The name a person's parents give them is an important part of who they are. Even if they change it at some point during their lives to something they like more, it still leaves a mark on their self-identity.

After all, your name is how other people see you, their first impression of you. And so, if it's extraordinary, it's bound to draw attention, both positive and negative, which impacts the way a person feels about themselves. So, today we're going to take a peek at odd names that some people think are pretty normal and decide which side we're on.

#1

Young girl sitting at a school desk looking thoughtfully at an open notebook about baby names that secretly weird them out In my daughter's creative writing class, there were two girls named Unique.

They hated each other.

    #2

    Stairway to bright sunlight surrounded by clouds, symbolizing inspiration and dreamy baby names ideas. Neveah. If you want to name your kid heaven just do it.

    #3

    Hands tightly gripping a metal chain, symbolizing the strange feelings some people have about acceptable baby names. Chastity. Kinda judgy.

    It’s no secret that naming your baby is an important step in becoming a parent. You can’t simply do it carelessly. 

    Some might say that a name can at least partially determine the child’s future. After all, it’s a “label” that they’ll be carrying at least until they’re old enough to change it. And even if they’re going to change it at some point in their life, it’s still going to be a part of their self-identity, a part of how people view them, and so on. 
    #4

    Two young boys outdoors, one giving the other a piggyback, illustrating unique and acceptable baby names. In Sweden, you can name your son Bror. It literally means Brother. Syster is a girl's name that literally means Sister. Both names are old-fashioned, but yes, you can essentially name your children Brother and Sister. (Bror and Syster.).

    #5

    Smiling child wearing camouflage outfit and sunglasses standing outdoors in grass, illustrating unique baby names that weird them out. Names like Gunner, Blade, Remington, Colt etc.

    #6

    Father smiling and playing with baby standing between legs in bright room with plants, illustrating baby names concept. Guy, to me it makes as much sense as naming your son Dude.

    Others say that naming a baby has importance beyond its future. It also defines a baby's family and symbolizes the values and priorities of the world into which this baby is born.

    Pamela Redmond from Nameberry listed several things that a baby’s name represents. Relationships to parents and family of origin; cultural, religious, and ethnic ties; and a preference for tradition or invention, just to mention a few. So, as you can see, baby names are principal in many ways. 
    #7

    Toddler by lake and mountains, illustrating baby names that people find totally acceptable but secretly weird. Pretty much everything that is regionally-popular. Southern Appalachian here, and we have more Aiden, Cayden, Brayden, and Haydens than you can shake a stick at. Also it’s going to be weird in 40 years when everyone’s mamaw is named some variation of Makayla, Kaylee, or Kayluh.

    #8

    Smiling toddler lying on a bed wearing gray checkered pajamas, representing baby names that secretly weird people out. Paxtyn. i see so so many paxtyn/paxton/paxtens nowadays and the name just sounds and feels bad to say.

    #9

    Parents cuddling and playing with their baby at home, highlighting unique and weird baby names parents reveal. Names that are spelled differently so the kid can have a "unique" name.
    Like Cloughie.

    That kind of suggests that a parent should strive to find a name that isn’t too "out there" so it doesn’t make a kid a target of bullying, doesn’t tarnish family reputations, and all things like that. So, the question of what a normal and not-so-normal baby name comes up.

    For some, a name can seem completely normal and they wouldn’t bat an eye seeing it in the wild, while for others, the same name can seem out of the ordinary. That’s what today’s list is about – names that seem to be generally accepted, but still seem odd for some folks. 

    #10

    Woman with long blonde hair in medieval costume discussing baby names that secretly weird them out in a dramatic scene A few years too late for this but Khaleesi. Sooooo many kids out there hate their parents now. I guess it's a pretty cool sounding name but like who even cares about GOT anymore other than s******g on the last season.

    #11

    Person holding wooden cross necklace with hands resting on a thick book, illustrating baby names that secretly weird them out. Christian. Nobody is named Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, etc.

    #12

    Pink Gucci Flora perfume bottle with floral design, highlighting unique baby names that secretly weird people out. I won’t even narrow it down, but if you’re naming your kid after a luxury brand or an object of some kind, you need help.

    In it, you’ll find a whole plethora of options, starting from a girl named Unique to a boy named Dude. You know, to each their own. 

    You might wonder, what leads parents to choose such odd names? After all, we already discussed what a big significance the name holds, so why pick something that might make things harder?

    Well, back in the day, the choosing of a name was driven by the desire for conformity. Parents chose names that were not out of the ordinary to not stand out too much, and to adhere to their religious and ancestral ties. 
    #13

    Young girl with braided hair holding an egg indoors, illustrating the concept of baby names that secretly weird people out. Maverick... I don't know why it just doesn't hit for me. Although as I say that I remember a little girl Maverick I met once and I kind of loved that. So what do I know?

    #14

    Two young girls running joyfully on a grassy field capturing the essence of baby names that secretly weird them out The name Chase has never sat right with me.

    It's just... it's a verb.

