“Best Friend” Of Late Man Sparks Drama With Secret Babies And Memorial Plans, Widow Is Speechless

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s highly important that people who are diagnosed with any mental health disorders take care of themselves. Otherwise, it can brew trouble not just for them, but for others around them. After all, there’s a thin line between mental health and madness.

This woman exemplifies this as she literally went behind the back of the widow of her late “best friend” and organized an “official” memorial for him. What’s more, the woman also started spreading sick rumors about him, which caught the original poster (OP) off guard right in the middle of her grieving period. Read on to unravel the drama that followed!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Troubling a grieving person is almost like kicking a puppy, but some people are capable of even that

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband (Jonah) had a best friend (Marjorie) since school, but she always gave signs that she wanted more than just a friendship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: angrywidow

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even when Jonah left his hometown and started dating the poster, Marjorie tried to be clingy, until he outgrew her friendship and started distancing himself

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: angrywidow

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freeik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When he passed away, the poster arranged for a memorial a little late so people far away could travel, but then realized Marjorie had also organized one

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: angrywidow

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite the poster’s request, Marjorie claimed that her memorial was the “official” one, which confused a lot of guests

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: angrywidow

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Marjorie even started spreading sick rumors that Jonah was planning to leave the poster and have a baby with her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: angrywidow

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: safia sajid / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster contacted the pastor of the memorial that Marjorie had organized and with his help, she made sure that Marjorie didn’t attend it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: angrywidow

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Marjorie spiraled after this—so much so that she started photoshopping pictures with Jonah and even claimed she was having his baby

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: angrywidow

The poster found out that Marjorie has some disorder, and she hadn’t been taking her medication—she even showed up at the poster’s house, screaming

Although this old story starts with Reddit user u/angrywidow mentioning that her husband (Jonah) passed away, she tells us some background information about his best friend (Marjorie). They were friends from high school, but Marjorie always indicated that she felt more. Meanwhile, Jonah had told OP that he never saw her as anything more.

However, she kept making snide comments about it even when the poster started dating him. Jonah soon realized that he had outgrown her friendship and started distancing himself from her. She complained about it, but nobody could have predicted things would take a turn for the worse after Jonah passed away suddenly, leaving the poster completely heartbroken.

She delayed the memorial so everyone would have time to travel, but found out Marjorie was holding another “timely” memorial in their hometown. She even went on to call it the “official” one, which just confused people. However, upon confrontation, she almost lost it as she started spreading rumors that Jonah was going to leave OP and have a baby with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The frustrated poster called the chapel where she was holding the memorial and spoke to the pastor. With his help, they ensured Marjorie was kept out of the event. OP mentions they had two beautiful memorials, but her peace was short-lived. Soon, Marjorie started posting photoshopped pictures with Jonah and even started lying about having his baby.

OP found out from Marjorie’s brother that she has some mental disorder and hadn’t been taking her medication. In fact, the woman even showed up screaming at OP’s door at 3 am one day. Oh, how traumatic it all must’ve been for the poster! The last we heard, Marjorie was getting a psychiatric evaluation, while our poster was moving to start a new life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

That story is a lot to take in, isn’t it? We can’t even fathom the torture OP must’ve gone through, and it’s no wonder she just wanted to start anew. To better understand her and Marjorie, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She backed up what Redditors said—that it all must have been quite harrowing for the poster to take in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Losing your partner is already the hardest thing ever, but when someone starts spreading lies and acting obsessively afterward? It’s like pouring salt on an open wound. It can mess with your head in a big way: you might feel anxious all the time or just feel totally exhausted trying to keep people from believing stuff that isn’t true. It can seriously slow down the healing process,” she explained.

Prof. Lobo also elaborated that in such a situation, healing should come first, but that becomes impossible when a person is stuck dealing with chaos, confusion, and emotional whiplash. She claimed that when someone can’t focus on missing their partner or remembering the good stuff because they’re too busy putting out fires, it messes with their head.

“Everything just piles up, sadness, confusion, anger, and it becomes way harder to move forward,” Prof. Lobo expressed. “It’s like trying to grieve with someone screaming in your ear the whole time. You’re not weak or doing it wrong, your heart’s just trying to survive two storms at once.”

Speaking about Marjorie, on the other hand, our expert said that she should have been taking her medication, and none of this would’ve happened. Prof. Lobo also noted that things might take a turn for the worse if Marjorie doesn’t complete her treatment after that moment. Many netizens said that even though she has her issues, they can’t forgive her for ruining things for OP.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you make of that? Let us know in the comments!

Folks shared their sympathy for the widow for having to suffer so much, and many said they couldn’t forgive Marjorie despite her mental health issues

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT