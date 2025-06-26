After all, your name is how other people see you, their first impression of you. And so, if it's extraordinary, it's bound to draw attention , both positive and negative, which impacts the way a person feels about themselves. So, today we're going to take a peek at odd names that some people think are pretty normal and decide which side we're on.

The name a person's parents give them is an important part of who they are. Even if they change it at some point during their lives to something they like more, it still leaves a mark on their self-identity.

#1 In my daughter's creative writing class, there were two girls named Unique.



They hated each other.

#2 Neveah. If you want to name your kid heaven just do it.

#3 Chastity. Kinda judgy.

It’s no secret that naming your baby is an important step in becoming a parent. You can’t simply do it carelessly. ADVERTISEMENT Some might say that a name can at least partially determine the child’s future. After all, it’s a “label” that they’ll be carrying at least until they’re old enough to change it. And even if they’re going to change it at some point in their life, it’s still going to be a part of their self-identity, a part of how people view them, and so on.

#4 In Sweden, you can name your son Bror. It literally means Brother. Syster is a girl's name that literally means Sister. Both names are old-fashioned, but yes, you can essentially name your children Brother and Sister. (Bror and Syster.).

#5 Names like Gunner, Blade, Remington, Colt etc.

#6 Guy, to me it makes as much sense as naming your son Dude.

Others say that naming a baby has importance beyond its future. It also defines a baby's family and symbolizes the values and priorities of the world into which this baby is born. Pamela Redmond from Nameberry listed several things that a baby’s name represents. Relationships to parents and family of origin; cultural, religious, and ethnic ties; and a preference for tradition or invention, just to mention a few. So, as you can see, baby names are principal in many ways.

#7 Pretty much everything that is regionally-popular. Southern Appalachian here, and we have more Aiden, Cayden, Brayden, and Haydens than you can shake a stick at. Also it’s going to be weird in 40 years when everyone’s mamaw is named some variation of Makayla, Kaylee, or Kayluh.

#8 Paxtyn. i see so so many paxtyn/paxton/paxtens nowadays and the name just sounds and feels bad to say.

#9 Names that are spelled differently so the kid can have a "unique" name.

Like Cloughie.

That kind of suggests that a parent should strive to find a name that isn't too "out there" so it doesn't make a kid a target of bullying, doesn't tarnish family reputations, and all things like that. So, the question of what a normal and not-so-normal baby name comes up. For some, a name can seem completely normal and they wouldn't bat an eye seeing it in the wild, while for others, the same name can seem out of the ordinary. That's what today's list is about – names that seem to be generally accepted, but still seem odd for some folks.

#10 A few years too late for this but Khaleesi. Sooooo many kids out there hate their parents now. I guess it's a pretty cool sounding name but like who even cares about GOT anymore other than s******g on the last season.

#11 Christian. Nobody is named Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, etc.

#12 I won’t even narrow it down, but if you’re naming your kid after a luxury brand or an object of some kind, you need help.

In it, you'll find a whole plethora of options, starting from a girl named Unique to a boy named Dude. You know, to each their own. You might wonder, what leads parents to choose such odd names? After all, we already discussed what a big significance the name holds, so why pick something that might make things harder? Well, back in the day, the choosing of a name was driven by the desire for conformity. Parents chose names that were not out of the ordinary to not stand out too much, and to adhere to their religious and ancestral ties.

#13 Maverick... I don't know why it just doesn't hit for me. Although as I say that I remember a little girl Maverick I met once and I kind of loved that. So what do I know?

#14 The name Chase has never sat right with me.



It's just... it's a verb.

#15 Candida, I just can’t see it as anything other than the fungus.

Then, in modern times, a desire for individualism came. Now, contrary to the past, people wanted to stand out. Annual rankings of popular names made people feel competitive, but now not for wanting to be at the top of the charts, but to be special and one of a kind. Basically, a major change in culture happened, which resulted in kids ending up with names like Unique, Dude, and all the others listed in today's piece. Do you think these names are weird, or do they seem normal to you? What other generally accepted names do you think are odd? Share all of this with us in the comments!

#16 As a teacher, I really dislike kids being called pet names. I’ve taught Angels and Honeys in my time. Yes, they are acceptable baby names, but please know that I feel weird addressing your sixteen-year-old as “Honey” in my lessons.

#17 As a teacher, any name with completely bananas spelling so the child and no one else can work out how to spell or say it. It makes for angry kids. I would love to say to the parents ‘if you must give your child a silly made up name could you at least follow the basic rules of phonics’ but I suspect that would not end well.

#18 Messiah.

#19 I recently had the thought that it’s a bit strange that we’ve been naming little white girls after Native American tribes. Cheyenne, Dakota, Cherokee, Sioux, Shawnee.

#20 The Egyptian goddess name “Isis” has aged horribly.

#21 As a Jewish person, Cohen. It’s a last name, and it’s for a priestly class. So it’s WEIRD and a bit uncomfortable for me, whenever I see it as a first name.

#22 Ralph.



No explanation or justification... I just think it's weird.

#23 Arson. Seems like I am seeing a lot of Gen Alpha boys named arson.

#24 Adonis. Putting a lot of pressure on your kid to not be ugly!

#25 Girls with a Mc at the beginning of their name. It traditionally means "son of" and often the following part of the name is not the father's name.

#26 Malina. Mostly because melena in health care is black tarry bloody poop. I’ve met a couple Malina/Melinas and always feel bad.

#27 Friday/Wednesday



Why name your kid after a weekday?

#28 Why is D**k not in this list yet????

#29 Roger. Idk why but it feels weird to call a baby that.

#30 Bunny, Dolly, Baby, Princess, Barbie.

#31 Genesis. Some biblical names are fine but that one is just awful to me.

#32 Mohammed





It's weird because bruh you know how many Mohammads I know? S**tttt .

#33 Channing never sounded right to me.

#34 I started substitute teaching this year, and the thing that weirds me out about the name Greyson is how f*****g many of them there are.



I have multiple Greysons at every single job I take, and I have one teacher who I subbed for a few times that had 3 in just one class period. I've probably met 100 students named Greyson.



I just cannot understand how so many parents came to the same decision simultaneously. It really makes me dread the idea that these parents named their child after whatever the trendiest boy name of that year was. Makes me worry about how little thought they put into other aspects of their children.



And I don't know if it's a coincidence, but most of the time students named Greyson are some of the worst behaved kids in every class. Same with Brayden. There has to be some correlation between parents who just picked that years most popular boy name and how the kid is going to behave.

#35 Maddox just really rubs me the wrong way.

#36 Don't come for me but Sloane. I'm sorry I just hate the sound of it.

#37 Hasina- which means a hot/s**y woman



Aashik- A lover.

