Redditors have recently been sharing the wildest, juiciest gossip they’ve ever heard about famous people, so we've gathered some of their replies down below. Now, take all of these allegations with a grain of salt, as there’s no way to know if any of them are true. But these rumors have run wild on the internet, so we can’t help but be curious about the celebs they involve!

Living in the spotlight certainly isn’t easy. Celebrities are often photographed every time they're seen in public, and with fame, privacy becomes an expensive luxury. Plus, the rumor mill is constantly churning out whatever stories people want to hear, whether they’re true or not.

#1 That Adam Sandler made the movie Jack and Jill to help Katie Holmes escape The Scientology Church.

RELATED:

#2 That Ted Cruz’s dad was the zodiac k**ler.

#3 Stevie wonder isn’t 100% blind. There are videos that people use as evidence. I’m not saying it’s true, but…. Man they have a convincing argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The actress Shirley Eaton who was covered in all gold for the James Bond movie Goldfinger died as a result because they didn’t leave any part unpainted so her skin could breathe.

#5 Lea Michele can't read.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Michael Jackson being the secret lovechild of Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The Disney Company made the movie Frozen to hide the fact that Walt Disney was cryogencially frozen. If people google "Disney Frozen" you don't see anything about the rumor anymore, it's all about the movie.

#8 Elvis is alive in Kalamazoo Michigan working at a grocery store.

#9 I don't know if this was ever widespread, but I was once substitute teaching for a group of middle schoolers who insisted that Neil Patrick Harris is straight. No one was quite sure why he'd pretend to be gay though, aside from some vague guesses that it might help his career somehow.





To their credit, though, they did seem to realize it was silly pretty quickly. Either that or they were just humoring me, in which case I still can't be mad because that's way nicer than my peers and I usually were to subs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 As a kid in the 70s, I remember hearing that Gene Simmons somehow had a cow tongue transplant, which accounted for his extra long tongue. The junior high youth group leaders at my church were bottomless reservoirs of stupid s**t.

#11 Is anyone gonna mention the Tupac conspiracy? Listen to his first posthumous album for clues... the man is still alive in Cuba!



These rumors.

#12 That Robert Downey Jr was the one who began leaking all the Dan Schneider reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Keith Richards used to have a full blood transfusion before touring in the 80s.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Mister Rogers was a sniper in the Vietnam War, with dozens of confirmed k**ls. The reason he wore sweaters was to hide the tattoos up and down his arms.

#15 That in the contract for any movie he does Mark Wahlberg puts a stipulation that says he is allowed to quit the project if anyone on set calls him Marky Mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The drummer from Nirvana and the lead singer from Foo Fighters are the same person.

#17 That the Kardashians keep Rob fat so they can use him for fat transfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 That Richard Gere had a gerbil stuck up his a*s.

#19 Katy Perry is JonBenet Ramsey grown up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 That Jamie Lee Curtis was born a hermaphrodite, and stated this in an interview. For some reason this is one believed by some pediatric specialists.

#21 I worked at a luxury resort and everyone there swore that Sly Stallone had been banned because he was a fecalpheliac. Apparently when he checked out the room was covered in P*o.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The kid from the Life cereal commercial (Mikey) died from eating pop rocks and drinking coke.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Back when Gawker was big, it was basically the designated dumping ground for Kevin Spacey stories. This was long before #metoo. The story (and let’s remember it’s just one person’s story) is that Spacey was on location in the Northeast, and one night he went to a local bar to do his M.O. Allegedly, he found a twunk but it was a swing and a miss, so he got angry, left the bar drunk, drove into a ditch, made a phone call, and he escaped once again from getting “caught.” But with all of the stories that have surfaced, it seems like a lot of people in the industry knew what was going on and were actively helping him until he got exposed by Anthony Rapp. So the rumor was that Kevin Spacey was out here not acting right and Hollywood kept their lips sealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Janet Jackson had a daughter with James DeBarge at 18 and hid her by having her older sister Rebbie raise her as her own.

#25 John Travolta is straight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 That Trent Reznor from NIN is actually Taco (the Puttin' On The Ritz guy). I mean, nobody's ever seen them in the same place, so it's, like, gotta be true.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 That Linda Rondstadt was a s*x maniac. Didn't lower my appreciation for her one bit.

#28 The one about Cal Ripken Jr. catching his wife cheating on him with Kevin Costner and a worker at the Orioles’ stadium shutting down the lights so that the game would be postponed and his consecutive games played streak wouldn’t end when he went to confront them.

