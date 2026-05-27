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We’re all capable of being dramatic sometimes. You may not be proud of it, and you might immediately regret it. But most of us have blown up at a parent, a partner, a sibling, a friend, or an innocent customer service employee who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The best thing to do in these situations is to immediately apologize and explain where the behavior came from. “So sorry, it won’t happen again!” But if you decide to go online and double down on your rampage, well, you might never live it down. Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots below featuring people who displayed dramatic, entitled behavior and definitely overreacted to completely normal situations!

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#1

How Dare They Make Me Wait For My Ridiculous Last Minute Order?

Angry review about long wait at Subway for footlong subs at confirmation party

kusemek Report

15points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Father Refused To Bring My Son To Figure Skating Practice After I Let Him Babysit

    Text message arguing about masculinity and figure skating in a dramatic conversation

    unknown Report

    15points
    POST
    #3

    This One Is Just A Gem

    Text conversation showing a dramatic argument over a free microwave and delivery demands

    minxie_mayhem246 Report

    14points
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    Seeing someone overreact to a perfectly normal situation can be jarring. You might be wondering what in the world is wrong with them, and you might be scared that they’ll take out their frustration on you next. But the truth is, this reaction usually isn’t random. And it might be best to try to understand where exactly it is coming from.

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    Ilene Strauss Cohen, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today explaining that these emotional overreactions usually come from one of a few emotional triggers. Perhaps the situation reminded the person of unresolved past experiences, perceived injustices, or triggered their protective instincts.   
    #4

    Choosing Beggar Is Mad About The Lack Of Yard Sales

    Frustrated rant about lack of yard sales in neighborhood blaming unemployment

    camarorachel Report

    14points
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    #5

    “Someone Give My Kids An Xbox Or A Playstation”

    Frustrated mom vents about disappointing toy drive with her kids

    xNIGHT_RANGEREx Report

    13points
    POST
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    #6

    This Was An Interesting Read Today

    Social media post debating a wedding dance causing drama in a planning group

    rachface13 Report

    13points
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    It’s also possible that people overreact when their energy supplies feel threatened. For example, if an introvert feels a loss of solitude, they may become depleted, and it’ll be hard for them to be on their best behavior. Or, if someone feels unappreciated, they might be frustrated and short-tempered with people. 

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    Meanwhile, stressful interactions can cause people to react in ways that they wouldn’t normally. Once your emotional reserves are depleted, it will become increasingly difficult to be polite and kind to everyone you encounter. 
    #7

    Karen Mad That A Restaurant In A French Speaking Country Only Speaks French (And Italian, Actually) And Not Giving Free Stuff To Her Daughter

    Angry review criticizing Petco for store changes and Pride Month politics

    pesky_emigrant Report

    13points
    POST
    #8

    They Told Me 900 But It Was Actually 900

    Review criticizes landlord for refusing to negotiate rent price from 900 to 800 dollars

    NibbatoPrime Report

    13points
    POST
    #9

    That's What Sushi Is, That's The Point Of It

    Customer warns about raw sushi and bad food despite good service

    opalesce Report

    13points
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this possibly real.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    While it can be uncomfortable to deal with someone who’s overreacting, the best thing to do is to work on de-escalating the situation. Dr. Strauss Cohen recommends acknowledging their emotional triggers and understanding their energy threats. Refrain from reacting emotionally, and stop to think about what’s really behind their behavior. 

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    Maybe they just received terrible news this morning, or perhaps they are exhausted because they have a newborn. If you respond to them with empathy, it’ll be much easier to calm them down.    
    #10

    How Dare She Speak In Her Native Accent

    Woman with blonde hair reacting to comment about using Aussie accent on press tour

    aznj1m Report

    12points
    POST
    #11

    That's A Special Kind Of Crazy

    Concern about sidewalk wear from dog walkers and maintenance in Berkley, MI

    Cinemaslap1 Report

    12points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do want to be the kid with a fox and a pocket full of grass seed. Not that I'm anywhere near being described as a "kid" (except maybe by my dad), but still!

    0
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    #12

    Customer Just Left This Review Of The Place Where My GF Works. The "Main Dude" Says He's Never Seen Him Before LOL

    Customer complaint about charged twice for cookie after dropping it on ground

    greyredwolf Report

    12points
    POST

    It’s great to be understanding of others. But you might reach a point where your patience runs out. And this might be because the person isn’t simply overreacting; they’re demonstrating entitled behavior.

