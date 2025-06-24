Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Friendship Of 10 Years On The Rocks As Lady Realizes One “Friend” Hates Her, While Others Act Numb
Three women in tense conversation at table, showing strained friendship and emotional discomfort during social gathering.
Friendship Of 10 Years On The Rocks As Lady Realizes One “Friend” Hates Her, While Others Act Numb

I just can’t imagine my life without all the crazy, witty, and wild female friends that I have. Honestly, I think I love them all more than any of the men that I have dated. It would be an apocalypse for me if I found out that even one of them disliked me.

The original poster (OP) is going through something similar after one friend’s behavior rattled the whole group. Of course, she’s hurt by the one who wronged her, but she also wonders about the rest. Here’s what happened…

More info: Mumsnet

    Being friends with someone for over a decade and realizing they dislike you is probably the most hurtful betrayal

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster has had a friend group of 4 since university, and they have been going strong for over a decade

    Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on a decade-long friendship and feeling betrayed by a group of longtime friends.

    Text on image about friendship group mentioning marriage, relationships, and having babies or toddlers among four friends in the group.

    Text about a 10-year friendship on the rocks as one friend shows hate and others remain numb in the group.

    Image credits: BearPearDare

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Recently, she noticed that all of them went out together twice, but she didn’t receive any invitation either time

    Text excerpt describing a friend group lunch where one is excluded, highlighting friendship tensions and emotional detachment.

    Text excerpt about a friendship of 10 years on the rocks with one friend showing hatred and others acting numb.

    Text excerpt from a story about friendship troubles and realization of hidden animosity among friends.

    Image credits: BearPearDare

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One friend (Meghan) told her that she declined Hannah’s lunch invitation, so she wasn’t asked again, but the poster has no clue about this

    Text message about friendship drama with one friend ignoring messages and others acting numb, highlighting friendship issues.

    Text describing a friendship of 10 years on the rocks as one friend secretly hates another while others remain indifferent.

    Text excerpt revealing a secret group chat exposing betrayal in a 10-year friendship with hateful and indifferent friends.

    Image credits: BearPearDare

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she invited everyone for coffee, only Heather showed up and told her that Hannah dislikes her and even makes fun of her behind her back

    Text about friendship troubles and feeling hurt as one friend hates and others remain indifferent.

    Text about a 10-year friendship and the desire to cancel the traditional holiday gathering due to conflict.

    Text message expressing hurt and discomfort within a friendship, highlighting feelings of being uncared for.

    Image credits: BearPearDare

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She is devastated about this, but what hurts more is that even though Meghan and Heather didn’t back Hannah, they didn’t stand up for her either

    Text message conversation about friendship troubles and feeling uncomfortable around a friend who is cruel.

    Text expressing feelings of betrayal and hurt in a friendship of 10 years, facing tension and emotional conflict.

    Text describing a friendship of 10 years on the rocks as one friend realizes another hates her while others act numb.

    Image credits: BearPearDare

    She feels absolutely betrayed, but still wonders whether she’s being unreasonable to be mad at Heather and Meghan as well

    When you have the right female friends, your whole life can revolve around them because they bring so much joy. The clueless poster also feels the same way, as her 10-year university friend group of 4 means a lot to her. Little does she know what is actually going on behind her back. The twist of the story unraveled, all because of Instagram posts made by one friend (Hannah).

    OP saw Hannah post pictures of the whole group with their toddlers twice, and both times, she was not invited. Surprised by this, she texted one of them (Meghan) to see what was up. Well, Meghan revealed that since the poster declined Hannah’s lunch invitation, they didn’t think of inviting her a second time. What a shock for the poster, right?

    She had never been invited, and she told Meghan so, but received no response. Trying to look past it, OP invited everyone for coffee, but only got a response from Heather. When they met, it was as if Pandora’s box opened, as OP heard some really shocking revelations. Apparently, Heather dislikes her and even has a separate group for the 3 friends, where she mocks the poster.

    Ouch! It must be so painful for her, but what hurts more is that although Meghan and Heather didn’t back Hannah, they didn’t defend the poster either. It’s bugging her so much that she feels betrayed and wonders whether to even do Secret Santa with them, like they do every year. Probably devastated and frustrated by it all, she vented online, and folks had a lot to say.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    First of all, they told her that she is definitely not being unreasonable to feel betrayed because anyone would if they were in her shoes. They also pointed out that Meghan and Heather are just as mean as Hannah, as they are all ganging up together and making OP feel so bad. People expressed that true friends would never do that if someone they cared about was put in such a situation.

    Having solid friends is so important, and it’s not just me or the netizens who are ranting on about it. Even psychology has proved that friends are crucial for living a fulfilling life. It’s no wonder that many of us have friendships into which we pour our heart and soul. Now, imagine that these very friends betrayed you; it would surely feel like the rug had been snatched from under your feet.

    Psychologist Kiki Ramsey says, “Being betrayed by a friend violates the trust of someone who was supposed to be a safe space. Friendships grow through shared experiences and confidence, so when that trust is broken, it feels like a personal attack. The emotional fallout can be intense, leaving you questioning the relationship, your judgment, and your worth.”

    Well, it’s no surprise that the poster feels absolutely devastated. Many people argued that there’s no point in staying friends with such awful people. Even research suggests that such toxic friendships have detrimental effects on a person’s mental health. I really hope she realizes this and pulls the plug before it’s too late.

    If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    Folks declared that Meghan and Heather are just as mean as Hannah, and it’s not worth it, considering how they mistreated the poster

    Screenshot of an online comment about a friendship of 10 years on the rocks, revealing hidden hatred and numb friends.

    Comment criticizing treatment in a 10-year friendship, advising to cancel and find proper friends amid conflict and numb behavior.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about friendship of 10 years on the rocks and realizing a friend hates her.

    Comment expressing sympathy about a friendship of 10 years on the rocks and advice to drop fake friends.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing friendship struggles and realizing one friend dislikes her while others remain indifferent.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the pain of a friendship break up after 10 years due to hidden hatred and numb reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy about a friendship of 10 years on the rocks due to betrayal and numb reactions.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing hurt over a friendship of 10 years on the rocks with one friend showing hate.

    Text from a social media post revealing a friendship of 10 years on the rocks as one friend shows hatred and others act indifferent.

    Alt text: Text comment advising to message Hannah and address issues in a friendship of 10 years on the rocks.

    Comment expressing sympathy over a friendship of 10 years on the rocks, advising to remove toxic friends for better relationships.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

