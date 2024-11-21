Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guys Steal Coworker’s Food For Months Not Realizing It’s For A Dog, She Finally Tells Them Truth
Entitled People, Social Issues

Guys Steal Coworker’s Food For Months Not Realizing It’s For A Dog, She Finally Tells Them Truth

Office drama can be sparked by the silliest things: a missing stapler, cubicle decor, and that timeless classic, theft of food from the office fridge. When it comes to that last one, apart from labeling your stuff with warnings to potential thieves, there’s not a lot you can do other than perhaps complain to HR.

One woman kept having her “specialty food” stolen at the office, even though it was clearly marked. HR sent a sternly worded email, but nothing came of it until, during an all-office meeting, the woman revealed that it was actually her dog’s food all along.

More info: Reddit

Theft from the office fridge is no small annoyance, but this woman got to have the last laugh

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Her dog has a special diet, so she gets specialty dog food prepared, which she leaves in the office fridge every second Monday before she goes home

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

Much to her frustration, the food kept going missing, but nothing happened until the company’s 6-month productivity meeting

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

That’s when the woman loudly announced that her dog food kept being stolen, leaving at least two of her colleagues looking horrified, but putting an end to the theft

Image credits: My_Name_Is_Amos

The woman’s close colleague was amused by the situation but called her a jerk for letting it go on so long, so she turned to the web to ask if that was indeed the case

OP begins their post by telling the community that this is their sister’s story. They go on to say that their sister bought a puppy that has very specific dietary needs, so she turned to someone recommended by her local pet shop.

Apparently, the person prepares it using very cheap cuts, grains, and supplements specially formulated for dogs. OP’s sister picks it up every second Monday morning and stores it in a labeled plastic container in the communal fridge before taking it home at the end of the day.

According to OP’s sister, she noticed some of it going missing but spotted the empty bags in the trash. She found it amusing at first, so she let it go on, but complained to HR about it, who sent out a sternly worded email, to no avail.

Finally, during an all-staff meeting, OP’s sister complained that her dog food was going missing. Nobody said a word, but two of her coworkers shot her horrified looks. 

One of OP’s sister’s close colleagues thought the situation was hilarious, but still thought it was a bit of a jerk move to let it go on that long. 

If you’ve ever worked in an office with a communal fridge, you’ve no doubt come across someone having their food stolen from it. This kind of petty theft can lead to office drama, but OP’s sister’s quiet act of defiance certainly brings a comical twist to the situation. 

Image credits: Kevin Malik / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Dog food has undergone an interesting evolution. According to the Dog Standards website, dogs once sustained themselves on a diet similar to that of their human counterparts. They hunted with early peoples and scavenged for leftovers and scraps.

The concept of commercially prepared dog food arrived in the mid-19th century when Ohio electrician James Spratt created the first commercial dog biscuit made from a mix of meat, wheat, vegetables, and, funnily enough, beetroot.

In the early 20th century, leaps forward in veterinary medicine manifested a more sophisticated understanding of canine dietary requirements. American veterinarian Dr. James N. Denton came up with the idea of balanced nutrition for canine companions, providing a more complete meal. 

These days, dog food runs the gamut from kibbles to cans and, in some cases, even DIY concoctions. The web is stuffed with recipes that will do your doggo right, but can humans eat it without growing fur on their palms?

According to the PetSafe website, for a pet food to be labeled human grade, all ingredients must be safe for human consumption – there’s not a lot of pet food companies who can make this claim.

The MadPaws website says that, if you’re determined to do a taste-test of your dog’s food, ensuring it’s human grade will mean that the contents aren’t too different from what you’re accustomed to. But still, your furry friend’s nutritional needs are very different from your own, so it’s probably not the best idea for a long-term diet.

What would you have done if you were in OP’s sister’s shoes? Do you think she let it go on too long, or was it the best revenge for the petty theft? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers were in stitches over the mishap and swiftly agreed that the woman was definitely not the jerk in the situation

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would've told the 2 thieves, "Gee, your coat looks so shiny! Is it the dewormer or the fish oil?"

airtnat avatar
Ai
Ai
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just to warn you, Pandas, garlic is toxic to dogs! Some garlic-based supplements are processed in a way that makes them safe for dogs, but garlic itself is toxic. Don't ever give it to your puppy. (and obviously OP's sister is NTA)

lauraslade avatar
Laura Slade
Laura Slade
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wrong! For most breeds (except Japanese and Korean ones) dogs can eat small amounts of garlic quite safely and you still buy garlic tablets for dogs. I bake dog treats and some published recipes (actual books not online) included garlic powder so I checked with a vet who says based on research, a 25kg dog could have a clove (4g) without any ill effects. Yes they are part of the allium family but nowhere near as dangerous for dogs as onions.

apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Wow, I wasn't expecting this to blow up!" for the hundredth time. Are there no original thoughts on social media? Anyway, not sure about the rest of the world, but in the UK all dog food has to be edible by humans, and has been for a couple of decades. Taking it from "some woman" may lead to health issues if she's not aware of the law.

