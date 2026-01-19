“She’s Insane”: Woman Films Her Coworker After Work To Try To Prove That She’s Not Actually Disabled

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s impossible to know what someone is going through just by looking at them. The person in line next to you at a coffee shop might be having the worst day of their life, but if they’re using all of their energy to conceal their emotions, you’d never know it.

Plenty of people mask their physical discomfort in the same way, especially those who struggle with chronic illnesses. One woman who’s been dealing with chronic pain for years showed up to work one day with her cane. But instead of sympathizing with her situation, a coworker immediately became skeptical of the woman’s disability. Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left the author.

This woman struggles with chronic pain every single day

Woman frustrated at work, holding her head in her hands, illustrating stress related to coworker disability claims.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But because she doesn’t always need a cane, a coworker decided that she must be faking her disability altogether

Alt text: Woman shares story about coworker filming her after work to prove she’s not actually disabled.

Text explaining chronic pain levels, describing how people with chronic pain feel pain more intensely than normal individuals.

Woman films her coworker after work to try to prove she is not actually disabled in a controversial video.

Woman films coworker after work attempting to prove she is not actually disabled amid pain and discomfort discussion.

Woman films coworker after work trying to prove she’s not actually disabled, capturing her movements and activity.

Text describing a person explaining their physical and legal disability with paperwork and handicap accommodations.

Person placing a disabled parking permit sticker on a car window to indicate a disability permit.

Image credits: pakawadeewo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing workplace relationships and roles after moving to a new location near home.

Text excerpt discussing a woman filming her coworker after work to prove she is not actually disabled.

Text excerpt describing a coworker filmed after work attempting to prove she is not actually disabled.

Text excerpt showing a casual conversation about annoyance and reassurance related to coworker behavior after work.

Text excerpt illustrating a woman filming her coworker after work to prove disability claims are false.

Text explaining a woman’s experience with coworkers questioning her disability and using a cane inconsistently.

Young woman with crutch holding flowers on city street, highlighting coworker filming to prove disability claim.

Image credits: Lawrence Lam / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt describing a coworker assigning low-movement tasks and expressing gratitude for accommodations after work.

Text excerpt from a woman discussing handling admin tasks after work, relating to coworker being not actually disabled.

Text excerpt discussing the need for a cane and coworker relief after completing administrative tasks.

Text excerpt discussing a woman thanking coworker for handling physical tasks after coming to work, related to disabled coworker.

Text describing a coworker filming another after work to try to prove she’s not actually disabled.

Text excerpt showing a person reacting with confusion while meeting a friend and trying to be on time.

Bar interior with people sitting at the bar counter under warm lighting, illustrating social interaction after work hours.

Image credits: Daniel / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman films coworker after work to try to prove she is not actually disabled, sparking controversy and debate.

Text message describing increased pain and use of a cane, mentioning coworker and disability debate.

Text excerpt showing coworker reacting negatively at a part-time job, highlighting tension around disability and use of a cane.

Text screenshot showing a conversation about managing work and concerns involving a coworker’s behavior after work.

Text excerpt discussing confusion after work and a video shown to prove something about disability status.

Text of a woman explaining she was filmed by her coworker trying to prove she’s not actually disabled after work without her cane.

Close-up of woman using crutches indoors, highlighting disability and mobility support in a home setting.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing misconceptions about Cerebral Palsy, explaining abilities and limitations of a disabled person.

Text excerpt discussing cerebral palsy as an umbrella term and challenges in proving disability status.

Text excerpt describing a conversation about confronting a coworker to prove she’s not actually disabled after work.

Text message conversation discussing skepticism about disability claims after work, focusing on coworker and proving not disabled.

Alt text: Woman films coworker after work trying to prove she’s not actually disabled amid concerns of strange behavior.

Woman lying in bed under covers, focused on her phone screen late at night, reflecting on coworker situation.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Later, the author shared a brief update on her situation

Text message update discussing blocking skeptics and mentioning coworkers Amy and Chad after filming disabled coworker.

Woman films coworker after work attempting to prove she is not actually disabled in a controversial video.

Text excerpt showing someone describing needing a cane in the morning, related to coworker filming to prove disability.

Text on a white background discussing a pain scale Lego idea not being on scale for common themes noticed.

Text about stepping on a Lego illustrating chronic pain to explain the experience to people without chronic pain.

