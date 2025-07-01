ADVERTISEMENT

Living in the spotlight certainly isn’t easy. Celebrities are often photographed every time they're seen in public, and with fame, privacy becomes an expensive luxury. Plus, the rumor mill is constantly churning out whatever stories people want to hear, whether they’re true or not. 

Redditors have recently been sharing the wildest, juiciest gossip they’ve ever heard about famous people, so we've gathered some of their replies down below. Now, take all of these allegations with a grain of salt, as there’s no way to know if any of them are true. But these rumors have run wild on the internet, so we can’t help but be curious about the celebs they involve!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two people standing courtside at a basketball game, capturing the wildest rumors going around about celebrities. That Adam Sandler made the movie Jack and Jill to help Katie Holmes escape The Scientology Church.

zeronerdsidecar , Sony Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
mel-c-jmail avatar
Mel in Georgia
Mel in Georgia
Community Member
Premium 52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's all speculation, but I would love for this to be true.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of a man in a suit and tie, captured during a formal event about wildest rumors around celebrities. That Ted Cruz’s dad was the zodiac k**ler.

    Popular_Material_409 , Gage Skidmore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    A celebrity musician wearing sunglasses and a colorful jacket performing on stage amid wild celebrity rumors. Stevie wonder isn’t 100% blind. There are videos that people use as evidence. I’m not saying it’s true, but…. Man they have a convincing argument.

    Snarcastic , Raph_PH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The abilities of people who are totally blind are astonishing, especially in familiar surroundings. Even on stage, which can be laid out almost identically and only need a little reconnaissance to memorized. Many people can distinguish between dark and light without having meaningful sight. As a musician, his ears are exquisitely tuned, making him more able to tune in (sorry) to his surroundings. Even sense of smell plays a role. I used to be able to tell which of my friends were standing behind me, and I smoked .

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    The actress Shirley Eaton who was covered in all gold for the James Bond movie Goldfinger died as a result because they didn’t leave any part unpainted so her skin could breathe.

    412_15101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity woman with dark hair in a well-lit setting, highlighting wildest celebrity rumors. Lea Michele can't read.

    _Antonius , Philip Romano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Black and white portrait of a male celebrity in a leather jacket, linked to wild rumors about celebrities in pop culture. Michael Jackson being the secret lovechild of Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson.

    liamhar99 , Matthew Rolston; Distributed by Epic Records Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Frozen figurines in a snowy setting, illustrating the wildest celebrity rumors in a magical winter scene. The Disney Company made the movie Frozen to hide the fact that Walt Disney was cryogencially frozen. If people google "Disney Frozen" you don't see anything about the rumor anymore, it's all about the movie.

    Effective-Window-922 , Z Graphica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Vintage Elvis record "I'm Leavin'" in a box, evoking nostalgic celebrity rumors and iconic music moments. Elvis is alive in Kalamazoo Michigan working at a grocery store.

    AdFew1827 , Özgür Avşar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Actor in a dark jacket and white shirt speaking on a late-night talk show about wild celebrity rumors. I don't know if this was ever widespread, but I was once substitute teaching for a group of middle schoolers who insisted that Neil Patrick Harris is straight. No one was quite sure why he'd pretend to be gay though, aside from some vague guesses that it might help his career somehow.


    To their credit, though, they did seem to realize it was silly pretty quickly. Either that or they were just humoring me, in which case I still can't be mad because that's way nicer than my peers and I usually were to subs.

    Maleficent-Hawk-318 , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man with black sunglasses and long curly hair making an OK hand gesture amid celebrity rumors and gossip background. As a kid in the 70s, I remember hearing that Gene Simmons somehow had a cow tongue transplant, which accounted for his extra long tongue. The junior high youth group leaders at my church were bottomless reservoirs of stupid s**t.

    FacePunchPow5000 , Toglenn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Close-up of a man wearing a white bandana outdoors, related to wild rumors going around about celebrities. Is anyone gonna mention the Tupac conspiracy? Listen to his first posthumous album for clues... the man is still alive in Cuba!

    These rumors.

    cinnamontoastcrunch2 , MTV News Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a male celebrity speaking into a microphone, relating to wild rumors about celebrities in public events. That Robert Downey Jr was the one who began leaking all the Dan Schneider reports.

    DudebroggieHouser , Gage Skidmore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Older male celebrity wearing a patterned white jacket and headband, smiling on stage amid wildest celebrity rumors discussion. Keith Richards used to have a full blood transfusion before touring in the 80s.

    No_Ad_3809 , Raph_PH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man in a red cardigan standing outside on green grass, illustrating wildest rumors going around about celebrities. Mister Rogers was a sniper in the Vietnam War, with dozens of confirmed k**ls. The reason he wore sweaters was to hide the tattoos up and down his arms.

    TriTri14 , PBS KIDS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From NAVYSEALS.COM: "The Facts: Firstly, Mr. Rogers was born in 1928 and thus at the time of the US involvement in the Vietnam conflict was too old to enlist in the US Navy. Secondly, he had no time to do so. Right after finishing high school, Mr. Rogers went straight into college, and after graduating college directly into TV work. Conclusion: From the above mentioned reasons, it is clear that Mr. Rogers could never have served in the military. He was purposely choosing long-sleeve clothes to keep his formality as well as authority not only to children but to their parents as well. Surprisingly, nobody called him Fred and he wanted to keep it that way."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Two men in close conversation in a dimly lit room, illustrating wild rumors about celebrities. That in the contract for any movie he does Mark Wahlberg puts a stipulation that says he is allowed to quit the project if anyone on set calls him Marky Mark.

    prismpixi , Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Close-up of a drum set on stage with cymbals and microphones, linked to wild rumors about celebrities in entertainment. The drummer from Nirvana and the lead singer from Foo Fighters are the same person.

    SK-8R , Gabriel Barletta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t believe this at all, they don’t look anything like each other 😆🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Person watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians on laptop, related to wildest rumors about celebrities online That the Kardashians keep Rob fat so they can use him for fat transfers.

    ItsMinnieYall , Ana Isabela Gama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    That Richard Gere had a gerbil stuck up his a*s.

    fromouterspace1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Smiling woman wearing a star crown and shiny dress on stage, capturing the essence of celebrity rumors and glamour. Katy Perry is JonBenet Ramsey grown up.

    DeanofdaDead , Raph_PH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Smiling woman with short gray hair and glasses speaking into a microphone about celebrity rumors at an event. That Jamie Lee Curtis was born a hermaphrodite, and stated this in an interview. For some reason this is one believed by some pediatric specialists.

    TemporaryPosting , Gage Skidmore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Luxury hotel lobby with ornate chandelier and reception desk, a setting fit for wild celebrity rumors discussions I worked at a luxury resort and everyone there swore that Sly Stallone had been banned because he was a fecalpheliac. Apparently when he checked out the room was covered in P*o.

    TxsChuck1 , Oswald Elsaboath Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Young boy eating cereal with a spoon, illustrating one of the wildest celebrity rumors circulating online. The kid from the Life cereal commercial (Mikey) died from eating pop rocks and drinking coke.

    AnnieB512 , panbiscuit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Middle-aged man smiling indoors, wearing light blue shirt and gray blazer, illustrating wild celebrity rumors concept. Back when Gawker was big, it was basically the designated dumping ground for Kevin Spacey stories. This was long before #metoo. The story (and let’s remember it’s just one person’s story) is that Spacey was on location in the Northeast, and one night he went to a local bar to do his M.O. Allegedly, he found a twunk but it was a swing and a miss, so he got angry, left the bar drunk, drove into a ditch, made a phone call, and he escaped once again from getting “caught.” But with all of the stories that have surfaced, it seems like a lot of people in the industry knew what was going on and were actively helping him until he got exposed by Anthony Rapp. So the rumor was that Kevin Spacey was out here not acting right and Hollywood kept their lips sealed.

    Legal_Lawfulness5253 , Maryland GovPics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Performer with curly hair wearing a microphone headset and layered necklaces during a live celebrity event on stage. Janet Jackson had a daughter with James DeBarge at 18 and hid her by having her older sister Rebbie raise her as her own.

    grandmofftalkin , Rich Esteban Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    John Travolta is straight.

    Equal_Investigator88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    That Trent Reznor from NIN is actually Taco (the Puttin' On The Ritz guy). I mean, nobody's ever seen them in the same place, so it's, like, gotta be true.

    NIMBYThrowaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    That Linda Rondstadt was a s*x maniac. Didn't lower my appreciation for her one bit.

    OttoHemi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    The one about Cal Ripken Jr. catching his wife cheating on him with Kevin Costner and a worker at the Orioles’ stadium shutting down the lights so that the game would be postponed and his consecutive games played streak wouldn’t end when he went to confront them.

    Unable-Translator162 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Singer performing on stage with microphone wearing a striped jersey and cap, related to celebrity rumors. Bruno Mars owes millions to a casino and the mob and needs to play in Vegas until that debt is paid off.

    Bruce Lee had the sweat glands in his armpits removed leading to his death.

    Lil Kim had a pint glass worth of semen pumped from stomach after fainting on stage.

    TonyTonyChopper , slgckgc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve heard the semen one about loads of celebrities, name just changed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Young man in a black blazer and patterned white shirt posing at an event about wild rumors going around about celebrities I think the craziest/ funniest celebrity rumour I heard in recent memory is Paul Mescal running away from his hookups in the park.

    SylT17 , GoldFlower25 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Peyton Manning is not the family man he's made out to be and is instead a huge adulterer who, back during his playing days, had a girlfriend in every city.

    It was told to me by a family member who "has a friend that works for the NFL.".

