ADVERTISEMENT

It’s bad enough that the average employee's salary has not kept pace with inflation in recent years. On top of that stress, many people also have to deal with a boss who makes their life a living hell.

It’s why reading stories of evil managers getting their much-deserved comeuppance can be quite satisfying, and here are some examples. Most of these come from different Reddit users who’ve endured a miserable time under a horrible supervisor.

If this is something you’ve likewise experienced, these stories should be an enjoyable read for you.