacteria in a block of cheese were to move in the same direction, that block of cheese would move quite the distance in a day.
There are microscopic creatures all over our skin that are being born, eating, mating, and dying at any given moment, and they will never ever wash away completely.
Human body contains the strongest hallucinogen we know of. Nobody knows why it’s there.
Dust is primarily dead skin.
Your brain can make you go blind randomly.
That's happened to me 3 times in my life I can remember. Since it happened I've always considered it to be like fainting except I've never lost consciousness. First time it happened was quite scary, I was at a party but I remained calm and managed to get outside by running my hands along the walls till I got to the front door. I sat down on the front steps and just waited and breathed until after about 3-5 minutes my vision slowly started to come back. The other 2 times it happened I knew I'd be ok if I was able to get outside and just sit down and breathe.
Overpopulation, with everything going on (climate change/inflation/diminishing resources), people still encourage reproduction, especially in third world countries.
You can go blind if your immune system realizes that you have eyes.
Brain aneurysms can happen to anyone, regardless of age.
That no one is ever truly banned or blocked from a website. With the existence of VPNs and multiple accounts, you never know who might be contacting you.
We're all going to physically and mentally deteriorate, then die.
Antibiotic resistance is a huge massive growing problem.
When you enter an outhouse or smelly place, you aren’t just smelling the rot. You’re tasting it also.
Tumors can in some cases grow eyes, hair and/or teeth.
If you die alone at home, your pets might eventually start eating you. Especially cats.
My cats are welcome to eat me if I drop dead at home. I have no friends and my brother doesn't give a F about me so no one will miss me except the cats. Feast on, my darlings!
More disturbing than creepy, but people getting shot is not like the movies. They don’t just quietly fall over dead unless it’s directly to the head. Shots to the abdomen and throat, even if fatal, take a bit for the person to die. This period is almost always filled with lots of blood, screaming, urination, and defecation. Even if it is a direct shot to the head resulting in instant death, the only part that doesn’t happen is the screaming.
Every single one of us has microscopic mites living in our eyelashes.
That my parents had to have s*x to have children.
I worked at a cemetery. If you are buried underground the vault and coffin don't keep the water and bugs out. Your body is a sodden bug ridden mess.
Snails have teeth.
How many?
15,000 - 25,000
If I remember correctly their teeth are one of the hardest materials on Earth.
The same reason you fall in love with someone is the same reason you fall out of love with that person.
So at the beginning you enjoy their spontaneity. Towards the end, they're unstable.
That corpse's mouths are sewn shut.
Maybe to stop any embarrassment if they start saying "I'm not dead yet"
Sweat and dirt don't cause body odor. It's the bacteria on one's body that causes that.
Once rabies symptoms show you’re basically dead.
In some places - To help shrimp breed more, they take one of the eyes off the female shrimp/prawn…look it up!! Totally unforgettable.
Step dads are 30 times more likely to m****t the kids.
That whales do not die of old age. They become too weak to resurface and drown.
Or they die by violence.
Those are the only options.
Edit: Correction, suffocating after beaching themselves is a fun and exciting third choice.
Using an acid bath does NOT "melt body's" as claimed by Jessy Pinkman in the TV show, Breaking Bad.
Source - University Of Wyoming forensic report that was conducted for, and used in the South Australian trial in regards to the Snowtown Murders.
Your body can decide to spontaneously amputate parts of yourself. We don’t know why it does it, or how to stop it once it starts.
That the ocean is full of dead bodies.
That there's a filth factor in EVERYTHING we consume.
That in every fig, a tiny wasp is lodged in its center, it is the one who crawled in there to polinise it.
My father's school did a guided tour through the woods searching and learning about local herbs.
A few years later, my father was still a child, police showed up and asked him if he recognized the man in a picture that they showed him. My father explained that he was the herbalist tour guide.
Apparently, the guy had m******d several boys and had my father's name and address in his car.
The police had caught the guy by this point. I think he k*lled himself or died in suspicious circumstances...
A non zero number of farmers go missing yearly from pigs. They will eat just about anything.
40% of commercial pilots admit to falling asleep during
a flight.
1 in 10 women say they have been r***d by their spouse and 83% of those women say it's their current spouse. Also just r**e statistics in general are horrifying. The conviction rate is appalling.
UFOs are real and have been real for a very long time and purposely kept completely secret until recently. What they're planning to do or portray with them is frightening.
That one day, I will die.
You can't smell or taste botulism.
Kolas s**t in their babies mouths to “get used” to digesting a plant that’s basically poisonous to them, which gives them bad diarrhea (so basically they diarrhea s**t in their babies mouths), and they also don’t recognize the plant they eat leaves so they also would literally starve if it isn’t on the tree.
The youngest human female to give birth did so before her 6th birthday.
After a few years, a feather bed pillow contains more mite feces than it does feathers.
I work at a hospital 😫 did you know that dead people can sit up? OPEN THEIR EYES?? Or even cry?!?! Not my department but my friends from there come in pretty spooked sometimes.
That cows have to be impregnated to produce milk. Therefore the cows are ALWAYS pregnant in order to continue producing milk for people to consume. As soon as the cow gives birth, they impregnate her again. That’s probably more cruel and disgusting than it is creepy.
I grew up down the street from a small dairy farm. Once a cow is pregnant once, as long as she is milked every day, she will continue giving milk indefinitely. Most years farmer Ben didn't have any calves, and if they did, it was one or two. All the cows did not have to be pregnant all the time. Same thing with humans really. If you wanted to keep pumping after your baby was weaned, in order to donate milk for instance, you could do it indefinitely.
Oyster are alive when you eat them.