    Popular_Course3885 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    That the Victoria's Secret company is bankrupt and being kept afloat by Leonardo DiCaprio to use as a personal dating service.

    haloarh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    George Clooney is gay and his marriage to Amal is a sham.

    dyedinthewoolScot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    I heard from someone who knew production crew on House of Cards that acclaimed actor Kevin Spacey was actually a total creep with a penchant for aggressively pursuing younger men.

    Turns out, a year or two later, that dude was right!

    Random-Cpl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Alex Rodriguez was rumored to have a painting in his home depicting himself as a centaur.

    PuddingTea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Justin Timberlake made out with my friend at the local fair! 😂.

    vengefulthorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    My favorite feel good celebrity rumor is that everyone who's been on a set with Paris Hilton says she's super sweet and friendly and is much more intelligent than her persona portrays.

    grandmofftalkin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Female rock musician playing guitar on stage, smiling with long blonde hair, related to wild rumors about celebrities. Avril Lavigne got Aids after having paid s*x from a fan and she died, lol.

    unRemarkable_Leg , Raph_PH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The guy who played Paul on The Wonder Years was Marilyn Manson.

    singleguy79 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Lady Gaga is a man.

    Clear_Good7845 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just any man. Lady Gaga is Marilyn Manson's alter ego.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    The kid from those Micheal Jackson Pepsi commercials was break dancing on a truck, fell off and broke his neck. That was Alfonso Rebeiro, who was on Fresh Prince.

    Bobby McFerrin (Don't worry, be happy guy) committed s*****e because he was sad and that would be ironic. (He didn't.)

    Phil Collins witnessed his best friend drown and the ship captain could have saved him. So he wrote "In the Air Tonight" and invited the captain to sit front row at a concert and sang that into his face with a spotlight on him. The captain committed s*****e later.

    DarrenEdwards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    It's my time to shine and share one I have never heard before. Years back, our Whole Foods had a bar (!) and you could drink while you shopped (!!). I was waiting for my friend, and there was this random guy next to me. He started talking to the bartender and me. This man was convinced that--of all things--Patton Oswald k**led his wife. He had it all broken down. I couldn't stop listening--his theory was really something. It had to do with her researching a book about a k**ler (I don't think he thought that Patton was the killer, but that would have been a neat twist), so he gave her some pills to k**l her, and then had to play the part of the aggrieved widower. Like, of ALL the things one could make up, he went with that.

    That bar at the WF produced some winners. Another guy one time announced that he'd had an abortion.

    TeacherPatti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Lyndon B. Johnson was behind Kennedy's assassination

    I do not believe it but the two didn't like each other and came from two very different states.

    Prior_Success7011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, it's not like there was an Academy Award-winning movie pushing this, with the enthusiastic support of Democratic President Bill Clinton. I mean, where does Trump get off coming up with the Deep State?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    That Alejandro Fernández (Mexican folk singer) has had his b******e clinically reconstructed several times because he likes to stuff extremely big things in there. I swear it is a well known rumour.

    irotinmyskin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Billboard featuring a Michael Jackson Thriller show, illuminated at night, related to wild celebrity rumors. That when a young girl dies, Michael Jackson would somehow show up at the scene and eat her voice box to keep his voice high. This was before the internet existed.

    NakedSnakeEyes , Call Me Fred Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    That Taylor Swift is a clone of the daughter of Anton Levae and heir to the church of Satan.

    QuantumFX321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Danny Thomas liked to lay under a glass table and have a woman poop on it.

    MattMason1703 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    That Usher accidentally slept with his half sister. The rumour is that Ben Vareen was a family friend, and, secretly, his biological father.
    Usher and Ben’s daughter started sneaking around as teens, and when they were discovered, his mom had to fess up about who his real dad was and put an end to it. .

    WackyShirley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Remember the "Demi Lovato has a twin sister named Poot Lovato locked in her basement" rumor/joke thing? Lmao.

    Kleorah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    About 10 years or so ago, a friend who worked in recording studios in New York told me that Will and Jada were beards for each other.

    RoyHarper88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Paul McCartney can't read music.

    BBorNot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    The whole “Michelle Obama is a man” thing isn’t necessarily the craziest, but because of s**theaded political polarization, it probably has way more legitimate believers than the usual rumor.

    Assuming she wasn’t raised in a laboratory somewhere, if this was even remotely true, then there would be dozens of people who could verify it and become rich and famous by doing so, and yet nobody has. People who grew up with her, family members and family friends, medical professionals, etc. but yeah, nothing, because it’s b******t.

    MikeGander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Way back in the 80's when the TV show MASH announced that their final episode was coming, my best friend and I decided to start a rumor in our high school the reason why was because Alan Alda was dying of cancer. We did it just to see how quickly and far a rumor like that would spread. By the end of the week a spokesperson for the show released a statement to Entertainment Tonight denying rumors anyone on the show had cancer. So my friend and I were like, "Okay, now we know.".

    CatboyInAMaidOutfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!