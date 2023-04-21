Guy Reports His Colleague To HR After Being Called “Incompetent” By Him, Gets Him Fired

There are many team and individual trainings for employees that increase the level of team interaction so that staff can perform their functions more efficiently. Okay, ‘should increase’. Because actually, despite all these trainings and the fact that we all know very well how important a good team atmosphere is, there will always be an employee who will regularly ruin this very atmosphere.

So here’s a story shared by the user u/Timely-Caterpillar88 on the Reddit community Petty Revenge a few weeks ago. By the way, a great idea about how to behave with this category of colleagues. Or rather just “colleagues”.

The author of the post once worked in the IT department of a large company doing software and hardware troubleshooting

One of the author’s colleagues exposed himself as a rude and mean person by constantly insulting the author literally out of the blue

The colleague had the audacity to write offensive and inaccurate comments on the author’s tickets, so he finally decided to report him to HR

How glad the author was when it turned out that the higher-ups decided to fire that rude employee soon after!

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that he once worked in the IT department of a large company. The author of the post was on the desktop team, solving various issues with computer software and hardware, and another employee, let’s call him “Jack”, was directly involved in the repair and replacement of equipment. And this guy, for some reason, disliked our hero.

Jack decided that the OP was an incompetent and lazy worker, and began actively forcing this idea among staff. A completely egregious example was a situation when the author submitted two different tickets for two different computers, but his harasser did not get it and started yelling that the OP had deliberately made two tickets for one task in order to create the effect of being incredibly busy.

Of course, the original poster clarified the situation to his manager, and they said that such attacks from Jack were completely inappropriate. A little more time passed – and another ticket on some hardware issue (according to the OP, an absolutely justified one) prompted a sarcastic comment by Jack that in that case there was no hardware issue at all, only the colleague’s incompetence.

Here the OP’s patience had already burst, and they reported such rude and mean behavior firstly to the manager, and secondly to HR. In detail, with an exhaustive description of all the details of the conflict. The original poster hoped that Jack would simply be reprimanded and thereby weaned off of offending his coworkers, but, obviously, the employee had already managed to get bored not only of the author of the post… A few days later, instant karma overtook him in the form of a dismissal!

“Of course, no one should tolerate such behavior from colleagues – especially when it’s completely unreasonable,” says Nick Pruchkovsky, a QA Engineer at DIGIS company, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment on this story. “A healthy corporate culture does not allow rude attacks even if there was some employee failure – and here a person was accused of that literally out of the blue.”

“By the way, the advantages of modern systems for tracking work tasks, such as Jira, are that you can always accurately track the status of any ticket, all comments, and also check how well-founded decisions on the task are made by employees. I have no doubt that here the management checked the reliability of the report, made appropriate conclusions and finally made a decision. Unfortunately, this does not always happen, but here justice has clearly triumphed,” Nick states.

The vast majority of commenters fully agree with our expert, and also support the original poster in his decision to report the offender. Despite the fact that sometimes, on some teams, such actions are classified (officially or unofficially) as snitching, folks in the comments are sure the author did everything the right way. Moreover, the OP clearly did some good deed for the company by ridding the team of a destructive element. “I think you just debugged your department,” some commenters sneered.

By the way, something similar – however, already after leaving the company – happened to the hero of this post of ours, whom the former boss falsely accused of reporting him for using pirated software. There, everything also ended very instructively, and we will also be happy to learn your own stories in case you have come across something similar at your work as well.

People in the comments shared the author’s indignation at his coworker’s insults as well and claimed he just debugged the whole department