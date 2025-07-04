Woman Stalks Colleague To Confirm He’s Sick, Soon Regrets It After Turning “Him” In

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh out of college, you have so many dreams and aspirations, but sometimes, they can turn to dust when you enter the corporate world. I know that’s not always true, but I guess it depends on the kind of coworkers or managers you end up with.

This man was unfortunately stuck with a nosy colleague who literally spied on him when he called in sick. To top it off, his toxic boss believed her lies and called him out for it. However, the sabotage team quickly fell on its face when HR got involved and took strict action. Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The corporate world can be a daunting place if you are stuck with toxic coworkers or managers

Share icon

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

The poster’s husband was so sick that she had to take him to the ER, so he called work and informed them about his absence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pookie1028

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple found out that his coworker, who got more workload due to his absence, spied on their house and reported to the boss that he lied

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pookie1028

Share icon

Image credits: alrasyiqin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The boss called out the man for taking an off day “under false pretense,” but he got HR involved in anger and showed them all the proof

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pookie1028

HR instantly took action, firing the entitled colleague and demoting the toxic manager for believing her lies

Be warned, for today’s story might just peak your frustration because of an entitled employee and a toxic boss, but trust me, it has quite a satisfactory ending. It started when Reddit user Pookie1028 had to rush her husband to the ER after he passed out from dehydration. Naturally, he informed his work that he won’t be able to make it due to his medical condition.

The couple was already in distress, when the next day, the man received a call from his boss. Apparently, he was going to write him up for “calling out ‘under false pretense’ and causing staffing issues.” The confused guy did a little digging and uncovered that one of his entitled employees, who got more work due to his absence, was behind this ridiculous accusation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She actually went to his house to see if he was telling the truth and spied on him. OP has a neighbor who resembles her husband a little, and the entitled woman thought it was him and reported the whole thing to the boss. How pathetic, right? Even the manager willingly accepted her lies and got all defensive when the poster’s husband questioned their behavior.

In fact, he reported the whole thing to HR along with proof that he had been in the ER, and boy oh boy did it hit the mark! Upon further investigation, management found out that the entitled employee got OP’s personal details from their manager’s computer, which she had access to! Here’s the juiciest part of the story, though: this woman was fired, and the boss also got demoted!

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were, of course, shocked by the woman’s actions and the manager’s blindness to the truth, but they enjoyed how revenge was quickly served to both. Bored Panda got in touch with HR specialist Nicola Dias to get deeper insights about the matter at hand. She flagged down the actions of the employee and the boss as highly unprofessional and quite controlling.

“First of all, it doesn’t make sense that the manager got involved when the employee took an off. Trying to find out the reason behind someone taking leave is an act of extreme toxicity. To top it off, when an employee’s private health information is accessed or shared without their permission, it can seriously shake their sense of trust and safety at work,” she explained.

Our expert noted that such an instance throws a bad light not just on the management, but also on the company’s ability to hire capable leadership and employees. Nicola also firmly stressed that when an employee feels the need to check up on a coworker’s sick leave, it’s often a sign that trust and communication are breaking down within the team.

“People’s absolutely ridiculous actions in this story clearly indicate that boundaries aren’t being respected in their workplace. When managers play favorites or turn a blind eye to this stuff, it creates a culture of mistrust and control. A healthy workplace should feel safe, not like you’re being watched or judged all the time,” Nicola concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it’s a good thing then that HR took swift action against the two people. Netizens were also surprised by their quickness and applauded them for it. Do you agree with the Redditors? Also, what are your thoughts about this story? Let us know in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks online couldn’t believe the coworker’s audacity to actually spy on the man, but they were delighted that HR took swift action

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT