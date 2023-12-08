I Photographed 16 Cats In Need Of Their Forever Home And Created A Home For Them In Images
I am a professional photographer, and was recently hired to photograph adoptable cats by Paws of Hope in Stevensville, MI. As I was working with the cats, I took note of the quirks, preferences, and charm of each of them. Beyond the traditional portraits, I decided I would create a home for them in Photoshop, taking into consideration their personality. Each of these cats has been in foster care for a long time and deserves a chance to find their forever home.
