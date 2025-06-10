Lady With “Dietary Needs” Insists On A Daily 12:45 Microwave Slot, Leaves Hungry Coworkers Fuming

ADVERTISEMENT

Offices are full of different kinds of people coming together to achieve a shared goal. People may not always get along because their styles of thinking, their opinions, and their actions may differ from each other, which can be the source of conflict.

This is what happened in one organization where a woman with strict dietary needs decided to take over the shared microwave. She refused to take other people’s wants into consideration and kept playing the tyrant. Eventually, she turned into a laughing stock at work.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Shared appliances in the workplace shouldn’t be controlled by just one person; they have to be open for fair use

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster mentioned that they have one common microwave in their breakroom and that people could use it on a ‘first-come first-serve’ basis, that is, until Michelle joined

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Malik / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When the poster went to heat up their food, Michelle threw a fit and claimed that she had reserved the microwave from 12:30-1:00pm due to her dietary needs

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

Michelle claimed her nutritionist told her to eat a hot meal at 12:45pm daily, or else it would affect her digestion, which is why she had to be the only one to use the microwave

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle’s tyranny over the microwave continued for a while until Human Resources issued a warning

When it comes to workplaces, everyone is entitled to use the shared appliances, whether that includes desks, computers, microwaves, or any other items. People like Michelle, who feel entitled to such devices, might end up causing a lot of resentment among their colleagues. It can be especially difficult if they make a fuss over the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to etiquette experts, every worker in the office is responsible for managing and using the shared devices with care. The folks who leave dirty dishes in the sink or seize control of things that aren’t theirs might be doing the same thing at home. It’s important to make them understand that the way they behave in their personal life is not appropriate for the workplace.

Michelle tried to excuse her controlling behavior by telling people that she had strict dietary needs. She explained that she needed to block a time slot for the microwave because her nutritionist had urged her to have a hot meal by 12:45, or else it would mess with her digestion. Nobody in the office believed her tall claims.

When people have such severe dietary restrictions, it might be challenging for them to figure out how to deal with them in the workplace. The best way to go about it is to let people know about your challenges, but not make it their problem. That way, people can still be respectful of your needs, without being inconvenienced by them.

Share icon

Image credits: RF._.studio _ / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP took issue with the fact that Michelle didn’t allow anyone else to use the microwave for the 30-minute slot that she had booked, even if she wasn’t using the device. Her reasoning was that she was prepping her stomach, which, of course, made people feel even more resentful toward her.

When it comes to toxic behavior like this in the office, it’s important not to brush it under the rug or ignore it because that can signal to the person that it’s okay to continue what they are doing. Rather, one should talk to the culprit directly and lay out all the facts as calmly and objectively as possible.

In case the person refuses to own up to their behavior, it is best to take action by documenting their offenses. Keeping a record will help you stay objective, and it will also be something you can show to the management or people in charge so that they can take the case further.

In this situation, when Human Resources found out that Michelle was unplugging the microwave just so that people couldn’t use it, they gave her a warning. That also made other colleagues feel a bit more relaxed about the fact that they weren’t overreacting to her actions, and then they could joke about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever dealt with an overbearing coworker like this? We’d love to hear your hilarious or shocking work horror stories.

Netizens shared a bunch of creative and hilarious suggestions on how to take petty revenge on Michelle for her microwave hoarding behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT