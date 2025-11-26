ADVERTISEMENT

The most disturbing creepy stories are always the ones that are true. Ghosts and monsters might be frightening, but it’s easy for us to simply dismiss them as fake. If you really want to chill someone to their core, tell them a tale about true evil that lives among us…

Reddit users have recently been recalling the most disturbing and heartbreaking threads they’ve ever read online. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that these stories might not be easy to stomach. But if you’re ready to be spooked and horrified, you’ve come to the right place. Good luck making it through this list, and be sure to upvote the stories that sound like they came straight out of a horror film.

Person dressed in a Spider-Man costume standing in a dining room, illustrating narrowly avoided kidnapping stories online. There was one that asked entertainers for children parties about wild stuff from these parties. The amount of children that asked fake Superman, Spider-Man or Fairy Godmother to be taken away from bad parents...

norulnegru , TheBigJack64 / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    Young girl in white dress reaching toward a window, evoking themes of narrowly avoided kidnapping and disturbing stories. The story of a kid who said “the man is in my room again,” and the parents later found footprints on the inside of the window sill. I still think about that.

    LowerAd3849 , freepic.diller / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Man in a brown coat and hat carrying a leather bag walking up stairs, illustrating narrowly avoided being kidnapped concept. I don’t know if “creepy” or just “insane story”: it was about a guy who just up and left his entire life. How 9-11-2001 happened and on that day he just got up and left NYC. His job, friends, possessions. Like completely went dark, moved to another place far away, went by a new name, started a new life.

    He went into a ton of detail about everything he left behind and what it was like having a clean break, acknowledged people would be sad and hurt. It’s assumed he died that day, but apparently he just got sick of…everything…and just…disappeared to start life over again.

    Not sure creepy. Definitely, mind blowing.

    ClipIn , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    That’s one of the first things I thought of during 911. “This would be the perfect way for someone to disappear.”

    To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to the Reddit user who encouraged others to share their stories, Gajanand_bhatia.

    "I asked the question because those creepy late-night Reddit threads always stay in my head longer than they should," the author told Bored Panda. "And I was curious [about] what stuck with other people too."
    #4

    Young girl in dental chair holding a toothbrush, with a dentist assisting, illustrating narrowly avoided being kidnapped safety concept. I came across a post a while back—something like, “Doctors of Reddit: what’s the worst injury or case you’ve ever seen?” In it, someone shared a horrifying story about a one-year-old girl who had her lips numbed at the dentist, then ended up chewing off her entire bottom lip. She required multiple surgeries to repair the damage. Just thinking about it makes my skin crawl…

    Gajanand04 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Close-up of a small hidden camera held between fingers, representing disturbing internet threads about narrowly avoided kidnapping. The one about people finding hidden cameras in their homes.

    angelicocobaby , EuphoricSide5370 / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Minecraft-style pixelated birthday cake with red number 17 candles on flat grass under clear blue sky. I wasn’t the most creepiest but it hit me hard. It was from green text sub. And guy was telling story about his younger brother who [passed away] of cancer. And he remembered how in one instance he was rude to him when his little brother wanted to show him something on Minecraft. Later when his little brother [passed] he opened the game and it was something like “Happy birthday brother” made from blocks in the game. I am almost 30 and have a small brother and it literally made me cry.

    Particular-Shop-785 , Brix001 / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    We also asked the author why they believe people are so fascinated by these creepy stories. "I think people love scary stories because they let us feel fear in a safe way. It’s unsettling, but also exciting," Gajanand_bhatia explained.

    Finally, they shared what they thought of the responses to their post. "The replies were a mix of hilarious and genuinely disturbing. Some surprised me because they sounded way too real."

    #7

    Young man arranging colorful sticky notes on glass wall, focused on planning a disturbing internet thread strategy. The carbon monoxide poisoning guy. He thought his landlord was breaking in and leaving creepy notes, but it turned out he was writing them himself while hallucinating. Reddit literally saved his life.

    Revenge_Flame , Frolopiaton Palm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    If something strange starts happening, including if you think you're being haunted, have testing done for gas leaks. A large number of these, especially those that end when you leave the home, are/were most likely caused by gas. If the gas is fine get a checkup before jumping to the supernatural or paranoid.

    #8

    Hand holding a spotted slug in dim light, illustrating themes of narrowly avoided being kidnapped and disturbing internet threads. That one where the boyfriend was feeding his girlfriend her ground up pet slugs

    pyrocidal , anonymous -reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Hand holding a small hidden camera with its memory card removed, illustrating disturbing online content related to narrowly avoided kidnapping. The thread where people shared ‘I found hidden cameras in my AirBnB’ made me triple-check my place.