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    BetterHelp explains that entitled individuals are often extremely self-confident, have bold personalities, believe that they should benefit from every situation, lash out when they don’t get what they want, have an attitude that fluctuates significantly, and believe that they should be admired and respected.  

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    #13

    I Joined Vegan Fb Groups For The Recipes, But Stay For The Drama

    Person developing zero tolerance for meat eaters including family members

    unknown Report

    12points
    POST
    #14

    No Laughing Reacts Allowed

    Facebook post demanding no laugh reactions unless content is genuinely funny

    ClutteredDesk Report

    12points
    POST
    #15

    I Am Just Going To Leave This Right Here

    Parent upset over receiving Walmart brand shoes instead of Nike for daughter's Christmas gift

    Icy-Signature1493 Report

    12points
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    As with all other behaviors, entitlement comes from somewhere. And according to BetterHelp, this might stem from being spoiled as a child, attempting to overcompensate for past wrongs, or having a personality disorder. Entitled individuals may have a skewed sense of self that allows them to view themselves as better than others. They deserve better treatment, and it’s impossible to understand why others wouldn’t cater to their every whim.      

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    #16

    Wow, I Can’t Believe These Teenage Girls Who Were Out Enjoying Their Night Didn’t Immediately Want To Have Babies When They Saw Mine

    Dramatic tweet about teen girls ignoring a baby and taking candy instead

    kasakavii Report

    12points
    POST
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    #17

    Man Lacks Self Awareness On An Astronomical Scale

    Dramatic social media post about rejection over age during a speed date

    unknown Report

    11points
    POST
    #18

    What Kind Of Welcome Was He Expecting?

    Dramatic Facebook post about disappointment in Polish heritage reception during Krakow visit

    Vemonis Report

    11points
    POST

    The good news, however, is that with a bit of effort, a sense of entitlement can be overcome. This will first require an entitled individual to stop comparing themself to others. They need to stop seeing other people as competition or as people who deserve less.

    It’s also important for entitled people to learn how to accept inconveniences and setbacks. This will be difficult at first, but the reality is that we all deal with them. Learning how to handle them without having a meltdown is an important step.

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    #19

    Bridezilla (Yellow) Is Mad That One Of Her Bridesmaids (Purple) Will Be Pregnant For Her Wedding. Her Mother Is Green, Bridesmaid Is Purple, Other Family Member Who Is Pregnant Is Red

    Text message complaining about family planning and wedding involvement issues

    electricamethyst Report

    11points
    POST
    #20

    Found On Facebook

    Dramatic story of a customer confronting sales staff over inappropriate music at resale shop

    unknown Report

    11points
    POST
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    #21

    What Do You Mean I Don’t Get The Sale Price After The Sale Has Ended

    Frustrated customer shares poor customer service experience with price increase and support

    popejp32u Report

    11points
    POST

    Meanwhile, BetterHelp recommends that entitled individuals learn how to see situations from another person’s perspective. This can teach them that they don’t have to do everything for personal gain. Sometimes, it can actually be really nice to do things for other people. Entitled people should also strive to live in the present. They shouldn’t worry about what’s happened in the past or what’s going to happen tomorrow. Instead, they should feel gratitude for what they have and where they are right now.  

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    #22

    Can't Have The Same Top As Me

    Instagram message where one user refuses to let another copy their unique top

    hazzanad20 Report

    11points
    POST
    #23

    My Wife Liked A Photo On Facebook. Apparently She Did That Wrong. Then The Woman Went Through And Reacted To Or Commented On All Of My Wife's Photos

    Social media comments reacting to a baby photo with mixed reactions

    Ehspoolshark17 Report

    11points
    POST
    #24

    This Outrage At A Child Simply Trying To Return A Library Book In The Local Community Group

    Person frustrated with young girl cutting in line at library return slot

    memla_ Report

    11points
    POST
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    Are you just absolutely appalled by the behavior demonstrated in these screenshots, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that leave you shocked, and let us know if you’ve experienced any similar entitlement in your own life recently. Then, if you’re interested in reading even more stories like this, we’ve got another Bored Panda article featuring entitled people right here!  

