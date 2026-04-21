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Having a smooth relationship with one’s in-laws is a dream most people want to come true, which is why they might try their best to make it happen. Unfortunately, some folks still have to deal with toxic mothers and fathers-in-law, which can be exhausting to manage.

That’s probably why one woman decided to hold a celebration event when her husband lost his mom, which left her co-worker disgusted. He couldn’t believe how gleeful she was and decided to expose her actions to her husband, even if it ruined her marriage.

More info: Reddit

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Everybody grieves differently, and people might have a complicated way of dealing with their feelings, especially if they didn’t have a good relationship with the person

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that his coworker, Jenny, took some colleagues out for drinks after work to celebrate her recently departed toxic mother-in-law

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The man felt disgusted about Jenny’s obvious pleasure at losing her mother-in-law, and he felt like exposing her actions to her husband, Mark, who was deep in grief

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Image credits: vasilij33 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, the poster decided to invite Mark over to his house, but when the other man got there and seemed to be struggling, the author decided not to say a thing

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Image credits: workworklifelife

The man also learned that Mark and Jenny had been having problems because of her overt joy about the loss of his mother

The OP explained that he knew Jenny from work and that he had connected with her husband, Mark, over time and had become friends with him as well. He also learned that his coworker didn’t like her mother-in-law, as she kept complaining about the older woman to everyone in the workplace.

Even though people might struggle to get along with their partner’s parents, relationship experts say it’s important to make an effort to bridge any gaps. Although this might be difficult to do, some small gestures can smooth over disagreements and help peace reign for the most part.

Unfortunately, it seems like Jenny wasn’t able to get along with her mother-in-law at all, which is why she was extremely pleased when the older woman departed. She did her best to comfort her husband and keep up appearances at the funeral, but she later secretly took her coworkers out for a celebration.

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According to experts, it’s important to understand that everyone mourns differently and that the relationship that the griever had with the person matters more than anything else. It’s possible that they never really got along, which is why the mourner might feel relieved to no longer have to deal with such unpleasant moments.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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When the poster noticed how gleeful Jenny seemed, he was disgusted and felt she was being disrespectful to her husband, who was a complete wreck. That’s why he contemplated telling Mark all about her celebration and that she was very happy that her mother-in-law was no longer around.

Some folks might definitely think that it’s their duty to help out or interfere in their coworker’s life, but professionals explain that this can do more harm than good. By crossing over this workplace boundary, you might cement your reputation as someone who is nosy and also sow the seeds of distrust in your colleague’s mind.

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After asking netizens for advice, the OP began to consider whether he should truly expose Jenny’s actions to her husband. He realized that by doing that, he could ruin her marriage and also wreak havoc on her relationships with her two children.



In the end, he still decided to call Mark over and talk to the man, but he soon decided against exposing Jenny after seeing how much the other man was struggling. The OP was also relieved to learn that Mark recognized there were problems in his marriage and that other colleagues had actually already told him about Jenny’s behavior.

Do you think the poster should have told the man the truth about his wife’s actions? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this story.

Most folks felt that the man should let Jenny be, and they also criticized him for gossiping too much

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