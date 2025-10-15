“You Look Perfectly Healthy”: Lady Attacks Shopper For Service Dog Fraud, Begs For Forgiveness Moments Later

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know not to judge a book by its cover. You can’t possibly know what’s going on inside someone’s mind or body without them telling you, so we certainly shouldn’t make assumptions about someone’s health just by glancing at them. But unfortunately, that doesn’t stop people from doing it!

One Redditor recently shared a story online detailing how they encountered a woman at the grocery store who insisted that they couldn’t possibly need a service dog. Below, you’ll find the full story of how that woman learned a valuable lesson that day, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

RELATED:

This person has a service dog to help with their medical condition

Service dog wearing blue harness standing indoors near seated person, highlighting service dog fraud and public reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / envato (not the actual photo)

But a stranger refused to believe that the dog was necessary until she witnessed a medical emergency with her own eyes

Text excerpt describing a service dog owner explaining the necessity of their fully trained service dog and addressing accusations of fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shopper confronted in store for service dog fraud accusation, moment of tension and plea for forgiveness follows.

Text showing a confrontation about service dog fraud where a woman claims someone looks perfectly healthy despite having a service dog.

Woman confronts shopper about service dog fraud, accusing them of faking a medical condition during dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing anxiety and a service dog’s alert behavior amid accusations of service dog fraud in a public setting.

Young woman with eyes closed and hand on head looking distressed, illustrating service dog fraud confrontation emotions.

Share icon

Image credits: ilonadesperada / envato (not the actual photo)

Shopper with service dog faces fraud accusation, leading to a tense confrontation and a plea for forgiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a store seizure incident involving a service dog keeping people back and a horrified woman nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation showing a woman apologizing after confronting a shopper about alleged service dog fraud.

Text showing a description of a woman crying after being confronted about service dog fraud and then apologizing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about service dog fraud and assumptions faced by people without visible disabilities causing conflict and apologies.

Text conversation about confronting service dog fraud, debating when it’s appropriate to question service dog legitimacy.

Image credits: CompetitionAsleep468

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the author clarified a few more details about their situation

Commenter explains seizure experience and criticizes public harassment over medical equipment and service dog use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Service dogs can help with both visible and invisible disabilities

There are currently over 61 million people in the United States living with disabilities. And contrary to what some people might assume, a significant number of those disabilities are invisible. Just because a person isn’t in a wheelchair or blind does not mean that they can’t benefit from the help of a service dog.

In fact, it’s estimated that there are about 500,000 service dogs working in the U.S. at the moment. These include guide dogs, hearing dogs and general service dogs, which can help with a variety of conditions.

As far as what conditions service dogs can help support, Service Dog Certifications notes that mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, ADHD, PTSD, OCD, dissociative and personality disorders, autism and neurocognitive disorders can all qualify someone for a service dog.

And, of course, physical conditions such as MS, sensory disabilities, dementia, cancer, cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s Disease, arthritis, diabetes, chronic pain, stroke, paralysis, vertigo and more can qualify someone for a service dog.

Now, when someone has a service dog, they are allowed to take them into almost all public places. Whether they’re eating in a restaurant, grocery shopping or walking through the mall, their service animal should be allowed to stay by their side.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to be respectful of service animals when encountering them in public

Person holding a leash of a service dog sitting beside them against a beige wall on pavement.

Share icon

Image credits: Thirdman / pexels (not the actual photo)

In some situations, however, a business or government institution may deny entry to a service dog if they will “fundamentally alter the nature of the goods, services, programs, or activities provided to the public,” the ADA explains. For example, if an environment must be kept sterile, it may jeopardize someone’s health to allow an animal into the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you’re in a public space, and the service animal is well behaved, there is rarely a reason to deny them entry into any area. Some people could definitely use a refresher on service dog etiquette, though. Michigan State University notes on their site that typically, we should just ignore service dogs and let them do their jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t try to pet them, and don’t try to get their attention. At the same time, leave their handler alone as well. Don’t ask the owner about their disability or ask for proof that their dog is in fact a service animal.

And if you own a pet that is not a service animal, don’t ever try to pass them off as one. It can hurt the credibility of actual service animals when people see pets disguised as service dogs behaving poorly.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the woman in this story learned her lesson after witnessing a seizure right in front of her? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar drama right here.

Readers assured the author that they didn’t do anything wrong, and some noted that the woman deserved to learn this lesson

Screenshot of an online comment discussing service dog fraud and calling out harassment related to the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post discussing shopper accused of service dog fraud and a heated confrontation followed by apology.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing service dog fraud and the challenges faced by disabled individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing service dog fraud and the impact of invisible disabilities on shoppers and accusers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a confrontation involving service dog fraud and a shopper's experience.

Commenter discussing a confrontation involving service dog fraud and a shopper being attacked over it.

Woman confronting a shopper about service dog fraud, then apologizing moments later in a public setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing fake service dogs, mentioning untrained dogs causing issues and service dog fraud concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing service dog fraud and harassment of shoppers with service dogs.

Screenshot of a comment discussing invisible disabilities in a shopper confrontation involving service dog fraud.

Online comment discussing a lady confronting a shopper over service dog fraud and later asking for forgiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing stress-triggered seizures and judgment about a woman involved in service dog fraud controversy.

Comment on a forum discussing service dog fraud, highlighting public shaming and support for the shopper with a service dog.

Comment reading Not all disability is visible, emphasizing the reality behind service dog fraud and health perceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing service dog fraud and a confrontation involving a shopper and a deceptive service dog claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing concerns about fake service dogs used by shoppers, highlighting service dog fraud issues.

Online comment criticizing dogs in public spaces, expressing frustration over service dog fraud and misuse.

ADVERTISEMENT