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    #25

    "Employee Followed The Guidelines Of Their Workplace, That They Have No Control Over, And I'm Mad About It"

    Complaint about unfriendly service and language barrier when booking party

    LonelyGirl724 Report

    11points
    POST
    #26

    “They Are Wearing Out The Sidewalks”

    Customer upset about rude liquor store service and refused sale without ID

    Guygan Report

    11points
    POST
    #27

    "Will Destroy A Business" No, No They Won't That's Not How Businesses Work

    Customer complains about worst Starbucks service refusing to reheat sandwich or offer a replacement

    redperson11 Report

    11points
    POST
    #28

    Taken From A Parenting Group I’m In

    Dramatic story of a father forcing son to finish dinner despite power struggle

    jules083 Report

    10points
    POST
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    #29

    Make It Fair! Her Kid Is Crying

    Controversy over donut shop offering free donuts only to kids with names starting with J

    doc_king126 Report

    10points
    POST
    #30

    Thanks Heather, Keep Being You

    Dramatic post about someone accused of stealing berries after a garden dispute

    RosyEclipsee Report

    10points
    POST
    #31

    Wendy’s Is Offering A Free 4 Piece Nugget Box. It’s Not Enough For Karen Though

    Comment complaining about snack portion limits for kids

    ExtracurricularLoan Report

    10points
    POST
    #32

    Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move…?

    Buyer upset over bed store refusing help to move bed after purchase

    douchebaggery__ Report

    10points
    POST
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    #33

    Karen Loses It Over A Bumper Sticker - Because It’s From A Group She Disagrees With. The Hypocrisy Is Astounding

    Dramatic reaction to a car sticker about defending equality and gun rights

    TheSolitaryRugosan Report

    9points
    POST
    #34

    Guy Washes Clothes For His Ex Wife Because She Doesn't Have A Washer Or Dryer. She Posts This Online Because He Didn't Fold Them For Her As Well

    Complaint about laundry not properly folded by kids dad

    idloveacoffeeplease Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    I Would Say This Is A Bit Overreacting

    Social media post about outdoors trip met with a hostile comment wishing demise

    SpaceshipCaptain001 Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    The Fabric Of Society Will Crumble As This Nice Guy Refuses To Lend Female Coworkers Pens

    Reddit post about being done with being a nice guy after rejection

    THEDUDE2464 Report

    9points
    POST
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    #37

    Why Would You Be Mad About It

    Complaint about people avoiding giving Halloween candy by leaving or ignoring the door

    schweinehund24 Report

    9points
    POST
    #38

    Waaahhh I Didn’t Get A Less Than $2 Discount At An Already Fairly Priced Diner

    Angry post about military discount policy change at local diner

    davetheweeb Report

    9points
    POST
    #39

    Entitled Karen's Mad About Not Being Recognized At Restaurant

    Angry customer review describing poor service and unfriendly staff at a restaurant

    prince_izu Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    Who Cares, Dress How You Want

    Dramatic comment about Scandinavian warrior heritage showing intensity and anger

    damnwonkygadgets Report

    9points
    POST
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    #41

    I Am Angry Because A Bunch Of Strangers Wouldn’t Accommodate Me On A Public Beach! They Wouldn’t Even Compliment Me, The Nerve

    Dramatic review about beach experience ruining wedding pictures with disrespectful crowd and drunken people

    unknown Report

    9points
    POST
    #42

    Karen In My City Is Mad Minorities Exist

    Dramatic negative review about discomfort with a man dressed as a woman at Maurice store

    BleuCatoo Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    Overreacting Parent

    Dramatic mom criticizing public school for allowing kids to say domestic praises

    anon12xyz Report

    8points
    POST
    #44

    Posted In A Girls Advice Group... "I Don't Wanna Overreact"

    Dramatic message about trust issues and relationship doubts shared online

    AlexaDeLarge16 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #45

    Cool Story, Now Go See A Therapist

    Frustrated woman sharing struggles in relationship and wedding stress

    seg4711 Report

    8points
    POST
    #46

    Just Go To The Cops, Bro. It's Not That Deep

    Post showing a damaged truck after a break-in with a dramatic message to the thief

    digbarswife Report

    7points
    POST
    #47

    He Might Be Overreacting Just A Tad

    Dramatic online argument about not wanting kids with strong insults

    hbgoogolplex Report

    7points
    POST
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