#29 Bruno Mars owes millions to a casino and the mob and needs to play in Vegas until that debt is paid off.



Bruce Lee had the sweat glands in his armpits removed leading to his death.



Lil Kim had a pint glass worth of semen pumped from stomach after fainting on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I think the craziest/ funniest celebrity rumour I heard in recent memory is Paul Mescal running away from his hookups in the park.

#31 Peyton Manning is not the family man he's made out to be and is instead a huge adulterer who, back during his playing days, had a girlfriend in every city.



It was told to me by a family member who "has a friend that works for the NFL.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 That the Victoria's Secret company is bankrupt and being kept afloat by Leonardo DiCaprio to use as a personal dating service.

#33 George Clooney is gay and his marriage to Amal is a sham.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I heard from someone who knew production crew on House of Cards that acclaimed actor Kevin Spacey was actually a total creep with a penchant for aggressively pursuing younger men.



Turns out, a year or two later, that dude was right!

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Alex Rodriguez was rumored to have a painting in his home depicting himself as a centaur.

#36 Justin Timberlake made out with my friend at the local fair! 😂.

#37 My favorite feel good celebrity rumor is that everyone who's been on a set with Paris Hilton says she's super sweet and friendly and is much more intelligent than her persona portrays.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Avril Lavigne got Aids after having paid s*x from a fan and she died, lol.

#39 The guy who played Paul on The Wonder Years was Marilyn Manson.

#40 Lady Gaga is a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 The kid from those Micheal Jackson Pepsi commercials was break dancing on a truck, fell off and broke his neck. That was Alfonso Rebeiro, who was on Fresh Prince.



Bobby McFerrin (Don't worry, be happy guy) committed s*****e because he was sad and that would be ironic. (He didn't.)



Phil Collins witnessed his best friend drown and the ship captain could have saved him. So he wrote "In the Air Tonight" and invited the captain to sit front row at a concert and sang that into his face with a spotlight on him. The captain committed s*****e later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 It's my time to shine and share one I have never heard before. Years back, our Whole Foods had a bar (!) and you could drink while you shopped (!!). I was waiting for my friend, and there was this random guy next to me. He started talking to the bartender and me. This man was convinced that--of all things--Patton Oswald k**led his wife. He had it all broken down. I couldn't stop listening--his theory was really something. It had to do with her researching a book about a k**ler (I don't think he thought that Patton was the killer, but that would have been a neat twist), so he gave her some pills to k**l her, and then had to play the part of the aggrieved widower. Like, of ALL the things one could make up, he went with that.



That bar at the WF produced some winners. Another guy one time announced that he'd had an abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Lyndon B. Johnson was behind Kennedy's assassination



I do not believe it but the two didn't like each other and came from two very different states.

#44 That Alejandro Fernández (Mexican folk singer) has had his b******e clinically reconstructed several times because he likes to stuff extremely big things in there. I swear it is a well known rumour.

#45 That when a young girl dies, Michael Jackson would somehow show up at the scene and eat her voice box to keep his voice high. This was before the internet existed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 That Taylor Swift is a clone of the daughter of Anton Levae and heir to the church of Satan.

#47 Danny Thomas liked to lay under a glass table and have a woman poop on it.

#48 That Usher accidentally slept with his half sister. The rumour is that Ben Vareen was a family friend, and, secretly, his biological father.

Usher and Ben’s daughter started sneaking around as teens, and when they were discovered, his mom had to fess up about who his real dad was and put an end to it. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Remember the "Demi Lovato has a twin sister named Poot Lovato locked in her basement" rumor/joke thing? Lmao.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 About 10 years or so ago, a friend who worked in recording studios in New York told me that Will and Jada were beards for each other.

#51 Paul McCartney can't read music.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 The whole “Michelle Obama is a man” thing isn’t necessarily the craziest, but because of s**theaded political polarization, it probably has way more legitimate believers than the usual rumor.



Assuming she wasn’t raised in a laboratory somewhere, if this was even remotely true, then there would be dozens of people who could verify it and become rich and famous by doing so, and yet nobody has. People who grew up with her, family members and family friends, medical professionals, etc. but yeah, nothing, because it’s b******t.

#53 Way back in the 80's when the TV show MASH announced that their final episode was coming, my best friend and I decided to start a rumor in our high school the reason why was because Alan Alda was dying of cancer. We did it just to see how quickly and far a rumor like that would spread. By the end of the week a spokesperson for the show released a statement to Entertainment Tonight denying rumors anyone on the show had cancer. So my friend and I were like, "Okay, now we know.".

ADVERTISEMENT