Text discussing misunderstanding of the term CP referring to chronic pain, questioning the confusion or upset about it.

Woman filming her coworker after work trying to prove she’s not actually disabled in a controversial situation.

Image credits: Ok_Boysenberry_7535

Then she responded to several readers and provided more background information

Reddit user discusses coworker filming her after work to prove she’s not actually disabled, highlighting workplace conflict.

Reddit comments discussing coworker filming to prove she’s not actually disabled, highlighting invisible disabilities concerns.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a woman filming her coworker to prove she is not actually disabled.

Text conversation showing a user discussing a coworker creating a hostile work environment and HR department issues.

Readers were extremely concerned about the author, and many pointed out that her coworker may have been stalking her

Woman films coworker after work trying to prove she’s not actually disabled, capturing the confrontation and stalking behavior.

Comment on a forum post discussing a woman filming her coworker after work to prove she’s not disabled.

Alt text: Woman films coworker after work trying to prove she’s not actually disabled, sparking conflict and concerns at workplace.

Woman films coworker after work trying to prove she’s not actually disabled in a tense confrontation setting.

Text screenshot of a Reddit comment about bullying and harassment at work involving a coworker and disability accusations.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a coworker's behavior questioned after work regarding disability claims.

Reddit comment discussing harassment and bullying by an overbearing coworker related to disability perception.

Workplace harassment involving a woman filming her coworker to prove she is not actually disabled

Woman filming coworker after work attempting to prove she is not actually disabled in controversial video.

User comment advising to report coworker filming after work to HR due to harassment and unprofessional behavior.

Screenshot of a social media comment claiming someone is insane in a discussion about coworker filming controversy.

Screenshot of an online comment about a woman filming her coworker to prove she’s not actually disabled.

Commenter Suki_13 criticizes a coworker's behavior as obsessive, mean, discriminatory, and supports reporting her.

Comment text discussing HR concerns about a woman filming her coworker to prove she is not disabled.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment requesting updates about coworker’s employment status after filming to question disability.

Comment discussing chronic pain, coworker harassment, and filming to prove disability claims after work.

Advice on handling a coworker filming to prove she’s not actually disabled and steps to protect yourself at work.

Text discussing emotional distress and ADA lawyer advice related to coworker disability and chronic pain support.

Later, the woman shared another update on her situation

Woman in modern office holding tablet near laptop, focused on coworker filming to prove disability claim.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman films coworker after work to try to prove she’s not actually disabled, sparking controversy and discussion.

Text message conversation discussing coworker arrival, related to filming coworker to prove disability claim.

Text excerpt discussing coworker shifts and tasks, related to woman filming coworker to prove disability claims.

Screenshot of text discussing using a voice recorder app at work to record coworker suspected of not being disabled.

Text on screen showing a person describing their brief encounter with a coworker to question if she’s actually disabled.

Text excerpt about coworker avoidance and frustration, related to woman filming coworker to prove disability claim.

Text excerpt from a coworker describing after-work interactions amid attempts to prove disability claims are false.

Woman filming coworker after work on smartphone trying to prove she is not actually disabled in casual setting

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Email screenshot about coworker admin duty assignment, discussing filming coworker to prove disability claim.

Text on a white background discussing evidence including videos shown to prove a coworker's disability status.

Alt text: Woman films coworker after work trying to prove disability claim false in a controversial social interaction.

Woman films coworker after work trying to prove she is not actually disabled, sparking intense debate and controversy.

Text conversation screenshot discussing disbelief over coincidence, related to a woman filming coworker to prove disability.

Woman films her coworker after work to try to prove she’s not actually disabled amid unsettling concerns.

Woman with curly hair and black lipstick looking stressed, illustrating coworker filming to prove disability claims.

Image credits: Levi Meir Clancy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman films coworker after work trying to prove she’s not actually disabled in a controversial video recording.

Text on a white background reading about Joy being present during a shift to provide backup when needed.

Woman films coworker after work to try to prove she’s not actually disabled in a controversial situation.

Text expressing confusion about a situation, mentioning doubts about disability and normal behavior.

Text about documenting and recording every moment to prove coworker is not actually disabled after work.

Text message expressing relief about being safe and separated from a coworker while mentioning updates on a conflict.