    #15

    Petri dish with unusual bacterial colonies resembling abstract shapes, symbolizing weird baby names reactions. Candida, I just can’t see it as anything other than the fungus.

    Then, in modern times, a desire for individualism came. Now, contrary to the past, people wanted to stand out. Annual rankings of popular names made people feel competitive, but now not for wanting to be at the top of the charts, but to be special and one of a kind.

    Basically, a major change in culture happened, which resulted in kids ending up with names like Unique, Dude, and all the others listed in today’s piece. 

    Do you think these names are weird, or do they seem normal to you? What other generally accepted names do you think are odd? Share all of this with us in the comments!
    #16

    Young girl dressed as an angel holding a lantern with glowing lights, illustrating unique baby names that seem weird. As a teacher, I really dislike kids being called pet names. I’ve taught Angels and Honeys in my time. Yes, they are acceptable baby names, but please know that I feel weird addressing your sixteen-year-old as “Honey” in my lessons.

    #17

    Woman and child sitting at a desk with notebooks and laptop, discussing acceptable baby names that secretly weird them out. As a teacher, any name with completely bananas spelling so the child and no one else can work out how to spell or say it. It makes for angry kids. I would love to say to the parents ‘if you must give your child a silly made up name could you at least follow the basic rules of phonics’ but I suspect that would not end well.

    #18

    Silhouetted person standing with staff at sunset, surrounded by sheep, illustrating themes related to baby names that weird them out. Messiah.

    #19

    Person wearing feathers and beads in hair, holding a decorated walking stick, reflecting on unusual baby names outdoors. I recently had the thought that it’s a bit strange that we’ve been naming little white girls after Native American tribes. Cheyenne, Dakota, Cherokee, Sioux, Shawnee.

    #20

    Ancient Egyptian relief carving of a deity on a sandstone wall with hieroglyphs, highlighting unique baby names inspiration. The Egyptian goddess name “Isis” has aged horribly.

    #21

    Young boy wearing a hat and vest sitting on pavement by colorful textured columns showcasing acceptable baby names. As a Jewish person, Cohen. It’s a last name, and it’s for a priestly class. So it’s WEIRD and a bit uncomfortable for me, whenever I see it as a first name.

    #22

    Young child with curly hair sitting by a window, showcasing a relaxed moment related to baby names discussion. Ralph. 

    No explanation or justification... I just think it's weird.

    #23

    Young boy holding a burning torch in the dark, symbolizing people revealing totally acceptable baby names that weird them out. Arson. Seems like I am seeing a lot of Gen Alpha boys named arson.

    #24

    Marble statue of two figures in an intimate pose, symbolizing human connection and emotion in art. Adonis. Putting a lot of pressure on your kid to not be ugly!

    #25

    Young child wearing a cowboy hat and patterned vest, representing baby names that secretly weird people out. Girls with a Mc at the beginning of their name. It traditionally means "son of" and often the following part of the name is not the father's name.

    #26

    Young girl in a white shirt and pink tutu expressing surprise, representing unusual baby names that secretly weird them out. Malina. Mostly because melena in health care is black tarry bloody poop. I’ve met a couple Malina/Melinas and always feel bad.

    #27

    Young woman with braided hair in dark clothing looking surprised in a dimly lit room, representing weird baby names topic. Friday/Wednesday

    Why name your kid after a weekday?

    #28

    Toddler boy sitting on gray couch holding a blue toy, reflecting on unusual but acceptable baby names. Why is D**k not in this list yet????

    #29

    Toddler boy with suspenders sitting on green tractor outdoors, illustrating unique baby names that secretly weird people out. Roger. Idk why but it feels weird to call a baby that.

    #30

    Young girl with braided hair leaning close to a white rabbit, symbolizing unique and acceptable baby names that feel a bit weird. Bunny, Dolly, Baby, Princess, Barbie.

    #31

    Genesis. Some biblical names are fine but that one is just awful to me.

    #32

    Mohammed 


    It's weird because bruh you know how many Mohammads I know? S**tttt .

    #33

    Channing never sounded right to me.

    #34

    I started substitute teaching this year, and the thing that weirds me out about the name Greyson is how f*****g many of them there are.

    I have multiple Greysons at every single job I take, and I have one teacher who I subbed for a few times that had 3 in just one class period. I've probably met 100 students named Greyson.

    I just cannot understand how so many parents came to the same decision simultaneously. It really makes me dread the idea that these parents named their child after whatever the trendiest boy name of that year was. Makes me worry about how little thought they put into other aspects of their children.

    And I don't know if it's a coincidence, but most of the time students named Greyson are some of the worst behaved kids in every class. Same with Brayden. There has to be some correlation between parents who just picked that years most popular boy name and how the kid is going to behave.

    #35

    Maddox just really rubs me the wrong way.

    #36

    Don't come for me but Sloane. I'm sorry I just hate the sound of it.

    #37

    Hasina- which means a hot/s**y woman

    Aashik- A lover.

    #38

    Location names - Paris, Brooklyn, Asia, not my cup of tea.