    Novel-Lemon3678 , sammppler / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Young woman sitting on floor against wall, covering face with hands, depicting fear and narrowly avoided kidnapping experience. I came across an Askreddit thread I read a while ago asking about the experiences of teens who went through the troubled teen industry. How this industry still exists in 2025 blows my mind.

    Cool-Chipmunk-7559 , Vitaly Gariev / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Worried woman looking down with a man blurred in the background, illustrating narrowly avoided being kidnapped scenario. Woman had her soon to be ex-husband commenting on things she did when he was not at the house. Couldn't find the cameras. Never updated again. This was 9+ years ago.

    fingertrapt , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Young woman with wide eyes covering her mouth, illustrating fear and shock in disturbing online threads about kidnapping. It was one where some lady said that she was getting attacked by the devil, she said that she would wake up with scratches and bruises every morning and she even posted pictures. (But one day I checked to see if she had posted anything else, but her account was gone, so I never heard anything else about it).

    JuanG_13 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Person walking alone on a foggy forest path, evoking a sense of narrowly avoided kidnapping and disturbing online threads. I remember one about a guy talking about how periodically throughout their life some mysterious figure would be nearby whistling some simple melody. Apparently this was something the person experienced since childhood and even across moves. I think they even had videos and all of them had a figure some distance away whistling the same melody in each video. I think one of the videos was someone in a kayak slowly rowing away while whistling. Unfortunately I don't remember any other details or know how true any of it was but was certainly a spooky read.

    PrometheanDemise , rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Stone steps covered with leaves and moss ascending through a dense forest path in a narrow, secluded area. The stairs in the woods stories were unsettling.

    jemimapuddle13 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    ? Not familiar with those.

    #15

    Dimly lit window at night on an old building, evoking a sense of fear and narrowly avoided kidnapping danger. There was one where a guy found out his neighbour had been living in his attic for months without him knowing. I still think about it when I hear random noises at night.

    HallApprehensive6593 , Дмитрий Рощупкин / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Teen wearing sunglasses and a red shirt standing closely between two narrow walls, illustrating narrowly avoided being kidnapped concept Honestly those “people living in your walls” threads still haunt me, i couldn’t sleep after reading them.

    EuphoricEditor5133 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Woman in a brown leather jacket and blue beanie looking anxious in a dimly lit parking garage, evoking kidnapping fear. Easily the ones where people talk about near-miss encounters with strangers — like someone realizing they narrowly avoided being kidnapped or stalked. Those threads always stick with me way more than the paranormal stuff.

    Impossible-Oil-9775 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Woman and teenager sharing a tender moment outdoors, illustrating emotions related to narrowly avoided being kidnapped stories. I once saw one of some kid who was convinced his mom was flirting with him.

    Boulderdrip , Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Newborn baby sleeping peacefully on a soft gray blanket, evoking themes of safety and narrowly avoided kidnapping fears. Can’t remember much else, but it’s stuck with me the last year or two: a person on reddit had a cousin or something that would push on the soft spots on babies for fun. Said their family had a high rate of special needs.

    bongo1138 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Dimly lit attic with a wooden ladder and light beam, evoking the mood of narrowly avoided kidnapping scenes. The thread where people shared “someone’s been living in my attic” stories still haunts me.

    sugarcoccoo , Dmitry Ant / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Two women sitting on a couch looking shocked and worried while reading disturbing threads about narrowly avoided kidnapping on a laptop. That subreddit (not tagging it) that’s just AI bots literally responding to AI bots… It’s all just… Posts and threads by bots.

    It’s absolutely terrifying.

    TCsnowdream , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Black car driving at night on a dimly lit street, representing narrowly avoided kidnapping and disturbing internet threads. I read this creepy creepy story and I can’t even remember the whole thing, cause I think I blocked it out. I’d be so happy if someone found it.

    It was something to do with someone seeing the same car with a license plate following him around everywhere. Eventually I think he met the driver in a bar or something and I think he thought he was an alien. The alien basically said like “I will follow you forever”?

    Does this sound familiar to anyone?

    AlwaysStayPanicked , Lam Duy Nguyen Ngọc / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Silhouettes of two people pressing hands against frosted glass of a worn, c*****d door, evoking disturbing internet kidnapping threads. The one above this was titled "What paranormal activity have you come across?".

    DashcamAdelaide , Nathan Wright / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

