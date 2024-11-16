Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Crazy Couple Tries To Push Van Away From Road, Then Demands Free Catering: “This Is Outrageous”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Crazy Couple Tries To Push Van Away From Road, Then Demands Free Catering: “This Is Outrageous”

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Companies duping their customers has almost become routine, to the point where it often goes unnoticed. Limited-time offers, greenwashing, and false discounting are all used to lure in as many consumers as possible. However, the customers aren’t always saints either, fabricating lies for their benefit, which sometimes make the employees’ job impossible. 

Luckily, this worker had a sharp eye when an entitled couple tried deceiving them to score free catering from their business. The story they attempted to sell them, unfortunately, wasn’t convincing enough, and the employee pulled up camera footage, which caught them completely red-handed.

Scroll down to find the full story and conversation with associate professor of marketing Deidre Popovich, PhD, consumer psychology researcher and chief behavioral officer at Clicksuasion Labs, Dr. Michael Barbera, and psychotherapist turned customer researcher Hannah Shamji, who kindly agreed to share a few insights on why customers might be dishonest.

Not all customers that customer service employees come across are truthful

Image credits: master1305 / envato (not the actual photo)

These even spinned a crazy story about an accident with a delivery driver just to get free catering for their party

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kauske

60% of people can’t have a 10-minute conversation without lying

Image credits: Anastasiya Gepp / pexels (not the actual photo)

According to a University of Massachusetts study, 60% of people can’t have a 10-minute conversation without lying. Considering this, it’s no surprise that customers are dishonest to customer service employees too.

Clients may resort to deception for many reasons. One that associate professor of marketing Deidre Popovich, PhD, provides is wanting to get back at companies that they feel are taking advantage of the average consumer and prioritizing profits. “Consumers may lie when they feel the company “owes them” or they rationalize that their lie won’t really hurt the company financially,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychotherapist turned customer researcher Hannah Shamji, proposes that another big one is the desire to look good or be liked. “This is called social desirability bias—when people say things that sound nice or that they think others want to hear. So, they might give a company positive feedback even if it’s not honest. They might also lie to avoid conflict or awkwardness in the conversation. If they think their opinion will be upsetting or introduce friction, they’ll give quick, safe answers instead. These “white lies” are usually unconscious and well-intentioned but center around wanting to keep things smooth and agreeable,” she explains.

Consumer psychology researcher and chief behavioral officer at Clicksuasion Labs, Dr. Michael Barbera, agrees that most consumers don’t have any intentions to deceive businesses. “Often, what appears to be dishonesty can be more accurately seen as miscommunication or a misunderstanding of policies. However, there are some individuals who do engage in dishonest practices intentionally, aiming to gain personal benefits such as refunds or discounts. By recognizing the difference between these two behaviors, businesses can address genuine miscommunication while also identifying bad actors.”

Lying customers can have a negative impact on a company’s bottom line, says Popovich. “Consumers may make false complaints with the hopes of getting financially compensated, they may return products frequently, or they may falsely claim they never received a product in order to get a refund. In each of these cases, retailers lose revenue from consumer fraud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Such behavior of customers can also affect other fellow consumers who are honest, notes Dr. Barbera. “When customers lie, it can lead businesses to implement more restrictive policies, such as shorter return periods or more stringent refund processes. These policies, while aimed at reducing fraud, can unintentionally impact the experience for honest consumers, adding friction to their shopping journey.”

Expert’s comment on the original poster’s situation

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

Even though no one appreciates dishonesty, lying customers should still be approached positively and constructively, say the experts. Shamji comments on the specific case of the original poster by saying, “There’s no perfect way to handle interactions like this, but it sounds like the worker did a great job staying calm.”

“In situations like these, understanding the other’s perspective can help defuse things. The callers clearly felt wronged and thought they were helping by reporting the driver. Disagreeing upfront only made things worse, so hearing them out and showing you understand their viewpoint first might help build trust and make them more receptive to your response,” she advises. “That said, the callers were extremely aggressive and rude. So I’d say it’s perfectly reasonable to escalate this to a superior or give them an ultimatum—dealing with angry people doesn’t mean being a punching bag.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What workers and businesses can do so clients don’t have to resort to dishonesty is be more trustworthy. This can be done by establishing brand consistency and offering thorough training for employees, says Dr. Barbera.

“When employees consistently communicate and apply policies in a fair and transparent manner, it reduces any incentive for customers to stretch the truth. Training that emphasizes empathy, clarity, and consistency enables employees to foster genuine relationships, making customers more inclined to act honestly and openly.”

Meanwhile, Popovich highlights the importance of providing customers with accurate information. “Employees need to ensure that consumers can purchase the correct product so the company does not lose potential sales. Listening to consumer needs and making them feel valued will help establish trust and honesty between both parties. Providing outstanding customer service can often help customers perceive the company as sincere and not opportunistic, making a transaction more likely to be perceived by consumers as honest and transparent.”

She concludes the topic by saying, “The bottom line is that consumers are more likely to lie when they feel they can’t trust the company they are dealing with. So companies must focus on establishing honest relationships with their consumers and consistently train their employees to support this goal. Consumers want to feel valued and respected by the companies they are doing business with. Improving customer service should be a top priority for companies who want to decrease consumer fraud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers were surprised by the scammers’ lack of technological knowledge

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda