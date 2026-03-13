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Toxic Boss Takes Credit For Employee’s Hard Work, Falls Flat On His Face As They Finally Expose Him
Stressed employee frustrated with toxic boss taking credit for his hard work during a work-from-home day.
Relationships, Work

Toxic Boss Takes Credit For Employee’s Hard Work, Falls Flat On His Face As They Finally Expose Him

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
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In many workplaces, recognition isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s essential for engagement, motivation, and trust. Yet, all too often, employees see their ideas overlooked or claimed by others, leaving them frustrated and undervalued. This situation can quietly erode confidence and team cohesion, even for the most dedicated workers.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), the issue went beyond quiet frustration. After months of seeing their contributions repeatedly presented by their manager as original ideas, they reached a breaking point during a company-wide meeting, choosing to publicly reclaim credit for work they had developed over weeks.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    In the workplace, giving credit where it’s due is more than just good manners, it’s pretty much a cornerstone of trust, collaboration, and morale

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author, usually non-confrontational, noticed that their manager, repeatedly presented their ideas as his own over the course of three years

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    During a company-wide all-hands meeting, the manager presented a client retention strategy they had spent six weeks developing, using their exact ideas and even a personal metaphor

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Frustrated, they publicly typed a professional message in the meeting chat, reclaiming credit and offering to share the original documentation with everyone

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    Image credits: Mysterious-Bird9007

    Colleagues praised the narrator, HR was looped in, but the manager accused them of “blindsiding” him, leaving them reflecting on the long-delayed but necessary confrontation

    The OP described their self as the opposite of confrontational, and the idea of challenging someone directly especially a boss is something they typically avoid at all costs. However, their patience had been tested repeatedly over time. For about 18 months, they noticed a frustrating pattern during meetings with their manager where the manager would present their ideas as his own.

    For a long time, the OP chose to stay quiet, mostly because they valued job security and preferred avoiding conflict. Now, during a quarterly company all-hands meeting attended by around 400 employees, the manager started presenting a brand-new client retention strategy to leadership. However, the problem was that the entire strategy had been developed by the OP over six weeks.

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    The OP had written a detailed document outlining the plan, including the research behind it. Fed up with the manager always taking their credit, they typed a short message in the company chat visible to everyone on the call. They simply thanked the manager for sharing the strategy and offered to walk colleagues through the research since they had developed the framework over the past six weeks.

    After the meeting, the manager contacted them privately, accusing them of “blindsiding” him. He argued that if there were concerns, they should have been raised privately rather than in front of hundreds of colleagues. Soon afterward, emails started circulating, and HR was copied in with words like “documentation” appearing. Still, the OP maintained that they don’t regret what they said.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    The OP’s experience of having their ideas publicly presented by their boss without acknowledgment isn’t just a personal frustration, it reflects a well-documented workplace phenomenon. According to Forbes, when employees see their contributions overlooked or claimed by others, it can seriously damage engagement and loyalty.

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    This phenomenon, often called credit stealing, erodes trust, weakens motivation, and can lead to quiet disengagement from team efforts. Gallup also emphasizes that the context in which contributions are erased matters. Public settings, like meetings or company-wide calls, intensify feelings of injustice and may make one react even if they didn’t mean to.

    The solution, according to Culture Amp, lies in transparency. Clearly communicating authorship and contributions reduces conflicts, builds accountability, and fosters trust. When organizations openly acknowledge who created which ideas, they not only minimize misunderstandings but also meet employees’ psychological need for fairness and equity.

    Netizens were overwhelmingly supportive of the OP, praising them for standing up for themselves and validating their frustration. They insisted that the boss’s actions were rather deliberate and unfair. What do you think about this situation? Do you think publicly reclaiming credit is ever the right move, or should it always be done privately? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens offered practical advice, suggesting the author document everything and consider new opportunities while staying professional

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    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think he stated it quite tactfully. Nothing about stealing or hiding, simply: Hey, you forgot to mention that it's my plan you're so exited about and that people can have the whole idea in written form if they are interested. (And yes, it's a well thought out plan that took 6 weeks, just wanted to mention that also.)

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Raise the issue privately? Isn't that like asking the exec-utioner to just not? Can't see that being any use whatsoever. Though, I do second the "document everything and hit HR first" idea. That way if you get fired, can point to it being petty revenge, and if he finds creative ways to be nasty, ditto. Times like this you need a big bold obvious paper trail that may come in useful down the line. And if he doesn't fire you, it might sink in that you're no longer a pushover.

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    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read of one employee whose revenge was to make his copycat and incompetent boss look good, boss got a promotion, then the employee quit for another job. The former boss called him in a panic at the new job, only to be told "You're on your own."

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    User avatar
    POST
    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think he stated it quite tactfully. Nothing about stealing or hiding, simply: Hey, you forgot to mention that it's my plan you're so exited about and that people can have the whole idea in written form if they are interested. (And yes, it's a well thought out plan that took 6 weeks, just wanted to mention that also.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Raise the issue privately? Isn't that like asking the exec-utioner to just not? Can't see that being any use whatsoever. Though, I do second the "document everything and hit HR first" idea. That way if you get fired, can point to it being petty revenge, and if he finds creative ways to be nasty, ditto. Times like this you need a big bold obvious paper trail that may come in useful down the line. And if he doesn't fire you, it might sink in that you're no longer a pushover.

    0
    0points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read of one employee whose revenge was to make his copycat and incompetent boss look good, boss got a promotion, then the employee quit for another job. The former boss called him in a panic at the new job, only to be told "You're on your own."

    0
    0points
    reply
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