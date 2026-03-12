ADVERTISEMENT

It’s bad enough that the average employee's salary has not kept pace with inflation in recent years. On top of that stress, many people also have to deal with a boss who makes their life a living hell. 

It’s why reading stories of evil managers getting their much-deserved comeuppance can be quite satisfying, and here are some examples. Most of these come from different Reddit users who’ve endured a miserable time under a horrible supervisor. 

If this is something you’ve likewise experienced, these stories should be an enjoyable read for you.

#1

Reddit comment about injecting milk into a boss's chair as a petty and savage way to get revenge.

    #2

    Reddit user shares petty revenge by signing boss up for free samples of adult diapers sent discreetly to office.

    #3

    Screenshot of a user sharing a petty revenge story about handing in a 2 weeks notice before a boss’s holiday.

    Disgruntled employees tend to lump all toxic bosses into one type of evil, and understandably so. But according to executive coach Manzar Bashir, there are actually four different archetypes: the authoritarian, the bully, the manipulator, and the narcissist.
    #4

    Reddit post sharing a petty revenge story about reporting a boss to the IRS for payroll tax fraud.

    #5

    Reddit post describing a petty and savage way someone got revenge on their boss by manipulating budget spreadsheets.

    #6

    Reddit post sharing a petty and savage revenge story about dealing with a difficult boss in retail sales.

    In his Forbes article, Bashir gave brief descriptions of each type. The authoritarian, he says, is the boss who creates a fear-based environment through micromanagement and demands of unquestioning obedience. The bully boss is the type who targets specific individuals, making them constantly feel threatened. 

    The manipulator uses deceit and office politics to advance their agenda, playing mind games and even pitting employees against each other. Finally, the narcissistic boss takes credit for their subordinates’ work while dismissing others’ contributions.
    #7

    Reddit user shares story of coworkers quitting after boss cuts their hours, showcasing petty and savage revenge on bosses.

    #8

    Reddit post in r/antiwork where a user shares a petty revenge story on their boss after leaving the job two months ago.

    #9

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a petty and savage revenge on a boss involving a chair and sardines.

    It goes without saying that toxic bosses significantly impact their employees’ health and well-being. According to organizational psychologist Dr. Ella Washington, such an environment can lead to feelings of insecurity, instability, and mental unwellness. 

    “Toxic leaders contribute to an environment where an employee doesn’t see the best in themselves, feels inadequate, or has unrealistic expectations placed upon them— such as working until they burn out,” Dr. Washington said in an interview with Verywell Mind.
    #10

    Reddit post in petty revenge subreddit about fixing thermostats everywhere except the boss’s office for workplace temperature control.

    #11

    Reddit post describing petty revenge on boss by dyeing hair blue to avoid blame for hair in customer's food.

    #12

    Text post describing a person saving inappropriate comments from their boss to get revenge by reporting to corporate.

    Many bosses see no wrong in micromanaging their employees. For them, it’s a way to show “hands-on leadership.” But according to experts like licensed psychologist Dr. Jolie Silva, it does more harm than they perceive. 

    “Micromanaging can be considered a toxic behavior in leaders and often gives employees the impression that they are not trusted, reliable, or proficient at their job,” she said.
    #13

    Reddit post sharing a petty and savage way an employee got revenge on their boss by slacking during heavy workload.

    #14

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a petty revenge on a boss by quitting and making them hire five people to cover the work.

    #15

    Text post showing a petty and savage way people got revenge on their bosses by quitting with immediate notice.

    As satisfying as it is to read about, it’s not always a good idea to get even with a horrible boss. Instead, Bashir urges focusing on personal growth and career development, maintaining a positive mindset, and protecting oneself. 

    “Your worth and potential extend far beyond the toxic confines of difficult leadership, so take charge, believe in yourself, and create a brighter future,” he wrote.
    #16

    Screenshot of a revenge story about getting back at a boss by helping competitors find new employees.

    #17

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing petty and savage ways people got revenge on their bosses.

    #18

    Reddit user shares how they got petty revenge on their boss by sending a resignation letter about mistreatment and salary to coworkers.

    #19

    Screenshot of a Reddit post describing a petty revenge story involving a rejected vacation and quitting the job.

    #20

    Screenshot of a Reddit post describing a detailed exit interview letter as a petty revenge on a manipulative boss.

    #21

    Reddit story of petty revenge on a former boss after being fired while in the hospital for illness recovery.

    #22

    Comment about slowly replacing a boss's expensive coffee beans with cheap ones as a petty revenge story on bosses.

    #23

    Text post sharing a story of revenge on a boss after working years without a raise, highlighting workplace frustration and retaliation.

    #24

    Screenshot of a revenge story where an employee exposed employer’s misuse of foreign worker benefits after leaving the job.

    #25

    Comment detailing a petty and savage way of getting revenge on a boss by quitting and not training a replacement.

    #26

    Comment describing petty and savage revenge on a boss for unpaid superannuation contributions after a roofing apprenticeship.

    #27

    Screenshot of a Reddit post describing a petty and savage way someone got revenge on their boss after being unfairly fired.

    #28

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a petty revenge story involving giving notice and securing a better job reference.

    #29

    Text post describing a petty and savage way an employee got revenge on a boss by using a popcorn-scented USB drive.

    #30

    Screenshot of a revenge story where an employee lost a big deal for their boss by walking away at a critical moment.

    #31

    Text conversation describing a petty and savage way an employee got revenge on their boss with a paper trail.

    #32

    Reddit post describing petty and savage ways people got revenge on their unpleasant boss by damaging his keys and locker.

    #33

    Mechanic refuses to sign unsafe plane inspection, quits job, reporting issue to FAA in a savage revenge on boss story.

    #34

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a dishwasher’s petty revenge on his boss by sneaking out during a busy shift.

    #35

    Screenshot of a Reddit post describing petty revenge on a boss by pretending not to hear her until she yells.

    #36

    Reddit post describes petty and savage revenge on toxic bosses before quitting a toxic job after workplace bullying.

    #37

    Reddit post sharing a petty revenge story about a boss misusing the word pontificate in work meetings.

    #38

    Reddit post from petty revenge about taking a boss's parking space to get subtle workplace revenge.

    #39

    Screenshot of a comment describing a petty revenge involving releasing 5000 crickets into a call center.

    #40

    Reddit story of employee's revenge on bad bosses by resigning and securing a winning project with a competitor company.

    #41

    Reddit user explaining how they exposed a boss exploiting younger employees in a petty and savage revenge story.

    #42

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a petty revenge story involving taking pens from a boss at work.

    #43

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing stealing office supplies as petty revenge on a boss over a bonus dispute.

    #44

    Text post showing a petty revenge story where an employee buys chocolates their boss likes but avoids coconut to get revenge on their boss.

    #45

    Reddit post describing petty revenge on an old boss by ignoring him at a conference after changing jobs.

    #46

    Alt text: Reddit story of petty and savage revenge on a micromanaging boss involving hot chocolate mix choice and consequences.

    #47

    Screenshot of a revenge comment about marking 20 inconspicuous places with initials as a petty way to get back at a boss.

    #48

    Screenshot of a text story describing petty and savage revenge on a boss after unfair work hour treatment.

    #49

    Screenshot of a petty revenge comment about slashing a tire after getting laid off from a boss.