Woman typing on laptop with notebook and coffee nearby, related to coworker filming to prove disability claims.

Image credits: Daniel Thomas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a person responding to HR questions about filming coworker after work to prove disability claims.

Text about feeling safe at work, management support, and documenting incidents related to coworker disability claims.

Text on a white background stating an update about letting HR handle a non-emergency police report in the morning.

Image credits: Ok_Boysenberry_7535

Millions of people around the globe struggle with invisible disabilities

We all know that we’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover. But that doesn’t stop people from making assumptions about others. Unfortunately, people still get judged based on their age, weight, height, gender, and whether or not they have a disability. But the reality is that you often can’t tell just by looking at someone how their health really is.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 28.7% of adults in the United States have some form of disability. These include conditions that impact cognition, mobility, independent living, hearing, vision, and self-care.

However, it’s estimated that up to 80% of people around the globe who have a disability have an invisible condition. If someone has a chronic illness, neurological disorder, mental health condition, etc., you likely wouldn’t be able to know just by looking at them. But that doesn’t make their condition any less valid or challenging to live with.

Life Without Barriers notes on its site that it’s essential to understand invisible disabilities to eliminate the misconceptions often associated with them. These disabilities frequently aren’t taken seriously because the person doesn’t look like they have a health condition.

Because of this, they may be told that they’re not allowed to park in a disabled spot, or they may often have to defend and explain their illness to strangers. They might even be accused of faking their condition, like the author in this story.

Unfortunately, it’s also common for people to not understand exactly how another person’s disability works. They might assume that because they were fine one day, they’re suddenly cured and will never have issues again. But that’s simply not the case.

Harassing someone for their disability can be considered a hate crime

“It’s important to remember that disabilities are diverse, and individual needs vary widely,” Life Without Barriers explains. “Each person’s experience with their condition is unique, and their requirements for support and accommodation will differ from others and can sometimes change from day to day.”

And depending on where you live, accusing someone of faking their disability might even be considered discrimination. In the U.K., for example, anyone who has been harassed because of their disability can report it to the police as a hate crime or hate incident.

Meanwhile, employers are required to make reasonable adjustments to the premises, the workload, working hours, etc., to ensure that employees with disabilities can properly complete their jobs. And, of course, if a coworker accuses someone of faking their illness, they shouldn’t hesitate to report that to HR.

EasyLlama notes that HR must take harassment complaints very seriously. So if a coworker has been treating you inappropriately, document everything and pass your evidence along to HR. They will likely conduct interviews with everyone involved, take a statement from the victim and any witnesses, and ensure that the issue is addressed immediately.

While it may not be easy to report harassment that’s been going on in your workplace, it’s more difficult to suffer through it every single shift. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing a similar issue, look no further than right here.

Again, readers were horrified by the coworker’s behavior and shared concerned messages for the author

Reddit user discusses coworker filming to prove she’s not actually disabled, sparking debate on chronic pain and disability.

Text post from millennialfail with user comment about coworker filming after work to prove disability claim is fake.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a coworker in relation to disability and work in an HR context.

Reddit comment discussing a coworker being filmed to prove she’s not actually disabled after work.

Comment expressing concern about someone stalking a coworker to prove disability status, calling it creepy behavior.

Comment discussing arthritis and chronic pain in response to a woman filming her coworker to prove disability claims.

Woman films coworker after work trying to prove she is not actually disabled amid harassment claims.

Text screenshot showing a person discussing workplace harassment and disability proof in response to coworker filming after work.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to report safety concerns about a coworker after work and keep documentation.

Reddit comment discussing filing a restraining order for harassment after a coworker films to prove disability claim.

Text post about workplace conflict where a woman films coworker after work to question disability claims.

Online comment criticizing a woman filming her coworker to prove she’s not actually disabled after work.

Comment discussing coworker filming after work to prove not disabled, mentioning wheelchair use and chronic fatigue struggles.

Comment discussing workplace harassment issue involving a coworker and concerns over disability discrimination lawsuit.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing stress and skepticism around chronic pain and disability claims at work.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing concerns about stalking after a coworker films to prove someone's disability.

Reddit comment warning about stalking behavior related to coworker dispute and questioning disability claims after work.

Comment discussing pain and discrimination from coworkers, mentioning workplace boundaries and legal rights for disabled individuals.