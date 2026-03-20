Lazy Guy Thinks He Can Steal Coworker’s Ladder, She Takes Revenge By Nailing His Tools To The Floor

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Being the only lady in any workplace is already a tough situation, but navigating the testosterone-heavy ecosystem of a construction site requires a completely different set of tools. You are constantly trying to build a solid reputation, but one tiny outburst and you instantly get slapped with the “difficult” label.

One female framer found herself completely cheated when a lazy coworker brazenly swiped her ladder just to save himself a few steps. Instead of blowing a fuse or starting a loud shouting match, she patiently waited for the crew to take their lunch break to construct the perfect petty revenge. Let’s just say she absolutely nailed the execution, leaving her frustrating colleague firmly attached to his mistakes.

More info: Reddit

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Working in a male-dominated trade requires thick skin and a brilliant strategy for petty revenge when your coworkers inevitably test your patience

Image credits: milanmarkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A female wood framer briefly left her workspace to carry thirty pounds of heavy nails up five flights of stairs

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Image credits: welcomia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She returned to find a lazy male colleague had blatantly swiped her ladder, and he arrogantly told her to just go fetch another one from across the room

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Image credits: konstantinraketa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Knowing a loud confrontation would unfairly earn her a negative label, she quietly hid inside a porta-potty until the crew finally took their lunch break

Image credits: ThrowRA-ForgetMeNot-

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She perfectly executed her flawless retaliation by using massive lag screws to bolt his heavy-duty tool pouch directly to the wooden floorboards

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As the only female wood framer, the narrator constantly walked a delicate tightrope of jobsite politics. Because losing her temper usually results in an unfair label, this seasoned tradeswoman learned to handle conflicts strategically. One morning, she went completely out of her way to organize a massive pile of scattered ladders by size to make everyone’s day easier before starting her assigned framing task.

Setting up her workspace, she grabbed a six-foot ladder and her trusty nail gun, only to realize she desperately needed more heavy-duty fasteners. She trekked down five grueling flights of stairs to haul back thirty pounds of nails, only to return and find her ladder completely gone. A lazy male coworker had brazenly swiped her setup instead of walking over to the neatly organized pile right across the room.

When she confronted the guy, he simply shrugged and arrogantly suggested she just grab another one from the pile herself. The blatant double standard instantly boiled her blood, knowing she would be ruthlessly chewed out if she ever stole a colleague’s active workstation. Instead of sparking a screaming match, she quietly swallowed her anger, bided her time, and hid inside a porta-potty until the midday break.

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Once the coast was clear, she located his heavy-duty tool pouch and literally secured that bad boy directly to the wooden floorboards. Using the bag’s existing metal ringlets to avoid causing any actual property damage, she drove several massive lag screws into the ground and bent them over. By mixing up the screw sizes, she guaranteed he would have to painfully unscrew each one just to retrieve his stolen gear.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The framer’s hesitation to openly yell at her coworker actually stems from a very real double standard. Women working in male-dominated environments report significantly higher rates of gender discrimination and unfair scrutiny. Navigating that toxic boys-club mentality requires constant, exhausting mental gymnastics just to survive a basic workday. So why face the risk of being branded a “difficult woman”?

While HR generally frowns upon bolting a colleague’s things to the floor, her hilarious retaliation actually serves a healthy psychological purpose. A perfectly measured act of revenge can restore a vital sense of justice and alleviate feelings of powerlessness. By choosing a non-destructive but deeply inconvenient prank, she successfully reestablished her strict boundaries without causing actual property damage.

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We are definitely going to see a lot more of these creative boundary enforcements in the future. Reports show that a rapidly growing number of women are currently ditching traditional roles to pursue lucrative careers in the skilled trades. As these historic boys’ clubs slowly start welcoming more female carpenters, electricians, and plumbers, these specific workplace clashes will become a much more common problem.

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The guys on these kinds of crews are going to have to learn basic professional manners incredibly quickly. As for the offending coworker, he never uttered a single word about his aggressively immobilized tool belt. There isn’t much time for talking when you are unbolting. Let this be a hilarious, heavy-duty warning to anyone thinking about messing with the wrong woman!

Do you agree that a little revenge goes a long way? Share your moral standing in the comments!

Netizens completely applauded her brilliant construction site justice and praised her for finding a hilariously non-destructive way to teach him a hard lesson

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