I am a professional photographer, and was recently hired to photograph adoptable cats by Paws of Hope in Stevensville, MI. As I was working with the cats, I took note of the quirks, preferences, and charm of each of them. Beyond the traditional portraits, I decided I would create a home for them in Photoshop, taking into consideration their personality. Each of these cats has been in foster care for a long time and deserves a chance to find their forever home.

